Fashion week took over Denver, presenting several days of Denver’s best designers and artists. Denver Fashion Week (DFW) weekend one featured designers such as Station, Ladies Fancywork Society and Vintage Frame of Mind and paired their pieces with local artists like Detour and Caleb Hahne — just to name a few. Weekend two brought just as much creativity with designers from both Denver and across the country like FreeMen by Mickey, Darkm0th Industry and Stevie Boi. The runway emanated creativity and originality but the models and designers of DFW were not the only ones who came dressed to impress. Those attending the shows throughout the week brought out their best attire for the week-long fashion event. Here are some of the looks we saw at DFW this season.
Saturday, March 23
Casey Chaney paired her Lisa Frank thrifted pants and a swimsuit top with a vintage neon jacket.
Ethan Christe (left) wore a self-made top and shoes with a Supreme bag. Chaim Bellinsky (right) paired his Vans with a self-made jacket featuring his logo flipping.
The girl gang that makes up Ladies Fancywork Society designed a suit worn by Adam Lerner.
Sunday, March 24
Lisa Von Kurvink wore Paige pants, a Michael Kors top with a 1901 Blazer. She completed the look with an Alice and Olivia muff/purse.
Chad Demchuk wore a Libertine reversible sequin jacket with 7 For all mankind jeans and Guiseppe Zanotti shoes.
Joshua Smith wore a short from Ghana with Nike boots
Rachel Lang wore a self-made vintage doily dress and vest with Freebird shoes.
Saturday, March 30
Angelo Rivera wore a Bushranger jacket with customized detail by his own brand “World of Fear.”
Brielle Drelick wore a summer-style suit from Zara.
Amaya Leverette paired her UNC Nikes with a Guess fur jacket and a bag by Coach.
James Herring wore an Ashley Stewart coat with an aviator fox hat.
Courtney Hendricks sported a Zara blazer with Gucci Shoes, a Prada bag and Forever21 earrings.
Diane Canepa wore a vintage Chanel bomber jacket.
Sunday, March 31
Zachary Kemmeries paired a Joyrich jacket with customized Adidas and a Private Label x Billionaire Boys Club bag.
Jaci Gibs wore a floral dress from Popsresale.
Caden Muir wore a “Pleasures” shirt with BC Surf jeans and Nikes.
Stephanie Bemis wore a neon dress from Goodwill with a bag and shawl that were thrifted too.
Brendan Langley paired his BBC Icecream tee with Alexander McQueen platform sneakers.
March 23 photography by Amanda Piela.
March 24, March 30, March 31 photography by Kyle Cooper.
