Summer is quickly approaching and there’s no better way to cool off on a hot summer day than to sip on a cold, refreshing smoothie. It can be difficult to find the best smoothies in town, though. No one wants smoothies that are loaded with extra sugar and frozen yogurt when there’s a pool party happening just a few hours later. We’ve gone through the trouble of rounding up our favorite smoothies in Denver — now you just have to decide which one you’ll go to first.

Nekter

Where: 700 N Colorado Blvd, Denver (more locations online)

Hours: 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. (may vary by location)

The Lowdown: Nekter is no newbie to the smoothie scene. The SoCal chain has been blending up fresh juices, smoothies, and acai bowls since 2010. Since then, the company has expanded across the country and was recognized as a “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2017. Its focus is on fresh ingredients, no added sugars or fillers, and ingredient transparency.

Rush Bowls

Where: 1665 Central St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Rush Bowls has been satisfying the cravings of CU Boulder students for years and their LoHi location is just as delicious. Founded on the premise of using honest ingredients creating delicious recipes, Rush Bowls has over 20 “anytime” bowls to choose from. There are also quite a few supplements and toppings to add to your liking.

Berriegood

Where: 681 E Louisiana Avenue, Suite 102, Denver

Hours: Monday – Saturday 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. & Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Locally founded and women owned since 2015, Berriegood specializes in “healthy eats that taste like treats.” It was Denver’s first superfruit cafe and can modify any smoothie based on dietary restrictions or preferences. The company even supports local non-profits like Junior League of Denver, Sewall Child Development Center, and Walk With A Doc.

Protein Bar

Where: 1755 16th Street, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Protein Bar changed the fast casual scene when the first store opened in Chicago in 2009. The idea was to serve “fast fuel” delicious, nutritious and protein-packed shakes. The store did so well selling shakes that it began offering healthy salads, wraps and bowls shortly after. There are now 13 locations in Illinois, two in Washington, D.C. and four in Denver.

Vitality Bowls

Where: 2702 E 3rd Avenue, Denver and 2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Hours: Monday – Sunday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Lowdown: As a superfood cafe, Vitality Bowls offers more than just smoothies. The cafe was originally founded by a family looking for safe, healthy alternatives to places with common allergens. Its menu also consists of salads, soups and paninis to please anyone looking for a healthy bite and the kitchen is designed to prevent cross-contamination of major allergens. The April bowl of the month is the Spring Bowl: Acerola blended with coconut milk, peaches, mango and banana; topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, bee pollen and honey.

Kale Me Crazy

Where: 3231 N. Lowell Blvd, Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Kale Me Crazy is newer to the Denver smoothie scene but started in Atlanta over six years ago. In addition to nutrient-dense smoothies it offers juices, toasts, salads, wraps and even poke bowls. Check them out at the upcoming Highlands Street Fair on June 15.

ProsperOats

Where: 2550 15th St, Denver (more locations online)

Hours: Monday – Friday 6 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Prosperoats was built out of the desire for a healthy and quick breakfast on the go. Carefully chosen ingredients are the foundation for the delicious, fiber-rich options. Build your own boal starting with a base (Acai, yogurt, oats, quinoa oats or mixed greens) then adding your favorite toppings. They also offer suggestions for tried-and-true combos that are sure to delight.

Whole Sol

Where: 1735 Chestnut Pl, Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Whole Sol creates beautiful, nutrient-rich smoothie bowls inspired by Mayan superfoods. The concept bloomed while Phil Dumontet and Alexa Squillaro were training for the New York City Marathon and regularly talking about nutrition. All ingredients are 100 percent organic, real, whole and meant to make you feel supercharged.

Whole Nectar

Where: 1125 17th St, Unit B, Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Whole nectar is all about whole fruit, protein smoothies. With 15 smoothie varieties on the menu and dozens of ways to create your own you can’t go wrong. Build-your-own chia pudding bowls and fresh juice shots are also made to order along with power toast and hot oat bowl options.

Superfood Bar

Where: 1541 Platte Street, Denver

Hours: Monday – Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Superfood Bar is a completely vegan and gluten free cafe offering 17 different smoothies, 100 percent raw salads, juices, shots and wraps. The concept started in New Orleans after J Stone realized that most other juice bars were extremely expensive and not affordable to everyone that wanted to eat healthy. The cafe creates all of their food from whole plant matter, no flours, sweeteners, ready-made nut milks or cheeses.