Denver is ready to celebrate the warmer weather this week. With multiple brewery anniversaries and the opening of the G-train, there is plenty to drink to. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of food and drink events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 22

RiNo Drafts and Laughs

When: Monday, April 22, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: O’Dell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: O’Dell Brewhouse presents RiNo Drafts and Laughs, a pop-up comedy club. The sets will feature Comma Comedians from Memphis, Tennessee. Go grab a beer and laugh with your friends.

Ratio Quiz Show (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

When: Monday, April 22, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: With the premiere of the greatly anticipated Avenger’s: Endgame on Saturday, Ratio Beerworks is hosting a quiz show to test your knowledge of the Marvel cinematic universe. Ratio is upping the ante by partnering with Marvel Studios to provide free posters for everyone and special prizes for the top three teams which include tickets to the movie.

Tuesday, April 23

Bridesmaids Inspired Girls Night Out Party

When: Tuesday, April 23, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $29.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Helen may not know the owner, but grab your gals for the ultimate girls night at Bigsby’s Folly complete with a showing of one of the best chick flicks of all time, Bridesmaids. For under $30 you will get access to the taco bar, chocolate fountain and a glass of wine.

Comal Impact Dinner

When: Tuesday, April 23, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: $75 – $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comal’s April Impact Dinner marks the departure of the beloved Executive Chef Tim Bender. Each course will be prepared by a different Comal participant, celebrating the techniques they have learned under Bender’s guidance that span multiple cultures and cuisines. Wine and cocktail pairings will be provided by Friends & Family’s Kevin Galaba, Chef Tim’s favorite beverage expert.

Wednesday, April 24

Rhino Week: Beverage and Business Night

When: Wednesday, April 24, 4 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Improper City and more are partnering this Thursday to offer drink specials featuring rhino themed beers and cocktails, with a portion of proceeds going to the Global Conservation Corps. The Global Conservation Corps mission is to raise awareness for the field rangers of Africa who protect threatened wildlife and core conservation areas.

Beer and Cheese with Westfax

When: Wednesday, April 24, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Tandem Bar, 1300 E. 17th Ave. Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tandem Bar and Westfax Brewing Company present a beer and cheese pairing this Wednesday. The event will feature four-ounce beer pours paired with gourmet cheeses selected by experts. Grab your friends and head to Tandem Bar to learn more about the craft of beer and cheese pairing.

Thursday, April 25

Stanley: IMT Wine, Empanadas & Tango Dancing

When: Thursday, April 25, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Visit The Infinite Monkey Theorem at Stanley Marketplace for a night filled with Latin American food and dance. For $22 you will receive two wine and empanada pairings provided by IMT and Maria Empanada plus live tango dancing. Pairings start at 5 .pm. and tango dancers will be there from 6 to 7 p.m.

Table6 Beer Dinner

When: Thursday, April 25, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Table6, 609 Corona St., Denver

Cost: $85 call Table6 to make your reservation

The Lowdown: Table6 and Westbound & Down Brewing Company present a four-course meal paired with six beers. The tentative pairing menu features dishes like the house kielbasa and black plum cobbler with popular Westbound & Down brews like the Westbound Session IPA. Call the restaurant to make your reservation today.

Spring Frosting Fling at Wild Women Wine

When: Thursday, April 25, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wild Women Wine, 1660 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wild Women Wine and Mermaid Bakery bring to you a wine and cupcake pairing event this Thursday. Tickets cover four wine tastes and four cupcakes. If you try a wine you love, you can take home a bottle at 10% off. Each sweet treat will delight and surprise with the compliments of the wines.

Wine and Cookie Pairing with Good Sugar Baking

When: Thursday, April 25, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo),

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Good Sugar Baking is back at The Infinite Monkey Theorem in RiNo for a wine and cookie pairing. You will get three wines and three cookies paired together for $16. Bring your sweet tooth and prepare for a decadent night of treats while sipping on wine.

Friday, April 26

Copper Kettle’s 8th Anniversary Weekend

When: Starting Friday, April 26 at 12 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste 100, Denver, Colorado 80247

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company invites you to celebrate its eighth anniversary. Featuring live music on Friday and Saturday, food trucks and a cellar release on Sunday. Five dollars gets you all day access to ride the beer bus between Copper Kettle Brewing and Comrade Brewing Company which is also celebrating an anniversary.

Saturday, April 27

Vinochromatic Wine Festival

When: Saturday, April 27, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: CTRL Collective, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Two Parts presents Vinochromatic Wine Festival — an immersive wine tasting event — designed for expert and novice wine drinkers. The festival features unlimited samples from dozens of wineries and bites from popular Denver restaurants in the Instagram worthy CTRL Collective coworking space.

Ain’t Nothin’ but a G-Train Party in Olde Town Arvada

When: Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come celebrate the opening of the G-Train with Denver Beer Co in Arvada this weekend. Featuring the Ain’t Nothing But a G-Train beer release and ’90s jams from Bad Bunnies. Denver-to-Arvada or Arvada-to-Denver beer punch cards will be available and all guests with a punch at both locations will be entered to win a DBC swag and beer basket.

West Side Brewery Bike Loop

When: Saturday, April 27, 12. – 6 p.m.

Where: Westfax Brewing Company, 6733 Colfax Ave., Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bike between Westfax Brewing Company, Joyride Brewing Company, Hogshead Brewery, Seedstock Brewery and Oasis Brewing the last Saturday of each month and enjoy $1 off a short pour at each brewery. Cyclists who complete the loop earn a free beer voucher.

Long Table Brewhouse 1 Year Party

When: Saturday, April 27, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Long Table Brewhouse, 2895 Fairfax St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Long Table Brewhouse is one year old and is holding a block party to celebrate. Bring your friends and relish in the breweries popular whiskey stouts and hazy IPAs.

Goed Zuur 2nd Anniversary Celebration

When: Starting Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goed Zuur is also celebrating an anniversary and welcomes the new year with rare beer tappings, food specials and gift giveaways. It’s the second anniversary, so go congratulate them on their continued success.

Comrade Brewing Company Five Anniversary

When: Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Ste. F, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass for Comrade Brewing Company’s fifth year anniversary. Featuring special beer releases and food trucks, the event is sure to entertain your taste buds. The first 100 people will receive a free crowler coozie — so make sure to get there early.

Local 46 Anniversary Party and Totally Tennyson

When: Saturday, April 27, 2 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Local 46, 4586 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, $35 – $75 for Totally Tennyson Bar Crawl get tickets here

The Lowdown: Local 46 celebrates seven years of business this weekend. Put on your best ’80s gear and stop by for the outdoor grill, food and drink specials before heading to the Totally Tennyson Bar Crawl. Entertainment will be provided by Red Robyn Guitar and DJ Prodeezy.

Denver Rye Fest

When: Saturday, April 27, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rye Fest is back and featuring 12 breweries’ best rye beers and food from Uncle Tapas. For $40 you get unlimited tasters and a limited edition collector pint glass. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to The Rebels Project which provides resources to survivors of mass trauma. Celebrate your favorite beer while supporting a good cause at Chain Reaction Brewing Company.

Adelitas Turns Six, Palenque Turns Three

When: Starting Saturday, April 27, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, 1294 S. Broadway, Denver and Palenque Mezcaleria, 13th E. Louisiana Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Adelitas y Cantina and Palenque Mezcaleria present a week-long celebration of both businesses’ anniversaries and Cinco de Mayo. The festivities start Saturday on the Palenque Mezcaleria patio with DJ Tone and continue all week with food and drink specials at both locations.

Sunday, April 28

Sabroso Festival

When: Sunday, April 28, at 12 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

Cost: $39 – $199 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco and Music Festival heads to Denver this year with an impressive punk lineup featuring The Offspring, Bad Religion, The Vandals, Black Flag and more. Tickets include entrance to the show and unlimited tastings of over 150 different craft beers.

Fizzy Lifting Brunch at Diebolt Brewing Company

When: Sunday, April 28, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a truly unique brunch this Sunday with The Inventing Room at Diebolt Brewing Company. The four-course menu will feature your favorite brunch dishes in The Inventing Room’s whimsical style. Guests will also receive a takeaway gift of a 22-ounce bottle of Diebolt’s Populator Barrel Aged Barleywine.

Belgian Brew Fest

When: Sunday, April 28, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Garden at Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave., #100, Denver

Cost: $48 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Belgian Brew Fest is back at Bruz Beers this Sunday featuring beers from twelve Colorado breweries and kombucha from Trubucha for the designated drivers. Sip on beer samples and enjoy the spring weather while listening to live music.

Brunch on Decks at Zeppelin Station

When: Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brunch at Zeppelin Station is partnering with Something Vinyl Club for a vinyl swap the fourth Sunday of each month. Enjoy brunch over a featured DJ set and enjoy $2 off destination drinks at Kiss + Ride.

Puppy Brunch at Hotel Teatro

When: Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro brings back its puppy brunch to help donate money to the Underdogs Animal Rescue. Puppies will be in the lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be available to play with for a suggested donation of $5. During puppy breaks, you can head over to The Nickel to enjoy the restaurant’s brunch offerings.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

Chefs Up Front 2019

When: Sunday, May 5, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Denver

Cost: $5,000 for a table of ten

Colorado Chocolate Festival

When: Starting Friday, May 10 at 4 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 for admission

Masters of Margarita

When: Sunday, May 5, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comida at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallasa St., Aurora

Cost: Free