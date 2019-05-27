It’s the final few days of May which means that school is out and the weather is starting to finally improve. Per usual, we’ve got the hook up for all the concerts going on in the Mile High City this week. There is so much to do and check out this week as we say goodbye to May and hello to June. Whatever you end up doing, don’t forget to have fun and be safe out there.

Monday, May 27

Recommended: Disclosure (DJ Set) w/ Four Tet, Leon Vynehall b2b Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld, Black/Tuesday @ Red Rocks

The production duo known as Disclosure is headed to Denver to take over Red Rocks to kick things off in Morrison on Monday night. If you’re unfamiliar with Disclosure’s music, you can start by checking out their most recent single “Talk” released earlier this year that features pop sensation Khalid. Fellow artists Four Tet, Leon Vynehall, Axel Boman, DJ Seinfeld and Black/Tuesday are on Monday night’s bill as well.

Motown on Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

God Jammit ft. Members of Phour.0, Whitewater Ramble, Octopus Nebula @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Recovery Mondays Session III ft. Odd Zoo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, May 28

Recommended: Marianas Trench w/ Scott Helman, DJ George Thoms @ Summit Music Hall

On Tuesday night, rock-band Marianas Trench is headed to the Mile High City to take over Summit Music Hall. Originally from Canada, Marianas Trench is known for their incredible talents as individual musicians and as a group. Their vocal abilities are rock solid and their music is unlike a lot of rock bands that are out there. Fellow artists Scott Helman and DJ George Thoms are set to open up for Marianas Trench making this one show you won’t want to miss this week.

Secrets w/ Awaken I Am, Saints of Never After, 1000 Miles of Fire, Thousand Frames @ The Marquis Theater

David Beckingham w/ Lucas Wolf, Dechen Hawk, Brianna Straut @ Lost Lake

Art Lande’s Flex Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Sebadoh w/ Flower @ Globe Hall

Brand Of Julez @ Lion’s Lair

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Wednesday, May 29

Recommended: Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band w/ The Infamous Stringdusters @ Red Rocks

If you’re a fan of the Grateful Dead, we’ve got the perfect show for you to check out this week. On Wednesday night, Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band is headed to Red Rocks. Lesh is one of the original founding members of the Grateful Dead making this a can’t miss show for any Deadheads out there. Fellow Colorado-based band The Infamous Stringdusters is on the bill for Wednesday night as well.

RE:Search ft. Homemade Spaceship (EP Release) w/ Special Guest Pigeon Hole, Kyral x Banko, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Skeletonwitch w/ Soft Kill, Martyrdod, Wiegedood @ The Marquis Theater

Church of Misery w/ Mondo Generator, Toke @ Larimer Lounge

Chronologue (Single Release) w/ Specific Ocean, The Moose @ Lost Lake

Oliver Dollar @ Bar Standard

Owen Broder’s “Hodge’s & Duke” @ Dazzle Jazz

ECM Catalogue Highlights ft. The Lynn Baker Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Bull Bash w/ Billy Currington @ The Grizzly Rose

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal w/ Michelle Sarah Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Amasa Hines @ Globe Hall

Zveri @ The Oriental Theater

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Jolly’s w/ Galleries @ 3 Kings Tavern

Denver Jamtronica Solutions @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Thursday, May 30

Recommended: The Ladies of LCD Sound System ft. Nancy Whang (DFA/LCD Soundsystem), Gavin Rayna Russom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

On Thursday, The Ladies of LCD Sound System are returning to Denver to once again take over Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. LCD Soundsystem members Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom are both known for their ability to put on one hell of a show. In November of 2018, Russom and Whang took over Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox and we’re happy to see them return so soon. Fellow artists DJ boyhollow and L.A. Zwicky are on the bill for Thursday night as well. Tickets are still available, so act now before it’s too late.

Flaural w/ The Blue Rider, Spirit Award @ The Bluebird Theater

Disciple w/ Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Terravita, Modestep, Mvrda, Shank Aaron, Tyro, Afterlite, Prismatic @ Summit Music Hall

Coral Creek ft. Special Guests Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon), Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) w/ Rum Creek, Mary-Elaine Jenkins @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Listener w/ Birds In Row, Quentin Suave, Talk is Cheap @ The Marquis Theater

Lyrical Landlordz (Album Release) w/ Brown Bombaz, BYZ, Be Medina, TMC, Justice Rhymes & The Godz @ Larimer Lounge

Gravitrax w/ Tooch, Gal XC, Performance Troupe ft. Kinetic Spinners @ Lost Lake

JoJo Siwa @ The Paramount Theatre

Carmen Sandim & Michele Castro @ Dazzle Jazz

The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Bela Fleck & the Flecktones ft. The Colorado Symphony, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Abigail Washburn @ Red Rocks

Overtime @ The Roxy Theatre

The Soltones w/ Bodango, Tesselation @ Lion’s Lair

Drippy + Crowell @ Temple Denver

Dr3am Cast w/ Venus Cruz, PterrorFractyl @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Kings of Prussia (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Friday, May 31

Recommended: moe. @ The Ogden Theatre

To wrap up the work week on Friday night, you have the chance to see moe. take over The Ogden Theatre for an intimate show before their Red Rocks performance on Saturday. If you’re unfamiliar with moe., check out any one of their albums from the last 2o years and you won’t be disappointed. moe. is known for their jam-band sound that mixes elements of Americana and rock into it as well. Tickets are still on sale, so grab some before it’s too late.

The Teskey Brothers w/ Katie Pruitt @ The Bluebird Theater

Parachute w/ Billy Raffoul @ The Gothic Theatre

Disciple w/ Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, Terravita, Modestep, Mvrda, Shank Aaron, Tyro, Afterlite, Prismatic @ Summit Music Hall

Hieroglyphics (All Original Members) w/ Rap Noir, Stoney Hawk, S.A.V.E.1, Mike Wird @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Scott Law + Ross James’ Cosmic Twang ft. Nicki Bluhm, Keith Moseley, Alex Koford w/ The Higgs @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Hellgrammites w/ Extreme Turbo Smash, Kenaima, Limbwrecker @ The Marquis Theater

Liz Cooper & the Stampede w/ The Ghost of Joseph Buck, Many Mountains @ Larimer Lounge

Zephaniah O’Hora w/ Casey James Prestwood and the Burning Angels, Jackie & The Racket @ Hi-Dive

Geographer w/ Manatee Commune @ Lost Lake

Matt Lange @ Bar Standard

Morgan Page @ The Church

Ana Barbara @ The Paramount Theatre

The Ken Walker Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

Ben Markley’s Front Range Drive Sextet @ Nocturne Jazz

Mike Ryan @ The Grizzly Rose

Dream Feed w/ Miss Mojo, Wes Watkins @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Bear’s Den w/ Vera Sola @ Globe Hall

Sour Bridges w/ Jomo & the Possum Posse, Larry Nix @ The Walnut Room

Trace Bundy @ Soiled Dove Underground

Chromeo + Thievery Corporation w/ Big Freedia, Adeline, Peanut Butter Wolf @ Red Rocks

Mozzy @ The Roxy Theatre

SPELLS w/ The Tammy Shine, The Half Hearts @ Lion’s Lair

Party Favor @ Temple Denver

The Samples w/ Vertical Horizon @ Levitt Pavilion

Petty Fools (Tom Petty Tribute) w/ Hunter James and the Titanic @ Goosetown Tavern

SolSatellite w/ Rock Fresh and the Bigs, McKnight @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Saturday, June 1

Recommended: Esmé Patterson w/ Carsie Blanton @ Levitt Pavilion

On Saturday, local legend Esmé Patterson is taking over Levitt Pavilion. Patterson is known for her killer vocal abilities and her soulful songwriting talents. Two of her songs, “No River” and “My Young Man,” have reached over one million streams each on Spotify and are worth checking out. Fellow artist Carsie Blanton is on the bill for Saturday as well, making this the perfect way to spend a weekend. Oh, and this show is free to the public.

Jared & the Mill w/ Whitacre @ The Bluebird Theater

The Dead Milkmen w/ Granny Tweed @ The Gothic Theatre

Tor w/ Blossomn, Andrew Rothschild, Moon Frog Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

NLE Choppa @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Dangerous Summer w/ Have Mercy, Modern Chemistry @ The Marquis Theater

Max Styler w/ Phiilo @ Larimer Lounge

Greg Holden w/ Ian Mahan, Pie Lombardi @ Lost Lake

Amanda Palmer @ The Paramount Theatre

Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose

Peanut Butter Wolf w/ DJ A-L (Future Classic Music) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

moe. w/ Mike Gordon, White Denim @ Red Rocks

Archspire w/ Inferi, Virvum, Wormhole @ The Roxy Theatre

Square Hammer w/ The Maenson, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Win + Woo @ Temple Denver

Funky Good Time @ Goosetown Tavern

Smile Empty Soul w/ Coldville, Dead Eyes, Sonic Octane @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sunday, June 2

Recommended: TobyMac w/ Zach Williams, Austin French, Social Club Misfits, Jasmine Murray, Land of Color @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

To wrap up this week in concerts, we’re taking you to Fiddler’s Green where TobyMac is gearing up to take over the Denver venue. You probably recognize some of TobyMac’s earlier hits such as “Get Back Up” from his 2010 album Tonight or maybe you’ve been a fan since 2001 when he released his first album Momentum. Fellow artist Zach Williams, Austin French, Social Club Misfits, Jasmine Murray and Land of Color are on the bill for Sunday night as well.

NAV w/ Killy @ Summit Music Hall

Night Glitter (ft. Loulou of Thievery Corporation) @ Larimer Lounge

Spirit Adrift @ Lost Lake

Denver Chamber Music Festival: Spotlight Lamont @ Dazzle Jazz

Parade of Bass ft. Dillon Francis w/ Diesel, Eptic, Blunts & Blondes, Spock b2b Ubur, Decadon @ Red Rocks

Whiskey Orphans w/ Slow Poisoner, Universal Devils @ Lion’s Lair

Jenny and the Mexicats w/ Bang Data @ Levitt Pavilion

Sunday Funday @ Goosetown Tavern

