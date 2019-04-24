Denver has some funky events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by watching the wild and magical musical Cats and end it by sipping brews and supporting conservation efforts during the Drink RiNo Stampede. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, April 25

Cats

When: April 24 – 28

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $142 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Cats. The event features the hit musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber in a whole new light. You can watch the fantastical story of a group of cats as they gather for an annual ball and have a wild time.

Rhino Week

When: April 25 – 28

Where: Multiple Locations. Check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District teams up with Global Conservation Corps (GCC) to host Rhino Week. The week celebrates artwork, community and wildlife conservation. Throughout the week you can attend some awesome events that celebrate local organizations and raise funds for a good cause.

Wine and Cookie Pairing

When: April 25, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem teams up with Good Sugar Baking for a Wine and Cookie Pairing. The event features an evening to indulge in three freshly baked cookies from Good Sugar Baking complimented with three wines from Infinite Monkey.

Lost Walks

When: April 25, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Lost Walks. The band will perform an acoustic version of their Wolf, Woman, Man album along with choreographed dancers to create a full experience. Following the performance, the band will speak in a panel to discuss the process behind their music and in relation to conservation.

Premiere Screening of The Right to Rest

When: April 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents the Premiere Screening of The Right to Rest. The documentary film features a deeper look at Denver’s homeless rights movement and how the Beloved Community Village was built to help provide homes. You can learn more about the issues that surround homelessness in Denver.

Friday, April 26

Space-Case Comedy

When: April 26, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Space-Case Comedy. The event features a night of hilarious sets from comedians Zach Welch, Piper Shepherd, Sara Hake and Edward Bell. You can laugh all night long to jokes and snag some great art door prizes throughout the show.

StarFest

When: April 26 – 28

Where: StarFest Convention, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $125 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Embrace your nerdy side during StarFest. The event features a three-day convention with space-themed attractions, cosplay, comics and more. You can participate in seminars, play board games and meet some of your favorite sci-fi movie stars throughout the weekend.

Untitled Final Friday

When: April 26, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 General Admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday you can hear from artist Esther Hernandez about the exhibition Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze and learn more about Hernandez’s creative practices.

Saturday, April 27

Community Mural

When: April 27, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: RiNo Beer Garden hosts a Community Mural in collaboration with Rhino Week. The event features a chance to help create a mural of a rhino from the Denver Zoo. You can grab a brew from the garden and start painting with other like-minded individuals.

SneakerCon

When: April 27, 10 a.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you are a major sneakerhead then you need to attend SneakerCon. The event features a convention dedicated to sneakers. You can find some of freshest kicks throughout the day such as Yeezys, Jordans, Fear Of Gods and more.

Weird Touch

When: April 27, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera hosts Weird Touch. The event features a party to let your freak flag fly. You can dance all night to beats from DJ Fancy Matthew, DJ Shannon von Kelly and DJ Tyler Snow. Wear what feels best and indulge in those guilty pleasures.

RMRG Doubleheader

When: April 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2375 S. Delaware St., Denver

Cost: $15 at entry

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Rollergirls (RMRG) hosts the RMRG Doubleheader. The event features a night of roller derby between teams Project Mayhem and FOCO Brew Crew at 6 p.m. and Killscouts Mixup Chicks and Bunnies at 7:50 p.m.

Vinochromatic Wine Festival

When: April 27, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: CTRL Collective, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Two Parts teams up with Cooking Matters Colorado to present the Vinochromatic Wine Festival. The event features an immersive wine tasting evening created to entice wine drinkers of all levels. You can imbibe on unlimited samples from dozens of wineries and nibble on bites from local restaurants throughout the day. A percentage of sales will go towards food skills education programs in Colorado.

Colfax Community Clean Up

When: April 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Doppio Coffee, 1245 E Colfax Ave. Unit 105, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Doppio Coffee hosts a Colfax Community Clean Up. The event features a chance to clean up the streets of Colfax Ave. You can bring some friends and meet up at Doppio with others to collect trash and make your community a bit more beautiful. All supplies to clean will be provided.

Totally Tennyson

When: April 27, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: From 38th Ave. to 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nostalgic Homes presents a Totally Tennyson bar crawl. The event features a night to explore the bars around Tennyson street, listen to live music at The Oriental Theater and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit local schools. Costumes are encouraged with the ’80s, ’90s and 2000’s theme.

The Grawlix Return!

When: April 27, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents The Grawlix Return! The event features a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix made up of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Lizzy Cooperman, Brad Wenzel and more.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: April 27, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $12 -$20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. The event features a party with a ’90s theme. You can wear your best jelly shoes and JNKO pants to shake it to some great ’90s hits. Bangin’ beats will keep you dancing till your feet can’t move.

Sunday, April 28

Game of Thrones Episode 3

When: April 28, 8 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents a free screening of the Game of Thrones Episode 3 and the series finale Season 7 Episode 6 on the big screen. You can kick back and relax with theater quality sound and projection to watch some killer television.

Puppy Brunch

When: April 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro hosts a Puppy Brunch. The event features an afternoon to snuggle some adorable and adoptable puppies for a suggested donation of $5 in the lobby of Hotel Teatro followed by a brunch in The Nickel. The proceeds of the event will benefit the Underdogs Animal Rescue.

Día del Niño

When: April 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with the Mexican Cultural Center during SCFD Community Free Day for Día del Niño. The event features a day of free events with performances from dancers, live music and more to celebrate Mexican culture.

Sabroso Festival

When: April 28, 12 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

Cost: $39 – $199 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater presents the Sabroso Festival. The event features a celebration of craft beer, tacos and music. You can listen to performances from The Offspring, The Vandals, Bad Religion and more throughout the day while sipping on unlimited tastings of more than 150 different craft brews.

Women In Bizz

When: April 28, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $20 for two people get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station teams up with Bumble Bizz and WeWork to present Women In Bizz. The event features a panel discussion with female entrepreneurs who will speak about their experience as women in business. After the panel, you can participate in group sessions with a mentor to talk with some awesome experts.

Belgian Brew Fest

When: April 28, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Garden at Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100, Denver

Cost: $48 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bruz Beers hosts Belgian Brew Fest. The event features a gathering of 12 Colorado breweries such as Goldspot Brewing Company, Paradox Beer Company and River North Brewery presenting their best Belgian brews. You can sip on beer, dive into food from food trucks and jam out to live music.

Courage Club

When: April 28, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Courage Club. The event features a gathering to help you discover better ways to face personal, social or any other kind of anxieties in an open and relaxed setting. You can learn more about tools to help you improve your confidence and gain a bit of courage to help keep you going your daily life.

Drink RiNo Stampede

When: April 28, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: RiNo Made, 3501 Wazee St. #100, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: RiNo Made hosts the closing event of Rhino Week with the Drink RiNo Stampede. The event features a bar crawl with 14 of RiNo’s best craft beverage producers including Black Shirt Brewing Co, The Block Distilling Co. and Epic Brewing Company – Denver Taproom. The ticket price includes a taster size drink at each taproom.

