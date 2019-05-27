Denver has some culture packed events lined up this week. Start it off in nature with a Memorial Wash Park Day and end it by getting zen at Yoga in the Park. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Wash Park Day

When: May 27, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. and E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Celebrate Memorial Day with a Memorial Wash Park Day. The event features a day to soak up the sunshine in Washington Park. You can bring games, volleyball nets, canopies and more to enjoy the holiday week.

Tuesday, May 28

Exquisite Corpse Bookbinding

When: May 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company,7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company hosts Exquisite Corpse Bookbinding. The event features a showcase of art from multiple artists in one unique concertina book. The book is a special piece that is created by folding a piece of paper multiple times with each artists’ work added onto each fold.

Vinyl Record Night

When: May 28, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Vinyl Record Night. The event features an evening to rock out in the taproom with two turntables, meet other vinyl enthusiasts to swap records and explore Something Vinyl Club’s mobile record store to find some new records to add to your collection.

Plant Nite

When: May 28, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improper City partners with Yaymaker to present a Plant Nite. The event features a chance to plant a succulent garden in a rose bowl. Guides will lead you through a step-by-step class to build a mini zen garden with a little amethyst crystal to match.

Denver Trails in Motion Film Festival

When: May 28, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre hosts the Denver Trails in Motion Film Festival. The event features screenings of international running films that take on adventures on different trails around the world. You can explore trail running without having to leave your seat.

Wednesday, May 29

The Watering Hole

When: May 29, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo hosts The Watering Hole. The event features a night honoring 123 years of achievements. You can explore the zoo’s exhibits, learn from animal keeps and experts and have special access to behind the scenes areas. The ticket price includes a free drink and appetizers to snack on while you party.

60 Minutes in Space

When: May 29, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations.

Historic Denver Walking Tour

When: May 29, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station hosts a Historic Denver Walking Tour. The event features a tour around Downtown Denver’s historic sites and will cover the design of each site. The tour will start at Union Station and end at Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar for a happy hour.

Intro to Creative Hand Lettering

When: May 29, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Birdsall and Co. The Urban Nursery, 2870 S. Broadway, Englewood

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Smile Everyday teams up with Birdsall and Co. to present an Intro to Creative Hand Lettering. The event features a class that teaches you the basics of hand lettering with techniques on three different writing styles. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate, light snacks and more.

Great Directors Series

When: May 29, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre hosts the Great Directors Series. The event features a screening of films by some amazing directors. This Wednesday you can see a screening of the film Persona – directed by Ingmar Bergman. The film follows a nurse and an actress as they find that their personas start to mesh together.

Thursday, May 30

Tenzing Rigdol Gallery Walk & Mixer

When: May 30, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Emmanuel Art Gallery, 1205 10th St. Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Emmanuel Art Gallery presents a Tenzing Rigdol Gallery Walk & Mixer. The event features a celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with works from artist Tenzing Rigdol. You can explore the gallery and delight in light appetizers.

GardenLust

When: May 30, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts GardenLust. The event features a lecture from contemporary garden expert Christopher Woods. Woods will speak about his new book GardenLust and how he traveled around the world to seek out luscious botanic gardens.

Bullet Journaling 101

When: May 30, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro presents Bullet Journaling 101. The event features a workshop guided by Holly Baier where you will learn how to create a bullet journal that uses grids to plan out your goals and intentions. The ticket prices include all of the materials needed to participate in the class, a cocktail from The Nickel and some special giveaways.

Calligraphy Kanji Painting Class

When: May 30, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts a Calligraphy Kanji Painting Class. The event features a guided instructional class with artist Kayla Lees. You can learn how to paint Japanese calligraphy Kanji on a black or white silk fan and watercolor paper during the class. The ticket price includes light refreshments, coffee or tea and all of the materials needed to create your calligraphy Kangi masterpiece.

Friday, May 31

Denver Pop Culture Con

When: May 31 – June 2

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $93.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Pop Culture Con is back in for the summer. Formerly known as Denver Comic Con, the event features three days packed full of more than 800 hours of panels, workshops, comic creators and more. You can meet some of your favorite pop culture celebrities and find some amazing nerdy collectibles while you are at it.

Untitled Final Friday

When: May 31, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Untitled Final Fridays. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday you can hear from artist Kenzie Sitterud about the theme Sit. Stand. Play. and learn about her creative processes.

Sunset Paddle

When: May 31, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan Lake, Sheridan Blvd. and W 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 to rent equipment

The Lowdown: Unwind at a sunset stand-up paddleboard session on Sloan Lake. You can watch the sun go down with a view of the mountains or the Denver skyline on the scenic lake. If you are not a member of the Denver Paddle Club, you can rent equipment to use. Reservations are required, make yours by calling 303.472.3355.

Saturday, June 1

Fluid Acrylic Paint Puddle Flowers

When: June 1, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Landt Creative Space, 1528 Teller St., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landt Creative Spaces hosts an Acrylic Paint Puddle Flower class. The event features a chance to try your hand at fluid paint pouring with the help of the staff. The ticket price includes all of the paint needed and two canvases to create your masterpieces. Make sure to wear clothes that can get paint on them, because it is messy.

All Day I Dream in the Mile High City

When: June 1, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: $29.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lee Burridge and his team present All Day I Dream in the Mile High City. The event features a movement that brings a yoga session meshed with a musical experience. You can participate in a yoga flow with Sound Off headphones and listen to music from Hoj, Roy Rosenfeld, Newman and Lee Burridge.

Punk Rock Soiree

When: June 1, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver teams up with Ratio Beerworks to host a Punk Rock Soiree. The event features a night of music and beer with a lineup of performances from bands including Modern Goon, The Swindlin Hearts and Scooter James. You can sip on Ratio brews and jam out to music all night long.

19th Annual Indian Market and Powwow

When: June 1 – 2

Where: The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the largest juried Native American art showcasing during the 19th Annual Indian Market and Powwow. The event features two days of celebrating Native American Culture with a gathering of more than 40 Native American Nations, an art show, traditional dancing and more.

Denver Chalk Art Festival

When: June 1 – 2

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Watch as artists create amazing works of art all from chalk at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. The two-day festival features chalk creations on the sidewalks and streets of Larimer Square. It’s one of the few art festivals where you can witness artists creating pieces before your very eyes.

Free Day at DAM

When: June 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions for free. You can explore the new paint studio and take a look at The Light Show — a new exhibition now on display.

Sunday, June 2

Beti Bike Bash

When: June 2, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Bear Creek Lake Park, 15600 W. Morrison Rd., Lakewood

Cost: $70 – $80 register here

The Lowdown: Grab a helmet and start peddling for the Beti Bike Bash. The event features a women’s mountain bike race to get more women involved in the sport created by Yeti. You can select your level, from beginner to expert and race around Bear Creek Park.

Hilltop Annual Garage Sale

When: June 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Team Denver Homes – Kentwood Real Estate‎, 215 Saint Paul St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Find some awesome second-hand items during the Hilltop Annual Garage Sale. The event features a community garage sale giving the neighborhood a chance to lay out their no-longer-wanted goods. The sale usually has around 30 homeowners that participate so you do not want to miss a chance to find some killer deals.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: June 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center hosts The Craftsman’s Market. The event features more than 20 local crafters presenting their wares. You can find art, food, jam out to live music and more. You can even find a furry friend during pet adoptions from local rescue groups.

Yoga in the Park

When: June 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in City Park with a yoga instructor. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow and bring a dish to share for a community picnic. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Daybreaker DEN

When: June 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Invisible City, 1545 Julian St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 tickets available here

Summer Opening Celebration

When: June 7, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 tickets available here

June First Friday Opening Reception

When: June 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RiNo Made, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free admission