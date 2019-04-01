With RiNo’s impressive growth over the years, it shall be no surprise that exciting new businesses are choosing to expand in the locale’s emerging subareas. After all, RiNo has received national attention, being regarded as one of the “12 Coolest Hipster Neighborhoods in the USA” by TripAdvisor. This year, RiNo’s River North Promenade is set to expand. If you’re unfamiliar, the project will be a burgeoning cross-section on 35th and Brighton Boulevard that will include retail, residential and activated public spaces like RiNo Park — the first green space in the River North area.

Late last week RiNo North Promenade announced its first tenants — Chicago-based heavy metal burger bar, Kuma’s Corner, the third location of Denver-based Logan House Coffee and Vīb boutique hotel concept by Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Kuma’s Corner’s heavy metal-themed burgers have truly put them on the map. The Chicago-favorite has been featured on the Food Network as a Best Burger Place in America and received numerous awards including Chicago’s Best Burger, Eater’s 20 Most Difficult Places to Get In and Food Network Magazine’s 50 States 50 Burgers. The Mastadon burger with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, frizzled onion and bbq sauce was favored by Food Network’s Graham Eliot in an episode of Guilty Pleasures. Additionally, on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri celebrated the Black Sabbath burger—with blackening spice, chili, Pepper Jack and red onion on a pretzel bun — saying “that’s up there in the top five burgers on Triple-D.”

The 4,000 square foot restaurant is slated to open in December 2019 and will offer a rotating draft beer list along with a notable craft cocktail program curated by Alexi Front. This will be Kumas’ sixth location and first in Colorado. I’ll be next to the new six-acre RiNo Park, an Art Bridge and a walkable commercial district.

But first, coffee.

Before the River North Promenade is blessed with famous burgers, caffeine will arrive in the Catalyst building as Logan House Coffee opens its third location in May 2019. Catalyst is an 180,000 square foot mixed-use retail and office building where the new Logan House is projected to serve hundreds of employees, residents and tenants of the property and surrounding area.

“We chose to add our third Logan House location in Catalyst because RiNo is the epicenter of Denver’s creative class and this premier location is a true ‘catalyst’ for growth and progress in Denver,” said Brooks Gagstetter, CEO and Founder of Logan House Coffee, according to a press release. Logan House currently operates one Location in The Stanley Marketplace and another in the recently opened Broadway Market.

Stayed tuned as more details about RiNo Promenade and RiNo Park, as it continues to develop.