The Minneapolis-based hip hop duo Atmosphere and Jack White led rock group, The Raconteurs were announced today as additions to Mission Ballroom’s inaugural lineup. Atmosphere will perform Friday, September 20 and again on Saturday, September 21. The Raconteurs go on Wednesday, October 9.

The groups will join the likes of George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, The Steve Miller Band, The National, Brandi Carlile, $uicideboy$, Herbie Hancock and other acts, in what is sure to be an incredible first year for the venue, which is on track to open August 7 with a performance by the Denver group The Lumineers.

Atmosphere will be joined by Brother Ali on September 20 and by Prof on September 21 — there will be an additional two “very special guests” announced by Mission Ballroom at a later date. No opener was listed for The Raconteurs.

Doors open at showtime at 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 and at 8 p.m. on Sept. 21. Doors for the Raconteurs open at 7 p.m on Oct. 9, showtime at 8 p.m. Tickets for all shows can be requested on the venue’s website via Mission Fair Ticketing, where ticket holders are selected at random.