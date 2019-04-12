Hidden throughout Colorado are huts that are available to you to stay in while out exploring nature. These huts give you and your friends or family a home base in the wilderness to explore the beauty that Colorado has to offer. This is a short list of some hut’s that are available for rent throughout the state that gives you access to some of Colorado’s most spectacular landscapes.

Location: The 10th Mountain Division Hut is located north of Leadville, Colorado just below timberline and just east of the continental divide.

Lowdown: This hut is equipped with everything you and your companions need for a hut trip into the mountains. At 11,370′, this hut is a perfect home base for adventures. The 10th Mountain Division Hut is seated at the edge of Homestake Peak and Slide Lake. Inside the hut — you’ll find a woodburning stove, two bedrooms equipped with six and four beds and a communal sleeping area with one double bed and four more single beds. The 10th Mountain Division Hut has a total sleeping capacity of 16 — which offers you and your friends or family plenty of space to sleep while enjoying the surrounding mountains.

Availability: The 10th Mountain Division Hut is available in summer from July 1 through September 30 and in winter from Thanksgiving through April 30.

Location: Betty Bear Hut is located between the cities of Leadville and Aspen, Colorado. Southwest of Turquoise Lake and near Wildcat Mountain.

Lowdown: Like the 10th Mountain Division Hut — Betty Bear Hut has a total sleeping capacity of 16 and is handicap accessible during the summer season. There are three private rooms with double beds, one single bunk bed and eight beds in a communal sleeping area. This location is perfect for intermediate level backcountry skiers in the winter. Betty Bear Hut has a wood-burning oven available to you for cooking during your stay.

Availability: Betty Bear Hut is available in summer from July 1 through September 30 and in winter from Thanksgiving through April 30.

Location: The Eiseman Hut is tucked just north of Vail, Colorado on the slopes of Bald Mountain.

Lowdown: Located seven miles north of Vail at an elevation of 11,180′ — The Eiseman Hut gives you a unique view of the vast ski runs that Vail has built on their mountain. Built-in 1996 — The Eiseman Hut has a woodburning stove and a sleeping capacity of 16 spread between two private rooms with double beds and 12 single beds in a communal sleeping area. This hut gives you access to amazing backcountry skiing directly outside of your front door. While you’re staying at the Eiseman Hut your eyes will be treated with magnificent views of Bald Peak and The Spider Mountain.

Availability: The Eiseman Hut is available in summer from July 1 through September 30 and in winter from Thanksgiving through April 30

Location: Located nearby to the 10th Mountain Division Hut — Jackal Hut is just a little farther north along highway 24. This mountain hut is tucked up against Elk and North Sheep Mountain.

Lowdown: The area surrounding Jackal Hut used to be the main training ground for the 10th Mountain Division in the 1940s — now you’re able to explore the same area. Inside Jackal Hut you’ll find a woodburning stove, one room with three single beds, one room with four single beds and one communal sleeping area with nine single beds. On the outside of Jackal Hut, you’ll find breathtaking views and good backcountry skiing. This hut is built in a historic area and is a great spot to explore the Rocky Mountains.

Availability: Jackal Hut is available in summer from July 1 through September 30 and in winter from Thanksgiving through April 30.

Location: The Ridgway Backcountry Hiking Hut is located just south of Ridgway, Colorado at 10,200′.

Lowdown: Owned and operated by San Juan Huts this eight-person hut is in a prime location to explore some of the most beautiful peaks in the San Juan Mountain Range. The Ridgway Backcountry Hiking Hut puts you close to Whitehouse Mountain and Mount Sneffels. Whitehouse Mountain is a little under 14,000′ and Mount Sneffels towers at 14,158′. Inside the hut, you’ll find padded style bunk beds, sleeping bags but you need to bring your own liner, propane cook stove, lamp, wood stove, utensils and cookware. Water is available at a nearby stream but you’ll be responsible for purifying it.

Availability: The Ridgway Backcountry Hiking Hut is available to rent a space in from June until September.

Location: Francie’s Cabin is located just a few miles south of Breckenridge, Colorado near Crystal Creek.

Lowdown: Named after Frances Lockwood Bailey — a former resident of Breckenridge who died in a plane crash — Francie’s Cabin is a perfect place to explore the natural landscapes that surround one of Colorado’s largest ski resorts. Inside Francie’s Cabin, you’ll find all the supplies you need for cooking in the kitchen, a wood stove and firewood, solar powered lights, and outdoor sauna and indoor composting toilets. This cabin sleeps up to 20 people and is easily accessed, making it a popular spot for hut exploring beginners and families alike.

Availability: Francie’s Hut is available in summer from July through September and in winter from November till May.

Location: Nokhu Hut is located just south of Colorado 14 and Willey Lumber Camp along Lake Agnes road.

Lowdown: Nokhu Hut gives you access to a wealth of backcountry skiing and snowboarding all nearby while giving you a nice place to warm up and dry off. Due to its easy access in the summer, this hut is an extremely popular destination for families. This hut has a very rustic charm — there is no running water or electricity, but you will have an outhouse. Nearby you will find Lake Agnes, Mount Richtofen, Mount Mahler, Seven Utes Mountain, American Lakes and Thunder Pass. Nokhu Hut sleeps up to six people spread between three single beds and one double bed.

Availability: Nokhu Hut is open year round.