One of Denver’s favorite food trucks will be getting a new home this year. Chicken Rebel, the popular mobile chicken sandwich joint will be landing a stationary location in Avanti Food & Beverage. The concept will take the place of American Grind, which is moving to its own brick and mortar location at 431 E. Bayaud Avenue in June.

Chicken Rebel is slated to pop-up in Avanti from early June through September, and feature many of the chicken sandwich favorites and tater tots that have garnered the food truck a loyal following. In addition to the standard fare, the Avanti outpost will also serve chicken and waffles, a variety of chicken and vegetarian salads, Nashville hot chicken street tacos, and more, keeping everything under $15 a dish. In addition to the Avanti location, Chicken Rebel is committed to completing plans for a traditional brick and mortar store alongside Mythology Distillery in LoHi, due sometime this summer.

“We are so excited to join the Avanti collective and introduce LoHi to our fried chicken deliciousness,” said Lydie Lovett, owner and operator of Chicken Rebel. “The proximity of Avanti to our new brick and mortar location is a great way to get to know the community. We also love the fact that Avanti is open day and night and is family friendly, as it allows us to test out new dishes and serve new customers.”

The restaurant will join the six other concepts within the restaurant incubator including BorraCho Tacos, Bistro Georgette, Brava! Pizzeria Della Strada, The Rotary, Quiero Arepas and QuickFish Poke Bar. When it opens, Chicken Rebel will be operated from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Avanti Food & Beverage is located at 3200 N Pecos St, Denver, 80211