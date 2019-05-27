It’s the final few days of May which means that school is out and the weather is starting to finally improve. Per usual, we’ve got the hook up for all the concerts going on in the Mile High City this week. There is so much to do and check out this week as we say goodbye to May and hello to June. Whatever you end up doing, don’t forget to have fun and be safe out there.
Monday, May 27
Recommended: Disclosure (DJ Set) w/ Four Tet, Leon Vynehall b2b Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld, Black/Tuesday @ Red Rocks
The production duo known as Disclosure is headed to Denver to take over Red Rocks to kick things off in Morrison on Monday night. If you’re unfamiliar with Disclosure’s music, you can start by checking out their most recent single “Talk” released earlier this year that features pop sensation Khalid. Fellow artists Four Tet, Leon Vynehall, Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld and Black/Tuesday are on Monday night’s bill as well.
Also see…
Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Recovery Mondays Session III ft. Odd Zoo @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, May 28
Recommended: Marianas Trench w/ Scott Helman, DJ George Thoms @ Summit Music Hall
On Tuesday night, rock-band Marianas Trench is headed to the Mile High City to take over Summit Music Hall. Originally from Canada, Marianas Trench is known for their incredible talents as individual musicians and as a group. Their vocal abilities are rock solid and their music is unlike a lot of rock bands that are out there. Fellow artists Scott Helman and DJ George Thoms are set to open up for Marianas Trench making this one show you won’t want to miss this week.
Also see…
Secrets w/ Awaken I Am, Saints of Never After, 1000 Miles of Fire, Thousand Frames @ The Marquis Theater
David Beckingham w/ Lucas Wolf, Dechen Hawk, Brianna Straut @ Lost Lake
Art Lande’s Flex Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Sebadoh w/ Flower @ Globe Hall
Brand Of Julez @ Lion’s Lair
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Wednesday, May 29
Recommended: Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band w/ The Infamous Stringdusters @ Red Rocks
If you’re a fan of the Grateful Dead, we’ve got the perfect show for you to check out this week. On Wednesday night, Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band is headed to Red Rocks. Lesh is one of the original founding members of the Grateful Dead making this a can’t miss show for any Deadheads out there. Fellow Colorado-based band The Infamous Stringdusters is on the bill for Wednesday night as well.
Also see…
RE:Search ft. Homemade Spaceship (EP Release) w/ Special Guest Pigeon Hole, Kyral x Banko, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Skeletonwitch w/ Soft Kill, Martyrdod, Wiegedood @ The Marquis Theater
Church of Misery w/ Mondo Generator, Toke @ Larimer Lounge
Chronologue (Single Release) w/ Specific Ocean, The Moose @ Lost Lake
Oliver Dollar @ Bar Standard
Owen Broder’s “Hodge’s & Duke” @ Dazzle Jazz
ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Bull Bash w/ Billy Currington @ The Grizzly Rose
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal w/ Michelle Sarah Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Amasa Hines @ Globe Hall
Zveri @ The Oriental Theater
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Jolly’s w/ Galleries @ 3 Kings Tavern
Denver Jamtronica Solutions @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Thursday, May 30
Recommended: The Ladies of LCD Sound System ft. Nancy Whang (DFA/LCD Soundsystem), Gavin Rayna Russom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
On Thursday, The Ladies of LCD Sound System are returning to Denver to once again take over Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. LCD Soundsystem members Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom are both known for their ability to put on one hell of a show. In November of 2018, Russom and Whang took over Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox and we’re happy to see them return so soon. Fellow artists DJ boyhollow and L.A. Zwicky are on the bill for Thursday night as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Flaural w/ The Blue Rider, Spirit Award @ The Bluebird Theater
Disciple w/ Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Terravita, Modestep, Mvrda, Shank Aaron, Tyro, Afterlite, Prismatic @ Summit Music Hall
Coral Creek ft. Special Guests Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon), Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) w/ Rum Creek, Mary-Elaine Jenkins @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Listener w/ Birds In Row, Quentin Suave, Talk is Cheap @ The Marquis Theater
Lyrical Landlordz (Album Release) w/ Brown Bombaz, BYZ, Be Medina, TMC, Justice Rhymes & The Godz @ Larimer Lounge
Gravitrax w/ Tooch, Gal XC, Performance Troupe ft. Kinetic Spinners @ Lost Lake
JoJo Siwa @ The Paramount Theatre
Carmen Sandim & Michele Castro @ Dazzle Jazz
The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Bela Fleck & the Flecktones ft. The Colorado Symphony, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Abigail Washburn @ Red Rocks
Overtime @ The Roxy Theatre
The Soltones w/ Bodango, Tesselation @ Lion’s Lair
Drippy + Crowell @ Temple Denver
Dr3am Cast w/ Venus Cruz, PterrorFractyl @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Kings of Prussia (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Friday, May 31
Recommended: moe. @ The Ogden Theatre
To wrap up the work week on Friday night, you have the chance to see moe. take over The Ogden Theatre for an intimate show before their Red Rocks performance on Saturday. If you’re unfamiliar with moe., check out any one of their albums from the last 2o years and you won’t be disappointed. moe. is known for their jam-band sound that mixes elements of Americana and rock into it as well. Tickets are still on sale, so grab some before it’s too late.
Also see…
The Teskey Brothers w/ Katie Pruitt @ The Bluebird Theater
Parachute w/ Billy Raffoul @ The Gothic Theatre
Disciple w/ Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Terravita, Modestep, Mvrda, Shank Aaron, Tyro, Afterlite, Prismatic @ Summit Music Hall
Hieroglyphics (All Original Members) w/ Rap Noir, Stoney Hawk, S.A.V.E.1, Mike Wird @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Scott Law + Ross James’ Cosmic Twang ft. Nicki Bluhm, Keith Moseley, Alex Koford w/ The Higgs @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Hellgrammites w/ Extreme Turbo Smash, Kenaima, Limbwrecker @ The Marquis Theater
Liz Cooper & the Stampede w/ The Ghost of Joseph Buck, Many Mountains @ Larimer Lounge
Zephaniah O’Hora w/ Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels, Jackie & The Racket @ Hi-Dive
Geographer w/ Manatee Commune @ Lost Lake
Matt Lange @ Bar Standard
Morgan Page @ The Church
Ana Barbara @ The Paramount Theatre
The Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz
Mike Ryan @ The Grizzly Rose
Dream Feed w/ Miss Mojo, Wes Watkins @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Bear’s Den w/ Vera Sola @ Globe Hall
Sour Bridges w/ Jomo & the Possum Posse, Larry Nix @ The Walnut Room
Trace Bundy @ Soiled Dove Underground
Chromeo + Thievery Corporation w/ Big Freedia, Adeline, Peanut Butter Wolf @ Red Rocks
Mozzy @ The Roxy Theatre
SPELLS w/ The Tammy Shine, The Half Hearts @ Lion’s Lair
Party Favor @ Temple Denver
The Samples w/ Vertical Horizon @ Levitt Pavilion
Petty Fools (Tom Petty Tribute) w/ Hunter James and the Titanic @ Goosetown Tavern
SolSatellite w/ Rock Fresh and the Bigs, McKnight @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Saturday, June 1
Recommended: Esmé Patterson w/ Carsie Blanton @ Levitt Pavilion
On Saturday, local legend Esmé Patterson is taking over Levitt Pavilion. Patterson is known for her killer vocal abilities and her soulful songwriting talents. Two of her songs, “No River” and “My Young Man,” have reached over one million streams each on Spotify and are worth checking out. Fellow artist Carsie Blanton is on the bill for Saturday as well, making this the perfect way to spend a weekend. Oh, and this show is free to the public.
Also see…
Jared & the Mill w/ Whitacre @ The Bluebird Theater
The Dead Milkmen w/ Granny Tweed @ The Gothic Theatre
Tor w/ Blossomn, Andrew Rothschild, Moon Frog Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
NLE Choppa @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Dangerous Summer w/ Have Mercy, Modern Chemistry @ The Marquis Theater
Max Styler w/ Phiilo @ Larimer Lounge
Greg Holden w/ Ian Mahan, Pie Lombardi @ Lost Lake
Amanda Palmer @ The Paramount Theatre
Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose
Peanut Butter Wolf w/ DJ A-L (Future Classic Music) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
moe. w/ Mike Gordon, White Denim @ Red Rocks
Archspire w/ Inferi, Virvum, Wormhole @ The Roxy Theatre
Square Hammer w/ The Maenson, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Win + Woo @ Temple Denver
Funky Good Time @ Goosetown Tavern
Smile Empty Soul w/ Coldville, Dead Eyes, Sonic Octane @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sunday, June 2
Recommended: TobyMac w/ Zach Williams, Austin French, Social Club Misfits, Jasmine Murray, Land of Color @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
To wrap up this week in concerts, we’re taking you to Fiddler’s Green where TobyMac is gearing up to take over the Denver venue. You probably recognize some of TobyMac’s earlier hits such as “Get Back Up” from his 2010 album Tonight or maybe you’ve been a fan since 2001 when he released his first album Momentum. Fellow artist Zach Williams, Austin French, Social Club Misfits, Jasmine Murray and Land of Color are on the bill for Sunday night as well.
NAV w/ Killy @ Summit Music Hall
Night Glitter (ft. Loulou of Thievery Corporation) @ Larimer Lounge
Spirit Adrift @ Lost Lake
Denver Chamber Music Festival: Spotlight Lamont @ Dazzle Jazz
Parade of Bass ft. Dillon Francis w/ Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock b2b Ubur, Decadon @ Red Rocks
Whiskey Orphans w/ Slow Poisoner, Universal Devils @ Lion’s Lair
Jenny and the Mexicats w/ Bang Data @ Levitt Pavilion
Sunday Funday @ Goosetown Tavern
