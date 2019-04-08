As we enter the second week of April, you can expect to see over 70 concerts going on throughout the Mile High City. No matter what genre you’re into, there’s probably something out there for you to enjoy. If you’re in the mood to try something new, there’s plenty of opportunities to do that as well. Whatever you decide to do this week, be safe and happy concert going.

Monday, April 8

Recommended: Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

To kick this week in Denver concerts off, we’re bringing you some Motown On Mondays at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. If you’ve never been to Ophelia’s before, you’re missing out. The central downtown venue is a two-tiered eclectic space with tons to offer including drinks and food. If you’re a fan of the classic Motown sound, they’ll be spinning it all night. This event is also free, so start your weekend with some extra cash in your pocket and some music in your soul.

More info here.

Also see…

Acid Mothers Temple w/ Yamantaka, Sonic Titan @ Larimer Lounge

Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

Mdou Moctar @ Globe Hall

Mystery Monday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Bass fo’ dat Face Womp Fest @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

The Gin Doctors @ The Black Buzzard

Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

Tuesday, April 9

Recommended: Eric B. + Rakim @ The Gothic Theatre

If you’re looking for some old school rap to get down to this week, we’ve got the perfect show for you. On Tuesday night, hip-hop legends Eric B. and Rakim are gearing up to take over The Gothic Theatre. Eric B. and Rakim first appeared on the scene back in the late ’80s and their music still grooves to this day. You might recognize such hits as “Don’t Sweat The Technique” or “Paid In Full” and if you haven’t, go and check them out now.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

James Supercave w/ Criminal Hygiene, Creature Canopy @ Hi-Dive

Reginald R. Robinson @ Dazzle Jazz

Miles Okazaki’s Trickster @ Nocturne Jazz

The Movielife w/ Travis Shettel (Piebald), 1,000 Miles Of Fire @ Globe Hall

Voices Rock! @ The Oriental Theater

WaZeil Uazit w/ Claudzilla, F-Ether, Kandin @ 3 Kings Tavern

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Avenue Army w/ Hello Central, Signs and Signals, Los Hitos @ The Venue

Sonic Bloom DJ Competition – March Battlers Winners Showcase w/ CurlyOnE, Gahlaktus, Sectra, Sense Impression, The ToddFatha @ The Black Box

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

Wednesday, April 10

Recommended: Maggie Rogers w/ Melanie Faye @ The Ogden Theatre

On Wednesday, Maggie Rogers is bringing her smooth sounds to The Ogden Theatre. Rogers’ music is a mixture of folk, indie and pop that she brings together to create something special. You might recognize some of Rogers’ songs such as “Light On” or “Alaska” which are both on her 2019 debut album Heard It In A Past Life. Fellow artist Melanie Faye is on the bill for the evening as well. Tickets are still available for both Tuesday and Wednesday night, which means you have not one but two chances to see Rogers in action.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Burna Boy @ The Bluebird Theater

Re:Search ft. Exmag w/ Nick Gerlach of Michal Menert, LWKY, Plaid Hawaii, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Boy Harsher w/ Special Interest, Poptones DJs @ Larimer Lounge

HXXS w/ Church Fire, Morlox, Feigning @ Hi-Dive

Mothraship w/ The Great Magnet, Zew, Electric Condor @ Lost Lake

Solar @ Bar Standard

University of Wyoming Jazz Ensemble + UW Foundation Event @ Dazzle Jazz

Cowboy Songs: Revamped + Infused @ Nocturne Jazz

Dizzy With A Dame w/ Bianca and the Flyboys, Paranoid Image @ Globe Hall

Artist’s Spotlight #1 @ The Walnut Room

Wishbone Ash @ Soiled Dove Underground

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Meat and Potatoes @ 3 Kings Tavern

Beau Rodriguez w/ Gray Area Band, Mikeunderwater, Bois D’arc @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Zero Theorem w/ Grey Sky Falls, Humanity @ Herman’s Hideaway

Junior & Senior Recital ft. Dylan Kober, Zach Bulgarelli, Caden Kramer @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Swallow @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

Thursday, April 11

Recommended: William Clark Green w/ Randall King @ The Bluebird Theater

On Thursday night, singer-songwriter William Clark Green is headed to Denver to take over The Bluebird Theater. Green is known for his folk-rock sound that also contains hints of hard rock as well. If you’re unfamiliar with Green’s work, check out his 2013 hit “Ringling Road” or “She Likes The Beatles” to get you started. Fellow musician Randall King is opening for Green at The Bluebird as well. Tickets are still on sale, so act now before it’s too late.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Joey Porter’s Vital Organ + Phour.O w/ Dave Halchak & Friends ft. Members of Dubskin, A-Mac & The Height, Rastasaurus, More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Earl Sweatshirt + Friends w/ Bbymutha, Liv.e @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Blac Rabbit w/ Shark Dreams, Jeff Cormack @ Larimer Lounge

Great Falls w/ False Cathedrals, Muscle Beach, Fathers @ Hi-Dive

Lofty Ideals Productions Showcase w/ Shake Me Wake Me, Artificial Perfect Moment, Jim Beasley, Michael Dustin, Youree, Elk Magic @ Lost Lake

Rob Mullins Trio (Album Release) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions: Music of Sarah Vaughan ft. Katyrn Radakovich (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dave Corbus Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Drake White w/ Jordan Booker @ The Grizzly Rose

Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

A Night of Collective Art: Benefiting Youth on Record w/ The Hollow, Knuckle Pups, Coastal Wives, Redivider @ Globe Hall

Ari Hest w/ Taylor Carson @ The Walnut Room

Anything Box w/ Eloquent, Faces Under The Mirror, DJ Randall @ The Oriental Theater

3 Piece Special w/ Wild Lives, The Proto Whats @ Lion’s Lair

Dead Vinyl @ 3 Kings Tavern

Dead Characters w/ Obtuse, B&TW, Rita Rita, Fragile Fires @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Eliot Lipp w/ Visus, bimyo. Fredroknows @ Your Mom’s House Denver

La Pompe Jazz w/ The Dollhouse Thieves @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Faith in May w/ Safire, Maddneto, Ollie Mumbles, Party FOUL @ The Black Box Lounge

VibeSquaD w/ Andreilien, Fonzie, Dozier @ The Black Box

The Interesting Times Gang 001 w/ DJ Couchman @ The Meadowlark

DJ Woody @ Skylark Lounge

Smirk (Single Release) @ BarFly

Paul Kimbiris w/ Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera

Friday, April 12

Recommended: Jessie James Decker w/ The Sisterhood Band @ The Ogden Theatre

To wrap up the work week on Friday night, singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker is bringing her country-pop sound to The Ogden Theatre. Decker’s work includes elements of country mixed with heavy pop as exemplified by her 2018 hit “Almost Over You.” If you’re a fan of country or pop music, this will be the perfect show for you to check out. Fellow artist The Sisterhood Band is on the bill for the evening as well.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Conan Gray @ The Bluebird Theater

Electric Wizard @ The Fillmore

Shoreline Mafia @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dave Watts + Friends ft. Todd Stoops, Garrett Sayers, Kim Dawson, Austin Zaletel, Gabriel Mervine, DJ Williams w/ Michelle Sarah Band, Boot Gun @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Led Zeppelin 2 @ Summit Music Hall

Float Like A Buffalo w/ Guerilla Fanfare, Graham Good & The Painters @ The Marquis Theater

Lusine w/ Milky.wav, Snubluck @ Larimer Lounge

Jeff Crosby w/ Larry Nix & The Killer Gents, Erika Ryann @ Hi-Dive

Whiskey Autumn (Album Release) w/ The Milk Blossoms, OptycNerd, Motion Trap @ Lost Lake

Jason Hodges & Miles Maeda @ Bar Standard

Charlotte de Witte @ The Church

Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Stoltzman’s Spiral Inward ft. John Ellis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Conjunto Colores (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mark Diamond Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Randy Houser @ The Grizzly Rose

Lady Gang (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Double Ply Translucent Caterpillar (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mielo w/ Motoko, NJOY @ Globe Hall

The Nadas w/ Dan Tedesco @ The Walnut Room

Keiko Matsui @ Soiled Dove Underground

Kali Krone w/ Sheverb (ATX), Sleepy Animals @ Lion’s Lair

Moosie w/ Co. Finest, LKeys, HeavenBound, Kingpen Ken, iNR & Tones, DJ Panda $tyle, NiCE, Era21music @ 3 Kings Tavern

Ready Set Go ft. DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Kung Fu + Zagriculture @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Fabulous Booginenauts (Night Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Krushendo w/ M.O.B , DocFunk, Prismatic, In Motion, MasterMash @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Sweet Lillies @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Jane Siberry w/ Antonio Lopez @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

John Corabi w/ Straight Six @ The Venue

The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

Antiserum w/ Rygby, Sub.mission Residents @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Birch Street @ The Black Buzzard

AC Slater @ Temple Denver

Leon The Revival w/ The Barlow @ BarFly

Josh Trinidad (Night Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

RJW w/ Willbeax, Random Temple (Late Set) @ Syntax Physic Opera

Saturday, April 13

Recommended: Borgore @ Temple Denver

If you’re looking for some EDM to get down to this week, we’ve got you covered. On Saturday, EDM artist Borgore is taking over Temple in what will be one hell of a show. Borgore is one of the most known names on the EDM scene because of his ability to blend all sorts of sub-genres such as dubstep, trance, trap and more. If you’re unfamiliar with Borgore’s work, check out his 2015 collaboration with G-Eazy called “Forbes” or his 2014 collaboration with Miley Cyrus “Decisions” before you come to see him at Temple.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Trampa @ The Bluebird Theater

The Big Melt w/ Eric Krasno, Purple Party (Prince Tribute), Dominic Lalli’s Bluebird Quintet @ The Fillmore

KRS-One w/ Reve Kalell, Arkus, Stonewall BLVD, Resonate, Old Soul Era @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

K + Lab w/ Casio Cats, Tortuga, Cat Party @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Missio w/ Blackillac, Swells @ Summit Music Hall

Lincoln Durham w/ The Trujillo Company @ The Marquis Theater

Bumpin Uglies w/ Lola Rising, Joey Harkum @ Larimer Lounge

DBUK (Slim Cessna’s Auto Club) w/ Norman Westberg (Swans) @ Hi-Dive

Shana Cleveland @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS ft. Riot w/ Blond:ish @ Club Vinyl

Sons of Steinway (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Brian Claxton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Joe Johnson Band (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lief Sjostrom (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ginga (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Kaepora w/ Bad Britton, SYCDVK @ Globe Hall

The Nadas w/ Dan Tedesco @ The Walnut Room

Angie Stevens & The Beautiful Wreck w/ Buffalo Gospel @ Soiled Dove Underground

Codename: Carter w/ Dead Vinyl @ Lion’s Lair

Drink Drank Punk w/ People Corrupting People, Three Minutes Darker @ 3 Kings Tavern

Cheap Sex w/ Some Kind of Nightmare, The Bad Engrish, The Stick Ups, Landgrabbers @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Kung Fu + Liebermonster @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Kix w/ Quitters Anonymous, Rhoar, Love Stallion, SinFix @ Herman’s Hideaway

Ten Years Gone @ Your Mom’s House Denver2

2B Noquestion Presents @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Rifters @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Joseph w/ Haley Johnsen @ First Baptist Church

California Guitar Trio w/ Michael DeLalla @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

JuJu Beats w/ Juss B, Wav-E, David Warren @ The Black Box

Waylo w/ Substance D, Wizkers, Dimethyldreamz, Likeu @ The Black Box Lounge

Soul 4 You w/ Miggy Camacho @ The Meadowlark

Balto w/ Bowiegrass @ The Black Buzzard

Groovalicious @ Herb’s

GhostPulse w/ Ramakhandra, Go Star @ Syntax Physic Opera

Sunday, April 14

Recommended: Kalyn4Mayor Battle of the Bands: Pay2Play Politics w/ Venus Cruz, Felix Ayodele, Church Fire, RareByrd$, Tammy Shine (of Dressy Bessy), Bolonium @ Hi-Dive

To wrap up this week in concerts on Sunday, Wheelchair Sports Camp’s Kalyn Heffernan is hosting a battle of the bands for her mayoral campaign at the Hi-Dive. That’s right folks, if you haven’t heard, Heffernan is running for mayor this year. This campaign event includes artists such as Venus Cruz, Felix Ayodele, Church Fire, RareByrd$, Tammy Shine and Bolonium. If you’re looking for a kick-ass way to spend your Sunday night, come on down to the Hi-Dive and get involved.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Gunna w/ Shy Glizzy, Lil Keed @ Summit Music Hall

Ben Roy @ The Marquis Theater

Punk Rock Burlesque @ Larimer Lounge

Noble Bodies w/ Bridges Will Break @ Lost Lake

Diego Figueiredo @ Dazzle Jazz

Purple Brunch: The Prince Brunch w/ DJ Boyhollow, Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Birds of Play w/ The Sam Chase, Austin Quattlebaum @ Globe Hall

Failure & Swervedriver w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Queen City Sinners w/ Lindy Vision @ Lion’s Lair

Not Amused w/ Twink, MOB, Chair of Torture, Spit Out @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Kids Are Alright @ Goosetown Tavern

An After Party ft. College View (Late Set) @ Herman’s Hideaway

A Trigger Within w/ 4 Degrees, Cönaxx, Swim The Sky, Red XIII @ Herman’s Hideaway

Tiny Tones Presents: Sunday Morning at Your Mom’s House @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Lucy Kaplansky @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Steff Mahan @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark

The Barreiors @ Herb’s

Want to get this list before everyone else?