As we enter the second week of April, you can expect to see over 70 concerts going on throughout the Mile High City. No matter what genre you’re into, there’s probably something out there for you to enjoy. If you’re in the mood to try something new, there’s plenty of opportunities to do that as well. Whatever you decide to do this week, be safe and happy concert going.
Monday, April 8
Recommended: Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
To kick this week in Denver concerts off, we’re bringing you some Motown On Mondays at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. If you’ve never been to Ophelia’s before, you’re missing out. The central downtown venue is a two-tiered eclectic space with tons to offer including drinks and food. If you’re a fan of the classic Motown sound, they’ll be spinning it all night. This event is also free, so start your weekend with some extra cash in your pocket and some music in your soul.
Also see…
Acid Mothers Temple w/ Yamantaka, Sonic Titan @ Larimer Lounge
Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive
Mdou Moctar @ Globe Hall
Mystery Monday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Bass fo’ dat Face Womp Fest @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
The Gin Doctors @ The Black Buzzard
Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s
Tuesday, April 9
Recommended: Eric B. + Rakim @ The Gothic Theatre
If you’re looking for some old school rap to get down to this week, we’ve got the perfect show for you. On Tuesday night, hip-hop legends Eric B. and Rakim are gearing up to take over The Gothic Theatre. Eric B. and Rakim first appeared on the scene back in the late ’80s and their music still grooves to this day. You might recognize such hits as “Don’t Sweat The Technique” or “Paid In Full” and if you haven’t, go and check them out now.
Also see…
James Supercave w/ Criminal Hygiene, Creature Canopy @ Hi-Dive
Reginald R. Robinson @ Dazzle Jazz
Miles Okazaki’s Trickster @ Nocturne Jazz
The Movielife w/ Travis Shettel (Piebald), 1,000 Miles Of Fire @ Globe Hall
Voices Rock! @ The Oriental Theater
WaZeil Uazit w/ Claudzilla, F-Ether, Kandin @ 3 Kings Tavern
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Avenue Army w/ Hello Central, Signs and Signals, Los Hitos @ The Venue
Sonic Bloom DJ Competition – March Battlers Winners Showcase w/ CurlyOnE, Gahlaktus, Sectra, Sense Impression, The ToddFatha @ The Black Box
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
Wednesday, April 10
Recommended: Maggie Rogers w/ Melanie Faye @ The Ogden Theatre
On Wednesday, Maggie Rogers is bringing her smooth sounds to The Ogden Theatre. Rogers’ music is a mixture of folk, indie and pop that she brings together to create something special. You might recognize some of Rogers’ songs such as “Light On” or “Alaska” which are both on her 2019 debut album Heard It In A Past Life. Fellow artist Melanie Faye is on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are still available for both Tuesday and Wednesday night, which means you have not one but two chances to see Rogers in action.
Also see…
Burna Boy @ The Bluebird Theater
Re:Search ft. Exmag w/ Nick Gerlach of Michal Menert, LWKY, Plaid Hawaii, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Boy Harsher w/ Special Interest, Poptones DJs @ Larimer Lounge
HXXS w/ Church Fire, Morlox, Feigning @ Hi-Dive
Mothraship w/ The Great Magnet, Zew, Electric Condor @ Lost Lake
Solar @ Bar Standard
University of Wyoming Jazz Ensemble + UW Foundation Event @ Dazzle Jazz
Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz
Dizzy With A Dame w/ Bianca and the Flyboys, Paranoid Image @ Globe Hall
Artist’s Spotlight #1 @ The Walnut Room
Wishbone Ash @ Soiled Dove Underground
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Meat and Potatoes @ 3 Kings Tavern
Beau Rodriguez w/ Gray Area Band, Mikeunderwater, Bois D’arc @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Zero Theorem w/ Grey Sky Falls, Humanity @ Herman’s Hideaway
Junior & Senior Recital ft. Dylan Kober, Zach Bulgarelli, Caden Kramer @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Swallow @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
Thursday, April 11
Recommended: William Clark Green w/ Randall King @ The Bluebird Theater
On Thursday night, singer-songwriter William Clark Green is headed to Denver to take over The Bluebird Theater. Green is known for his folk-rock sound that also contains hints of hard rock as well. If you’re unfamiliar with Green’s work, check out his 2013 hit “Ringling Road” or “She Likes The Beatles” to get you started. Fellow musician Randall King is opening for Green at The Bluebird as well. Tickets are still on sale, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Joey Porter’s Vital Organ + Phour.O w/ Dave Halchak & Friends ft. Members of Dubskin, A-Mac & The Height, Rastasaurus, More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Earl Sweatshirt + Friends w/ Bbymutha, Liv.e @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Blac Rabbit w/ Shark Dreams, Jeff Cormack @ Larimer Lounge
Great Falls w/ False Cathedrals, Muscle Beach, Fathers @ Hi-Dive
Lofty Ideals Productions Showcase w/ Shake Me Wake Me, Artificial Perfect Moment, Jim Beasley, Michael Dustin, Youree, Elk Magic @ Lost Lake
Rob Mullins Trio (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Katyrn Radakovich (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Drake White w/ Jordan Booker @ The Grizzly Rose
Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
A Night of Collective Art: Benefiting Youth on Record w/ The Hollow, Knuckle Pups, Coastal Wives, Redivider @ Globe Hall
Ari Hest w/ Taylor Carson @ The Walnut Room
Anything Box w/ Eloquent, Faces Under The Mirror, DJ Randall @ The Oriental Theater
3 Piece Special w/ Wild Lives, The Proto Whats @ Lion’s Lair
Dead Vinyl @ 3 Kings Tavern
Dead Characters w/ Obtuse, B&TW, Rita Rita, Fragile Fires @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Eliot Lipp w/ Visus, bimyo. Fredroknows @ Your Mom’s House Denver
La Pompe Jazz w/ The Dollhouse Thieves @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Faith in May w/ Safire, Maddneto, Ollie Mumbles, Party FOUL @ The Black Box Lounge
VibeSquaD w/ Andreilien, Fonzie, Dozier @ The Black Box
The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark
DJ Woody @ Skylark Lounge
Smirk (Single Release) @ BarFly
Paul Kimbiris w/ Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera
Friday, April 12
Recommended: Jessie James Decker w/ The Sisterhood Band @ The Ogden Theatre
To wrap up the work week on Friday night, singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker is bringing her country-pop sound to The Ogden Theatre. Decker’s work includes elements of country mixed with heavy pop as exemplified by her 2018 hit “Almost Over You.” If you’re a fan of country or pop music, this will be the perfect show for you to check out. Fellow artist The Sisterhood Band is on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
Conan Gray @ The Bluebird Theater
Electric Wizard @ The Fillmore
Shoreline Mafia @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dave Watts + Friends ft. Todd Stoops, Garrett Sayers, Kim Dawson, Austin Zaletel, Gabriel Mervine, DJ Williams w/ Michelle Sarah Band, Boot Gun @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Led Zeppelin 2 @ Summit Music Hall
Float Like A Buffalo w/ Guerilla Fanfare, Graham Good & The Painters @ The Marquis Theater
Lusine w/ Milky.wav, Snubluck @ Larimer Lounge
Jeff Crosby w/ Larry Nix & The Killer Gents, Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive
Whiskey Autumn (Album Release) w/ The Milk Blossoms, OptycNerd, Motion Trap @ Lost Lake
Jason Hodges & Miles Maeda @ Bar Standard
Charlotte de Witte @ The Church
Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Stoltzman’s Spiral Inward ft. John Ellis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Conjunto Colores (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose
Lady Gang (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Double Ply Translucent Caterpillar (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mielo w/ Motoko, NJOY @ Globe Hall
The Nadas w/ Dan Tedesco @ The Walnut Room
Keiko Matsui @ Soiled Dove Underground
Kali Krone w/ Sheverb (ATX), Sleepy Animals @ Lion’s Lair
Moosie w/ Co. Finest, LKeys, HeavenBound, Kingpen Ken, iNR & Tones, DJ Panda $tyle, NiCE, Era21music @ 3 Kings Tavern
Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Kung Fu + Zagriculture @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Fabulous Booginenauts (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Krushendo w/ M.O.B , DocFunk, Prismatic, In Motion, MasterMash @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Sweet Lillies @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Jane Siberry w/ Antonio Lopez @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
John Corabi w/ Straight Six @ The Venue
The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
Antiserum w/ Rygby, Sub.mission Residents @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Birch Street @ The Black Buzzard
AC Slater @ Temple Denver
Leon The Revival w/ The Barlow @ BarFly
Josh Trinidad (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera
RJW w/ Willbeax, Random Temple (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera
Saturday, April 13
Recommended: Borgore @ Temple Denver
If you’re looking for some EDM to get down to this week, we’ve got you covered. On Saturday, EDM artist Borgore is taking over Temple in what will be one hell of a show. Borgore is one of the most known names on the EDM scene because of his ability to blend all sorts of sub-genres such as dubstep, trance, trap and more. If you’re unfamiliar with Borgore’s work, check out his 2015 collaboration with G-Eazy called “Forbes” or his 2014 collaboration with Miley Cyrus “Decisions” before you come to see him at Temple.
Also see…
Trampa @ The Bluebird Theater
The Big Melt w/ Eric Krasno, Purple Party (Prince Tribute), Dominic Lalli’s Bluebird Quintet @ The Fillmore
KRS-One w/ Reve Kalell, Arkus, Stonewall BLVD, Resonate, Old Soul Era @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
K + Lab w/ Casio Cats, Tortuga, Cat Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Missio w/ Blackillac, Swells @ Summit Music Hall
Lincoln Durham w/ The Trujillo Company @ The Marquis Theater
Bumpin Uglies w/ Lola Rising, Joey Harkum @ Larimer Lounge
DBUK (Slim Cessna’s Auto Club) w/ Norman Westberg (Swans) @ Hi-Dive
Shana Cleveland @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS ft. Riot w/ Blond:ish @ Club Vinyl
Sons of Steinway (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Brian Claxton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Joe Johnson Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lief Sjostrom (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ginga (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Kaepora w/ Bad Britton, SYCDVK @ Globe Hall
The Nadas w/ Dan Tedesco @ The Walnut Room
Angie Stevens & The Beautiful Wreck w/ Buffalo Gospel @ Soiled Dove Underground
Codename: Carter w/ Dead Vinyl @ Lion’s Lair
Drink Drank Punk w/ People Corrupting People, Three Minutes Darker @ 3 Kings Tavern
Cheap Sex w/ Some Kind of Nightmare, The Bad Engrish, The Stick Ups, Landgrabbers @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Kung Fu + Liebermonster @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Kix w/ Quitters Anonymous, Rhoar, Love Stallion, SinFix @ Herman’s Hideaway
Ten Years Gone @ Your Mom’s House Denver2
2B Noquestion Presents @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Rifters @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Joseph w/ Haley Johnsen @ First Baptist Church
California Guitar Trio w/ Michael DeLalla @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
JuJu Beats w/ Juss B, Wav-E, David Warren @ The Black Box
Waylo w/ Substance D, Wizkers, Dimethyldreamz, Likeu @ The Black Box Lounge
Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho @ The Meadowlark
Balto w/ Bowiegrass @ The Black Buzzard
Groovalicious @ Herb’s
GhostPulse w/ Ramakhandra, Go Star @ Syntax Physic Opera
Sunday, April 14
Recommended: Kalyn4Mayor Battle of the Bands: Pay2Play Politics w/ Venus Cruz, Felix Ayodele, Church Fire, RareByrd$, Tammy Shine (of Dressy Bessy), Bolonium @ Hi-Dive
To wrap up this week in concerts on Sunday, Wheelchair Sports Camp’s Kalyn Heffernan is hosting a battle of the bands for her mayoral campaign at the Hi-Dive. That’s right folks, if you haven’t heard, Heffernan is running for mayor this year. This campaign event includes artists such as Venus Cruz, Felix Ayodele, Church Fire, RareByrd$, Tammy Shine and Bolonium. If you’re looking for a kick-ass way to spend your Sunday night, come on down to the Hi-Dive and get involved.
Also see…
Gunna w/ Shy Glizzy, Lil Keed @ Summit Music Hall
Ben Roy @ The Marquis Theater
Punk Rock Burlesque @ Larimer Lounge
Noble Bodies w/ Bridges Will Break @ Lost Lake
Diego Figueiredo @ Dazzle Jazz
Purple Brunch: The Prince Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow, Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Birds of Play w/ The Sam Chase, Austin Quattlebaum @ Globe Hall
Failure & Swervedriver w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Queen City Sinners w/ Lindy Vision @ Lion’s Lair
Not Amused w/ Twink, MOB, Chair of Torture, Spit Out @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern
An After Party ft. College View (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway
A Trigger Within w/ 4 Degrees, Cönaxx, Swim The Sky, Red XIII @ Herman’s Hideaway
Tiny Tones Presents: Sunday Morning at Your Mom’s House @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Lucy Kaplansky @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Steff Mahan @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark
The Barreiors @ Herb’s
Leave a Reply