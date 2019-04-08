Paker’s Secret Closet (PSC) supporters came together for an anniversary gala last week to celebrate one year of the organization contributing to the community. PSC is a nonprofit that offers free party attire to disadvantaged teenagers as a way to make events like prom more inclusive. The event — which centered around eco-friendly creations made by local designers using recycled materials — attracted a variety of guests all dressed in their best prom-inspired attire. Models also strutted in PSC gowns to show off the chic looks that are being offered through this organization. 303 Magazine was there to celebrate with PSC and share some of the best looks from the night.

All photography by Karson Hallaway.