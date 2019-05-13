Denver has some culture filled events lined up this week. Start it off by getting artsy at Artful Insights – American Impressionists and end it by laughing during Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, May 13

Artful Insight – American Impressionists

When: May 13, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection‎, 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: American Museum of Western Art presents Artful Insights – American Impressionists. The event features a look at American artists that took influence from European Impressionism within their modern paintings. You can learn more about artists Childe Hassam, John F. Carlson, John Henry Twachtman and more throughout the afternoon.

The Human Element

When: May 13, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter hosts a screening of The Human Element. The film, created by photographer James Balog, features a deeper exploration of how environmental changes affect the daily lives of Americans. Following the screening, you can listen to a panel discussion about what we can do locally to improve those changes.

Head Room Sessions No. 33

When: May 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents Head Room Sessions No. 33. The event features a live recording session with musicians Claire Heywood and Turvy Organ. You can kick back and chill with the live music, discover some cool art and more. Make sure you arrive early to be in the recording room.

Tuesday, May 14

Larimer Square Social

When: May 14, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square, Between 14th and 15th on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore a one-of-a-kind gathering with young professionals during the Larimer Square Social. The event features a collaborative effort with the businesses that surround Larimer Square to present a mix of chef-driven restaurants, independent boutiques and more.

Lucha Libre & Laughs

When: May 14, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerwork, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Lucha Libre & Laughs. The event features a night of comedy from Mitch Jones and Sam Tallent, Luchador wrestling matches and more. You can sip on a cool brew from Ratio and watch masked wrestlers fly through the laughter-filled air.

Punketry

When: May 14, 7:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe hosts Punketry. The event features a mash between punk and poetry. You can listen to poets including Piper Mullins, Connor Marvin and Caito Foster read their works and jam out to live music from Black Market Translation.

Plant Nite

When: May 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Improper City teams up with Yaymaker to present a Plant Nite. The event features a chance to plant a tabletop succulent garden. Instructors will guide you through a step-by-step class to build a mini zen garden with a little rose quartz to match.

Wednesday, May 15

Bilha Moor: East Asian Symbols in Islamic Painting

When: May 15, 12 – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Bilha Moor: East Asian Symbols in Islamic Painting. The event features a discussion with Bilha Moor, the assistant professor of Islamic art at the University of Denver. You can learn more about images in Islamic illustration and how they are similar to East Asian images, symbols used in Islamic art and architecture and more.

Bear Awareness Week

When: May 15 – 18

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo hosts Bear Awareness Week. The event features four days dedicated to all things bear. You can learn about how bears are imperative to our ecosystems, how the Colorado Parks and Wildlife partners with the Denver Zoo to keep bears safe in Colorado and how to keep yourself safe around the big furry beasts.

Great Directors Series

When: May 15, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents the Great Directors Series. The series features a screening of Some Like It Hot – a film about two men who go in hiding in an all-girl jazz band with Marilyn Monroe as the star lead singer. You can laugh all night during the hilarious classic.

The Phantom Circus

When: May 15, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station, 1999 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hilton Garden Inn Denver Union Station presents The Phantom Circus. The event features performances from high flying acrobats, aerialists and more at the grand opening of the Hilton Garden Inn. If you love circus performances, you will love The Phantom Circus.

Thursday, May 16

Succulent and Flower Crown Workshop

When: May 16, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: West Elm, 2955 E. 1st Ave. #101, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: West Elm hosts a Succulent and Flower Crown Workshop. The event features a chance to learn how to create your very own flower crown with succulents mixed in. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed and instructions needed to complete the project.

Science Lounge: Reality Bites

When: May 16, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Lounge: Reality Bites. The event features a night of tricks to play with your senses. You can experiment with virtual reality and augmented reality and see the temporary exhibition Our Senses within the museum.

Friday, May 17

Park Hill Art Festival

When: May 17 – 19

Where: Historic Park Hill Neighborhood, 4819 Montview Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Explore the Historic Park Hill Neighborhood and find some amazing art during the Park Hill Art Festival. The sixth annual festival features a gathering of local artists with a juried fine art and fine craft show, a chance to win a $1000 shopping spree and more.

Third Friday Art Night

When: May 17, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art District on Santa Fe hosts Third Friday Art Night. You can hit up a mini art walk with around a dozen galleries along Santa Fe Drive and speak with the gallery owners and artists that present their work within the businesses. If you are serious about art, the art nights are where you need to be.

Opening Reception

When: May 17, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bitfactory Gallery presents an Opening Reception for Beyond Worlds. The group exhibition features works from artists Annamarie Mead, Janet Rundquist, Lydia Riegle and Cyncie Winter. Their pieces focus on abstract theme pushing the boundaries of material existence and imagination.

Saturday, May 18

13th Annual Gear Swap

When: May 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited, 2401 15th St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited hosts its 13th Annual Gear Swap. The event features a gear swap and sale to find some of the best outdoor gear to keep your adventures going. You can shop from used gear and grab samples and watch demos from local sale representatives.

Gothic Takeover at Lakeside

When: May 18, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $4 at entry

The Lowdown: If you love living the gothic lifestyle you need to attend a Gothic Takeover of Lakeside Amusement Park. Dress in your best gothic gear and celebrate with vintage carnival vibes. You can have pictures taken and ride on a goth train on the Oriental Express.

Five Points Jazz Festival

When: May 18, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things jazz and the history of the Five Points neighborhood during the Five Points Jazz Festival. The festival features performances from multiple jazz bands on different stages, food, drinks and more. You can jam out to the best jazz in Denver throughout the day.

RiNo Spring Bazaar

When: May 18 – 19

Where: DenverBazaar, 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar presents the RiNo Spring Bazaar. You can shop from more than 100 local vendors during a two-day pop-up market that features beer, wine and cider tastings along the way. You can also grab food from food trucks to fuel your shopping adventures.

EPIC Arts Spring 2019 Exhibition

When: May 18, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine Contemporary Art Center hosts an EPIC Arts Spring 2019 Exhibition. The exhibition showcases work from students within the EPIC Arts program. You can peruse the art and shop from an art sale that benefits organizations that help with Denver’s homeless population.

Sunday, May 19

14th Anniversary Colfax Marathon

When: May 19, 6 – 9 a.m.

Where: City Park, Colorado Blvd. and York St., Denver

Cost: $43 – $139 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your shoes and run in the 14th Anniversary Colfax Marathon — Denver’s only marathon. You can choose to run in the marathon, half marathon, 10 miles, or 5k. You can also choose a charity to raise funds for when you register. The race will lead you around Denver on the longest main street in America and give the ultimate tour on your feet, connecting major iconic landmarks.

Downtown Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour

When: May 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: City of Cuernavaca Park, 3500 Rockmont Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore Denver’s public art scene during a Downtown Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour. The event features a two-hour bicycle tour around bike routes and paths stopping at Commons Park, the Colorado Convention Center and the Museum of Contemporary Art. The tour is guided by public art administrator Rudi Cerri.

ThriftCon

When: May 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5-$12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop vintage and collectibles at ThriftCon. You can shop from tons of local vendors and find the best vintage items to add to your collections. If you bring five articles of clothing to donate you will receive a free ThriftCon T-shirt. The clothing drive will benefit the Denver Rescue Mission.

Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour

When: May 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $100 – $135 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre hosts Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour. The event features a chance to hear from Trevor Noah – well-known comedian and the host of the award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. You can laugh all night long at jokes and hear about the details of his life.

Mark Your Calendar

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: May 22, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Ali Wong: The Milk & Money Tour

When: May 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $55 – $125 tickets available here

Denver Arts Festival

When: May 25 – 26

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Sweet William Market

When: May 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Founders Green, 7601 E. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission