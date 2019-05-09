Bella Boutique — Colorado’s only official nonprofit dedicated to providing underprivileged teens with free attire for high school dances — is hosting a Spring Dress Sale fundraiser on Saturday, May 18. The event will raise critical funds to provide free homecoming and prom gowns, shoes and accessories as well as hair and makeup services provided by the Aveda Institute. All proceeds of the sale will support Bella Boutique’s continued programming.

Founded in 2014 by Tia Hunsperger, Bella Boutique has worked to remove barriers, increase inclusion and promote equity for teens experiencing financial hardship. To date, the organization has helped more than 1,000 children and families and distributed more than $100,000 in free prom gear. Each teen who qualifies must make an appointment so a volunteer can help them try on dresses and choose shoes and accessories.

The Bella Boutique Spring Sale will take place on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 855 Wyandot St, Denver. To learn more about the event, visit the Bella Boutique website.

All photography by Amanda Piela.