It’s the last full week of April folks and over the next seven days, you have over 60 concerts to choose from. The weather is starting to get better which is all the more reason to get out and see as many shows as you can. There are some killer acts coming through the Mile High City this week in addition to the amazing up-and-coming local bands and you have the chance to support. Take our list below and make it your own as you venture into this week in Denver concerts.
Monday, April 22
Recommended: Roy Blair @ Larimer Lounge
On Monday night, singer Roy Blair is bringing his electro-indie-pop sound to a sold out Larimer Lounge crowd. Blair’s music is known for its intriguing nature as it blends together a variety of genres. In 2017, Blair released his debut album Cat Heaven and more recently celebrated the release of his latest single “Dennis” back in 2018. Although we haven’t heard much from the artist in recent months, this show will be a good one to catch.
CU Denver R&B + Pop Rock Ensemble Showcase @ Lost Lake
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Byrne and Kelly @ Soiled Dove Underground
Mystery Monday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, April 23
Recommended: Alice Merton w/ Parker Bossley @ The Bluebird Theater
On Tuesday night, Alice Merton is taking us to The Bluebird Theater. Merton is a Canadian raised singer-songwriter with strong ties to her home country of Germany and second home of England. If you’re unfamiliar with Merton’s work, check out her debut album Mint that she released just this year. Tickets are still available to catch Merton along with Parker Bossley in action in Denver this week, so act now before it’s too late.
Com Truise w/ Jack Grace, ginla @ The Gothic Theatre
Dubbest w/ Dub Haiku, MountainUs, BloodPreshah @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
The Funk Sessions w/ Adam Deitch (Lettuce/Break Science) ft. Adam Smirnoff (Lettuce), Wil Blades, Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Special Surprise Guest @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Oh, Sleeper w/ The Agony Scene, Earth Groans, The Burial Plot @ The Marquis Theater
Forever Came Calling (Acoustic Set) w/ One Flew West, Chase Huglin @ Lost Lake
David Weiss Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
Half Pint & The Growlers w/ GOATZ! @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lee Dewyze w/ Elizabeth & The Catapult @ Soiled Dove Underground
The 69 Eyes w/ MXMS, The Nocturnal Affair @ The Oriental Theater
Harlem River Noise @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Saving Abel w/ Rough Kashmere, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Bands4Bands Entertainment, Sharone, Liquid Titanium, Riot Pilots @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sarah Mount’s Birthday Bash Open Jam @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Secret Headliner w/ vveird, Aimerie, Contra Scandal, Hartshorn, Nervouz Syztem, Selector X, SPHRX, Xeela @ The Black Box
Wednesday, April 24
Recommended: Dermot Kennedy w/ Luca Fogale @ The Fillmore
On Wednesday, pop singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is headed into Denver to take over The Fillmore. Originally from Dublin, Kennedy quickly gained traction in the U.S. with hits such as “Power Over Me” and “A closeness.” Earlier this year, Kennedy released his most recent single “Lost” which is worth the listen if you’re unfamiliar with his work. Fellow artist Luca Fogale is joining Kennedy at The Fillmore on Wednesday as well.
A Tribe Called Red @ The Bluebird Theater
Re:Search ft. DMVU w/ Little Snake, Notorious Conduct (Late Set), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Plot In You w/ Like Moths to Flames, Dayseeker, Limbs @ The Marquis Theater
Lady Lamb w/ Renata Zeiguer, Alex Schaaf @ Larimer Lounge
Big Business @ Hi-Dive
Jax Jones @ Bar Standard
David Weiss Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz
Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz
Black Label Society Night 1 w/ Conan, Atomic Bitchwax @ The Oriental Theater
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Head Room Concert Series ft. Super Distant Boyfriend, The Maybe So’s, Rarebyrd$ @ 3 Kings Tavern
Plasma Canvas w/ Sparkle Carpet, Loud in the Morning, Fables @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
EON w/ Spliff Tank, Los Toms @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Lituation @ The Meadowlark
Thursday, April 25
Recommended: Swmrs w/ Beach Goons, Destroy Boys @ The Gothic Theatre
If you’re looking for some electro-indie music to check out this week, look no further. On Thursday night, the Oakland musicians of Swmrs are headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. Earlier this year, the indie quartet released their most recent album Berkeley’s On Fire which will make for some excellent recommended listening if you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work. Fellow artists Beach Goons and Destroy Boys are joining Swmrs in Denver as well.
Hayes Carll w/ Ben Dickey @ The Bluebird Theater
Dave Bruzza’s Unsafe at Any Speed w/ Daniel Rodriguez Band (of Elephant Revival) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Kalmah w/ Vreid, Vale Of Pnath, Oak, Ash and Thorn @ The Marquis Theater
Rozu (Tour Kick Off) w/ Fox Lake, Under Auburn Skies, Colony Collapse @ Larimer Lounge
Stop Motion (EP Release) w/ Ramakhandra, Fresh Fruit! @ Lost Lake
The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Kathyrn Radakovich @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Taylor Phelan w/ Decatur @ Globe Hall
Twiztid @ The Roxy Theatre
Black Label Society Night 2 w/ Atomic Bitchwax, Conan @ The Oriental Theater
Starjammer @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Road to Compound ft. Xoa w/ Dylan Kishner Band, MoonRadish, Marafiki @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Tribal Dantz @ The Venue
Black Sun Empire w/ Legion, Solid, Xeela @ The Black Box
KMG Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), DJ Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark
Shinobi Sessions II w/ Green Matter, Dek-Atk, Sheaomattic, Betawolf, Moldamind, Daddy Wampus, Ryse, Infinitey, Krakyn @ The Black Buzzard
Friday, April 26
Recommended: Pardon My French ft. DJ Snake, Tchami x Malaa, Mercer @ Red Rocks
We can’t think of a better way to start the weekend than with a jam-packed EDM show at Red Rocks. On Friday night, Red Rocks is hosting a massive line up of big-name EDM acts all under the name Pardon My French. Artists such as DJ Snake, Tchami x Malaa and Mercer are all on the bill for Friday night, making this one hell of a Red Rocks show to attend. Tickets are on sale and still available to catch all of these DJs in action.
Manic Focus w/ Detox Unit, Luzcid, Statik, FunkStatik @ The Ogden Theatre
Movements w/ Boston Manor, Trash Boat, Drug Church @ The Bluebird Theater
Anjunabeats w/ Audien, Andrew Bayer Gabriel & Dresden, Tinlicker @ The Fillmore
Superorganism @ The Gothic Theatre
Murs w/ DJ Eps, Locksmith, Cojo, AztroGrizz @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall (Infamous Stringdusters), William Apostol, Mimi Naja (Fruition), Mike Devol (Greensky Bluegrass) w/ The Billy Failing Band, Billy Failing, Silas Herman, Eric Thorin, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Lotus @ Summit Music Hall
Kimi Most w/ Tyler Paul Glasgow, The Real Me, Samuel Lee @ The Marquis Theater
The Giraffes w/ Luna Sol, Throttlebomb @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Thomas Jack @ The Church
Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Walker Hayes @ The Grizzly Rose
El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
ETANA (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Cactus Blossoms w/ Jack Klatt @ Globe Hall
Juannah w/ Nick Pauly @ The Walnut Room
Griffin House @ Soiled Dove Underground
Madchild + Stevie Stone @ The Roxy Theatre
The Yawpers (Album Release) w/ In the Whale, Fast Eddy @ The Oriental Theater
The Gones w/ Sunrise Drive @ Lion’s Lair
Otis Taylor Band w/ UNPAID OVERTIME, Last Chance Texaco, Blenji @ Herman’s Hideaway
Nordic Daughter w/ Rowan Kerrick @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Wendy Woo w/ Logan Thomas @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
George Winston @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
Final Fridays w/ Globular, Bwoy De Bhajan, Symbolico, Dillard, Psyruleus @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Malahkai w/ Mlrtyme, La Fortune @ The Black Buzzard
The Champions @ Herb’s
Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver
Saturday, April 27
Recommended: Lotus w/ Ghostland Observatory, Jade Cicada, Magic Beans @ Red Rocks
What’s that? Another Red Rocks show? Yes, that’s right. On Saturday evening, Lotus is returning to Red Rocks and they’re bringing their jam-band sounds with them. The members of Lotus are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage and we’re happy to see them return in 2019. Fellow artists Ghostland Observatory, Jade Cicada and Magic Beans are on the line-up for Saturday night as well.
The Midnight w/ Violet Days @ The Ogden Theatre
Alec Benjamin w/ Alexander 23 @ The Bluebird Theater
G Jones w/ Stooki Sound, Gangus, BukuIvy Lab @ The Fillmore
Michael Scheker Fest w/ Gary Barden (Vocals), Graham Bonnet (Vocals), Robin McAuley (Vocals), Doogie White (Vocals), Bodo Schopf(Drums), Steve Mann (Guitar / Keyboards), Chris Glen(Bass) @ The Gothic Theatre
Lucki w/ Swoosh God, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall (Infamous Stringdusters), William Apostol, Mimi Naja (Fruition), Mike Devol (Greensky Bluegrass) w/ Turkeyfoot @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
DMX @ Summit Music Hall
Nekromantix w/ Rezurex, The Brainiax @ The Marquis Theater
The Giraffes w/ Pitch Invasion, Boot Gun @ Larimer Lounge
Rug Rat Bash: DCIS Fairmont Fundraising Jamboree w/ Voices Rock Choir, Jean-Baptiste Le Cessna, Major Sports, DCIS Fairmont 3rd-5th Grade Musicians, McKnight, Sexy Pistils, Hammer Puncher, DJ Wax Dattie @ Hi-Dive
Mlady (EP Release) w/ Sam Paul, Ross Henderson Trio @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS ft. P0gman w/ Weiss @ Club Vinyl
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular @ The Paramount Theatre
Jack Hadley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Matt Skellenger Group (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Thank You Scientist w/ Kindo, In The Presence of Wolves @ Globe Hall
Poor Moxi w/ Redamancy, The Strugglenauts @ The Walnut Room
Sethe (Sade Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lorna Shore + Enterprise Earth w/ Body Snatcher, Within Destruction @ The Roxy Theatre
Totally Tennyson @ The Oriental Theater
Filthy Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Nice Crime (EP Release) @ Goosetown Tavern
Late Night Savior w/ Retina, Alabaster Swine, Scotty and the Late Nights, Juliet Mission, Socialfuse @ Herman’s Hideaway
Ruby Hill & Deliciosa w/ STIG, Dash @ Your Mom’s House Denver
David Starr + Erik Stucky @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Sub.mission + Croydub (Sub.mission 12 Year Anniversary) w/ cimm, Chef, MC Jumanji, Mr.K, N-Type, Sepia, Sgt Pokes, Sicaria Sound, Silkie, Bean, Caustik, CurlyOnE, Dillard, Ind33p, Khonsu, Retina, Subliminal, DJ Synchronicity, Thanom, Trisicloplox @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge
Steely Dead @ The Black Buzzard
Woodshed Red @ Herb’s
Sunbrn @ Temple Denver
Sunday, April 28
Recommended: Alec Benjamin w/ Alexander 23 @ The Bluebird Theater
To wrap up this week in concerts, we’re taking you back to The Bluebird Theater. On Sunday night, singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin is headed to Denver. Benjamin is relatively new in the music scene, however, he has made huge waves with songs such as “Let Me Down Slowly” and “If We Had Each Other.” Fellow artist Alexander 23 is on the bill for the evening as well.
Afton Showcase w/ Nick Hazard, RUNUP.BB, Whooshboi, Nuclear Ninja b2b Dubz N Dabz, Doc Suess, Lakhryth, Elijah $tewart, OTB x YFA, BMW Records BB, The Weathermen, TRiP, DESTINO, JRO, ZFROST, Unicorn Light Show, DJ Archie Jenks, STML., ELEGY, Li1 Jo3 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
La Dispute w/ Gouge Away, Slow Mass @ Summit Music Hall
The Score w/ Lostboycrow, Overstreet @ The Marquis Theater
Black Lipstick Ball w/ The Union, Married A Dead Man, The Midnight Marionettes @ Lost Lake
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Scott Mulvahill @ Soiled Dove Underground
Fall of Scylla album release w/ Crown Magnater, Empty Caskets, With Anguish @ The Roxy Theatre
The Reference w/ Heaven N Hell, Stephanie Saxon @ Lion’s Lair
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern
Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark
Erik Boa @ Herb’s
