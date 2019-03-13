Denver has some kickin’ events lined up this weekend. Start it off by laughing during It Might Be a Netflix Special and end by getting fancy at a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a quick peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, March 14

It Might Be a Netflix Special

When: March 14, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $6 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre hosts It Might Be a Netflix Special. The event features a chance to catch a comedy special like no-other with 10 local comedians letting out some of their best jokes as a videographer records. You can laugh all night long and watch the making of a comedy special.

Pies + Beer for Pi Day

When: March 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $16 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House partners with Good Sugar Baking to present Pies + Beer for Pi Day. You can dive into four sweet mini pies created by Good Sugar Baking paired perfectly with four brews from Grandma’s House to celebrate the mathematical holiday.

MENEZ, there, Matthew Morris Fashion Show

When: March 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: There Denver, 3254 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $91.79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: There Denver hosts the MENEZ, there, Matthew Morris Fashion Show. The event features a night of fashion with more than 20 looks from MENEZ gracing the runway with hair and makeup from Matthew Morris. You can watch the fashion show, sip on cocktails and dine on a luxurious dinner.

Friday, March 15

Whip It! ’80s Dance Party

When: March 15, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts Whip it! ’80s Dance Party. The event features a night of dancing with DJ Jason Heller whippin’ out ’80s hits on vinyl plus a performance by special guest Davigar Johnstagon. You can dance till you drop and raise funds for Cap for Kids throughout the night.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

When: March 15 – 17

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7 at entry

The Lowdown: The Denver Mart hosts a Body Mind Spirit Celebration. The three-day event features more than 250 vendors from psychics, healers and more. You can center yourself and explore natural health methods and all things metaphysical.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Weekend

When: March 15 – 17

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballparks hosts a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Weekend. The three-day event features food and drink specials, giveaways, live entertainment and more. Kick it off on Friday by dining on brunch and jamming out to a DJ with shamrock vibes. On Saturday you can watch the parade and sip on specials and on Sunday you can celebrate the Irish holiday with a green juice chugging contest.

The Funk Soul Disco

When: March 15, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel present The Funk Soul Disco. The event features a disco party with beats from Ryan Dykstra Records and Something Vinyl Club all night long. You can participate in a costume contest so be sure to wear your best disco attire to win some prizes.

Mile High ROLL

When: March 15, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: ROLL hosts a Mile High ROLL. The event features a night to lace up your best roller skates for skating, karaoke, dancing and more. You can wear your best Colorado gear to show your pride for the state and celebrate your love of craft beer, the Broncos and all that Colorado has to offer.

Irishfest

When: March 15, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Square on 21st, 21st between Larimer St. and Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Ballpark Collective hosts Irishfest. The event celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a weekend-long street festival. You can party with a silent disco, watch performances from Irish dancers and more. The proceeds from food and beverage sales will benefit Ballpark Collective’s programs to keep the Ballpark District clean and safe.

Saturday, March 16

Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: March 16, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Denver, Starts on 19th St. and Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Celebrate the green holiday with the annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The event features a parade around Downtown Denver with leprechauns, Celtic dancers, floats and more. You can also watch performances from marching bands and other exciting cultural activities.

Collaboration Fest 2019

When: March 16, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15 St., Denver

Cost: $65 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sample brews from more than 200 breweries and over 100 different beer projects during Collaboration Fest 2019. The event features a chance to try a ton of beers and make connections through the collaborations. Make sure to snag your tickets soon as they sell out fast.

RESPECT Vol. 2 Women’s Wrestling

When: March 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Herman’s Hideaway hosts RESPECT Vol. 2 Women’s Wrestling. The event features a night of women’s pro wrestling with matches between Rachelle Riveter versus Heather Monroe and Shotzi Blackheart versus Allie Gato. You can also jam out to live music from musician Lobo Hombre while you watch it all go down.

Silent Paddy’s Disco

When: March 16, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Diebolt Brewing Company hosts a Silent Paddy’s Disco. The event features live music from DJ blaring from SoundDown Party headphones, brews from Diebolt, bar games and more to celebrate the green holiday.

Alebrijes: Fantastic Zoology of a Dream

When: March 16, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Alebrijes: Fantastic Zoology of a Dream. The exhibition features a look at Alebrijes – the brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that are on display at the museum. Artist and anthropologist Oscar Becerra of Mexico City will talk about the history of the creatures and give more context to the pieces.

Saint Patrick’s Day at Poka Lola

When: March 16, 12 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Saint Partick’s Day at Poka Lola. The event features a night you won’t want to miss with corn beef sliders, Teeling drink specials and live music. You can also have a perfect view of the annual parade so make sure to get there early.

And Meow This: The Tail End

When: March 16 – 17

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts And Meow This: The Tail End. The event features an art showcasing more than 30 artists including Lynette May, Brad Rhadwood and Dusty Diamond Glass. You can see cat artwork, listen to live music from Funk Hunk, Retrofette and DLZMKSBTS Dealz Makes Beats and more.

Saint Patrick’s Day Block Party

When: March 16, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: REVEL Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: REVEL Social partners with Fadó Irish Pub and Mile High Spirits to host a Saint Patrick’s Day Block Party. The event features a night of live music, specials on Guinness beer, Irish whiskey and more.

2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day for a Cause

When: March 16, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company hosts its 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day for a Cause. The event features a day of beer releases, food from Vegan Van, live music and more. You can help raise funds for Jami Bhatti, an individual who will be traveling to Abuja, Nigeria in July with the Global Autism Project to provide ABA therapy and special education for children with autism.

Bollywood Dance Party

When: March 16, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: Summit Denver, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Summit Denver presents a Bollywood Denver. The event features a Holi bash with bangin’ beats from DJ MRA, performances from Desi Caliente, Bella Diva World Dance and more. You can dance all night long to EDM, Bollywood and Bhangra.

Sunday, March 17

Runnin’ of the Green

When: March 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers and run in the annual Runnin’ of the Green. The event features a 7k race around Denver in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. You can get a great sweat sesh in and raise funds for charity while you are at it.

Pickle Party and A Salted Cucumber Release

When: March 17, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Acreage, 1380 Horizon Ave. Unit A, Lafayette

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Acreage teams up with Stem Ciders and The Real Dill to host a Pickle Party and A Salted Cucumber Release. The event features a spicy pickle eating contest, a special reveal of the new cider garden, $5 A Salted Cucumber release pours all day long and more. The first 50 guests to arrive will receive a special Salted Cucumber glass.

John Cusack

When: March 17, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.95 – $69.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts John Cusack. The event features a screening Grosse Pointe Blank followed by a live conversation with John Cusack himself discussing his career and the making of the film. You can ask questions you have always wanted to ask and hear some amazing stories.

The Ruckus Comedy Party

When: March 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Marquis Theatre, 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Marquis Theatre presents The Ruckus Comedy Party. The event features sets from Sam Tallent and Chris Charpentier. You can laugh all night long to hilarious jokes and to commentary from hosts Matt Cobos, Patrick Richardson and Cory Helie.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

When: March 17, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Castle Marne Inn, 1572 Race St., Denver

Cost: $51.20 book by phone

The Lowdown: Castle Marne Inn hosts a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. The event features a themed lunch with soup, tea sandwiches, scones and of course– unlimited tea. You can dress up or dress down for a relaxing St. Patrick’s Day. Call 303.331.0621 to book your spot.

Mark Your Calendar

Mortified Live

When: March 20, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

6th Annual Native Fashion in the City

When: March 23, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 tickets available here

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19

When: March 23 – 31

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: Various Prices check here