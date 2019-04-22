It’s the last full week of April folks and over the next seven days, you have over 60 concerts to choose from. The weather is starting to get better which is all the more reason to get out and see as many shows as you can. There are some killer acts coming through the Mile High City this week in addition to the amazing up-and-coming local bands and you have the chance to support. Take our list below and make it your own as you venture into this week in Denver concerts.

Monday, April 22

Recommended: Roy Blair @ Larimer Lounge

On Monday night, singer Roy Blair is bringing his electro-indie-pop sound to a sold out Larimer Lounge crowd. Blair’s music is known for its intriguing nature as it blends together a variety of genres. In 2017, Blair released his debut album Cat Heaven and more recently celebrated the release of his latest single “Dennis” back in 2018. Although we haven’t heard much from the artist in recent months, this show will be a good one to catch.

Sold out.*

Also see…

CU Denver R&B + Pop Rock Ensemble Showcase @ Lost Lake

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Byrne and Kelly @ Soiled Dove Underground

Mystery Monday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, April 23

Recommended: Alice Merton w/ Parker Bossley @ The Bluebird Theater

On Tuesday night, Alice Merton is taking us to The Bluebird Theater. Merton is a Canadian raised singer-songwriter with strong ties to her home country of Germany and second home of England. If you’re unfamiliar with Merton’s work, check out her debut album Mint that she released just this year. Tickets are still available to catch Merton along with Parker Bossley in action in Denver this week, so act now before it’s too late.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Com Truise w/ Jack Grace, ginla @ The Gothic Theatre

Dubbest w/ Dub Haiku, MountainUs, BloodPreshah @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

The Funk Sessions w/ Adam Deitch (Lettuce/Break Science) ft. Adam Smirnoff (Lettuce), Wil Blades, Garrett Sayers (The Motet), Special Surprise Guest @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Oh, Sleeper w/ The Agony Scene, Earth Groans, The Burial Plot @ The Marquis Theater

Forever Came Calling (Acoustic Set) w/ One Flew West, Chase Huglin @ Lost Lake

David Weiss Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

Half Pint & The Growlers w/ GOATZ! @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lee Dewyze w/ Elizabeth & The Catapult @ Soiled Dove Underground

The 69 Eyes w/ MXMS, The Nocturnal Affair @ The Oriental Theater

Harlem River Noise @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Saving Abel w/ Rough Kashmere, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Bands4Bands Entertainment, Sharone, Liquid Titanium, Riot Pilots @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sarah Mount’s Birthday Bash Open Jam @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Secret Headliner w/ vveird, Aimerie, Contra Scandal, Hartshorn, Nervouz Syztem, Selector X, SPHRX, Xeela @ The Black Box

Wednesday, April 24

Recommended: Dermot Kennedy w/ Luca Fogale @ The Fillmore

On Wednesday, pop singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is headed into Denver to take over The Fillmore. Originally from Dublin, Kennedy quickly gained traction in the U.S. with hits such as “Power Over Me” and “A closeness.” Earlier this year, Kennedy released his most recent single “Lost” which is worth the listen if you’re unfamiliar with his work. Fellow artist Luca Fogale is joining Kennedy at The Fillmore on Wednesday as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

A Tribe Called Red @ The Bluebird Theater

Re:Search ft. DMVU w/ Little Snake, Notorious Conduct (Late Set), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Plot In You w/ Like Moths to Flames, Dayseeker, Limbs @ The Marquis Theater

Lady Lamb w/ Renata Zeiguer, Alex Schaaf @ Larimer Lounge

Big Business @ Hi-Dive

Jax Jones @ Bar Standard

David Weiss Sextet @ Dazzle Jazz

Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz

Black Label Society Night 1 w/ Conan, Atomic Bitchwax @ The Oriental Theater

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Head Room Concert Series ft. Super Distant Boyfriend, The Maybe So’s, Rarebyrd$ @ 3 Kings Tavern

Plasma Canvas w/ Sparkle Carpet, Loud in the Morning, Fables @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

EON w/ Spliff Tank, Los Toms @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, April 25

Recommended: Swmrs w/ Beach Goons, Destroy Boys @ The Gothic Theatre

If you’re looking for some electro-indie music to check out this week, look no further. On Thursday night, the Oakland musicians of Swmrs are headed to Denver to take over The Gothic Theatre. Earlier this year, the indie quartet released their most recent album Berkeley’s On Fire which will make for some excellent recommended listening if you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work. Fellow artists Beach Goons and Destroy Boys are joining Swmrs in Denver as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Hayes Carll w/ Ben Dickey @ The Bluebird Theater

Dave Bruzza’s Unsafe at Any Speed w/ Daniel Rodriguez Band (of Elephant Revival) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Kalmah w/ Vreid, Vale Of Pnath, Oak, Ash and Thorn @ The Marquis Theater

Rozu (Tour Kick Off) w/ Fox Lake, Under Auburn Skies, Colony Collapse @ Larimer Lounge

Stop Motion (EP Release) w/ Ramakhandra, Fresh Fruit! @ Lost Lake

The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Kathyrn Radakovich @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Taylor Phelan w/ Decatur @ Globe Hall

Twiztid @ The Roxy Theatre

Black Label Society Night 2 w/ Atomic Bitchwax, Conan @ The Oriental Theater

Starjammer @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Road to Compound ft. Xoa w/ Dylan Kishner Band, MoonRadish, Marafiki @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Tribal Dantz @ The Venue

Black Sun Empire w/ Legion, Solid, Xeela @ The Black Box

KMG Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), DJ Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark

Shinobi Sessions II w/ Green Matter, Dek-Atk, Sheaomattic, Betawolf, Moldamind, Daddy Wampus, Ryse, Infinitey, Krakyn @ The Black Buzzard

Friday, April 26

Recommended: Pardon My French ft. DJ Snake, Tchami x Malaa, Mercer @ Red Rocks

We can’t think of a better way to start the weekend than with a jam-packed EDM show at Red Rocks. On Friday night, Red Rocks is hosting a massive line up of big-name EDM acts all under the name Pardon My French. Artists such as DJ Snake, Tchami x Malaa and Mercer are all on the bill for Friday night, making this one hell of a Red Rocks show to attend. Tickets are on sale and still available to catch all of these DJs in action.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Manic Focus w/ Detox Unit, Luzcid, Statik, FunkStatik @ The Ogden Theatre

Movements w/ Boston Manor, Trash Boat, Drug Church @ The Bluebird Theater

Anjunabeats w/ Audien, Andrew Bayer Gabriel & Dresden, Tinlicker @ The Fillmore

Superorganism @ The Gothic Theatre

Murs w/ DJ Eps, Locksmith, Cojo, AztroGrizz @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall (Infamous Stringdusters), William Apostol, Mimi Naja (Fruition), Mike Devol (Greensky Bluegrass) w/ The Billy Failing Band, Billy Failing, Silas Herman, Eric Thorin, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Lotus @ Summit Music Hall

Kimi Most w/ Tyler Paul Glasgow, The Real Me, Samuel Lee @ The Marquis Theater

The Giraffes w/ Luna Sol, Throttlebomb @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Thomas Jack @ The Church

Women In Jazz ft. Camilla Vaitaitis (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Walker Hayes @ The Grizzly Rose

El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

ETANA (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Cactus Blossoms w/ Jack Klatt @ Globe Hall

Juannah w/ Nick Pauly @ The Walnut Room

Griffin House @ Soiled Dove Underground

Madchild + Stevie Stone @ The Roxy Theatre

The Yawpers (Album Release) w/ In the Whale, Fast Eddy @ The Oriental Theater

The Gones w/ Sunrise Drive @ Lion’s Lair

Otis Taylor Band w/ UNPAID OVERTIME, Last Chance Texaco, Blenji @ Herman’s Hideaway

Nordic Daughter w/ Rowan Kerrick @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Wendy Woo w/ Logan Thomas @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

George Winston @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

Final Fridays w/ Globular, Bwoy De Bhajan, Symbolico, Dillard, Psyruleus @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Malahkai w/ Mlrtyme, La Fortune @ The Black Buzzard

The Champions @ Herb’s

Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

Saturday, April 27

Recommended: Lotus w/ Ghostland Observatory, Jade Cicada, Magic Beans @ Red Rocks

What’s that? Another Red Rocks show? Yes, that’s right. On Saturday evening, Lotus is returning to Red Rocks and they’re bringing their jam-band sounds with them. The members of Lotus are no strangers to the Red Rocks stage and we’re happy to see them return in 2019. Fellow artists Ghostland Observatory, Jade Cicada and Magic Beans are on the line-up for Saturday night as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

The Midnight w/ Violet Days @ The Ogden Theatre

Alec Benjamin w/ Alexander 23 @ The Bluebird Theater

G Jones w/ Stooki Sound, Gangus, BukuIvy Lab @ The Fillmore

Michael Scheker Fest w/ Gary Barden (Vocals), Graham Bonnet (Vocals), Robin McAuley (Vocals), Doogie White (Vocals), Bodo Schopf(Drums), Steve Mann (Guitar / Keyboards), Chris Glen(Bass) @ The Gothic Theatre

Lucki w/ Swoosh God, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Bluegrass Generals ft. Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall (Infamous Stringdusters), William Apostol, Mimi Naja (Fruition), Mike Devol (Greensky Bluegrass) w/ Turkeyfoot @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

DMX @ Summit Music Hall

Nekromantix w/ Rezurex, The Brainiax @ The Marquis Theater

The Giraffes w/ Pitch Invasion, Boot Gun @ Larimer Lounge

Rug Rat Bash: DCIS Fairmont Fundraising Jamboree w/ Voices Rock Choir, Jean-Baptiste Le Cessna, Major Sports, DCIS Fairmont 3rd-5th Grade Musicians, McKnight, Sexy Pistils, Hammer Puncher, DJ Wax Dattie @ Hi-Dive

Mlady (EP Release) w/ Sam Paul, Ross Henderson Trio @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS ft. P0gman w/ Weiss @ Club Vinyl

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular @ The Paramount Theatre

Jack Hadley (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Matt Skellenger Group (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP ’90s Dance Party @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Thank You Scientist w/ Kindo, In The Presence of Wolves @ Globe Hall

Poor Moxi w/ Redamancy, The Strugglenauts @ The Walnut Room

Sethe (Sade Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lorna Shore + Enterprise Earth w/ Body Snatcher, Within Destruction @ The Roxy Theatre

Totally Tennyson @ The Oriental Theater

Filthy Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Nice Crime (EP Release) @ Goosetown Tavern

Late Night Savior w/ Retina, Alabaster Swine, Scotty and the Late Nights, Juliet Mission, Socialfuse @ Herman’s Hideaway

Ruby Hill & Deliciosa w/ STIG, Dash @ Your Mom’s House Denver

David Starr + Erik Stucky @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Sub.mission + Croydub (Sub.mission 12 Year Anniversary) w/ cimm, Chef, MC Jumanji, Mr.K, N-Type, Sepia, Sgt Pokes, Sicaria Sound, Silkie, Bean, Caustik, CurlyOnE, Dillard, Ind33p, Khonsu, Retina, Subliminal, DJ Synchronicity, Thanom, Trisicloplox @ The Black Box + The Black Box Lounge

Steely Dead @ The Black Buzzard

Woodshed Red @ Herb’s

Sunbrn @ Temple Denver

Sunday, April 28

Recommended: Alec Benjamin w/ Alexander 23 @ The Bluebird Theater

To wrap up this week in concerts, we’re taking you back to The Bluebird Theater. On Sunday night, singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin is headed to Denver. Benjamin is relatively new in the music scene, however, he has made huge waves with songs such as “Let Me Down Slowly” and “If We Had Each Other.” Fellow artist Alexander 23 is on the bill for the evening as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Afton Showcase w/ Nick Hazard, RUNUP.BB, Whooshboi, Nuclear Ninja b2b Dubz N Dabz, Doc Suess, Lakhryth, Elijah $tewart, OTB x YFA, BMW Records BB, The Weathermen, TRiP, DESTINO, JRO, ZFROST, Unicorn Light Show, DJ Archie Jenks, STML., ELEGY, Li1 Jo3 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

La Dispute w/ Gouge Away, Slow Mass @ Summit Music Hall

The Score w/ Lostboycrow, Overstreet @ The Marquis Theater

Black Lipstick Ball w/ The Union, Married A Dead Man, The Midnight Marionettes @ Lost Lake

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Scott Mulvahill @ Soiled Dove Underground

Fall of Scylla album release w/ Crown Magnater, Empty Caskets, With Anguish @ The Roxy Theatre

The Reference w/ Heaven N Hell, Stephanie Saxon @ Lion’s Lair

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill @ Goosetown Tavern

Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark

Erik Boa @ Herb’s

