Denver has some wild events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with some art at a RUMTUM Mural Unveiling and end it by finding some new threads at Take It Off. Whatever you get up to, make sure to check out this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, March 7

RUMTUM Mural Unveiling

When: March 7, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents the RUMTUM Mural Unveiling. The event features the first look at the mural created by local artist RUMTUM (also known as John Hastings). The mural was commissioned by Meow Wolf and will be located on the wall inside The Oriental Theater.

Retro Colorado Onesie Sale

When: March 7 – 9

Where: Coda Brewing Co., 15965 S. Golden Rd. Ste C2, Golden

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Coda Brewing Co. presents a Retro Colorado Onesie Sale. The event features the perfect chance to find vintage onesies from a collection of more than 300. You can sip on a pint from Coda, shop and even get your skis or snowboards tuned up.

So All May Eat Gala

When: March 7, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building partners with SAME Cafe to present the So All May Eat Gala. The event features a night to support the cafe and all of the achievements it has made throughout the years. You can dine on small plates created by local restaurants and chefs and explore the debut of the SAME Food Truck.

The Play That Goes Wrong

When: March 7 – 17

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $105 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents The Play That Goes Wrong. The event features a murder mystery Broadway performance that goes awry. The night will be filled with comedy, mishaps and some disastrous choices made within the play.

Dead Rabbit Book Signing

When: March 7, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Brass Tacks, 1526 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brass Tacks hosts a Dead Rabbit Book Signing with Tim Herlihy of Tullamore Dew and Jack McGarry of Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog. You can hear about the new book From Barley to Blarney – A Whiskey Lover’s Guide to Ireland and sip on Tullamore Dew cocktails.

Friday, March 8

Disney in Concert

When: March 8, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of Mary Poppins during Disney in Concert. The event features a performance from the Colorado Symphony. You can watch Mary Poppins projected on the big screen while the symphony performs the score live for an amazing musical night.

International Women’s Day Dinner

When: March 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25 St., Denver

Cost: $95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate International Women’s Day with an International Women’s Day Dinner. The Ramble Hotel hosts the evening with a four-course meal paired with specialty cocktails prepared by a group of extremely talented Denver women. All proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.

B-Side Music

When: March 8, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: B-Side Music is back. The event features a night to experience some up-and-coming local musicians with performances from Bellhoss – a musician that sits between folk and punk as well as Midwife – also known as Madeline Johnston — a musician that uses powerful chords and choruses to create banging anthems.

Silent Disco Street Party

When: March 8, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Attimo Urban Winery, 2246 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party out your weekend at a Silent Disco Street Party. The event features a night of live DJs blasting out sick beats through SoundDown Party headphones. You can sip on drinks from Attimo Urban Winery and Great Divide Barrel Bar and munch on bites from Butcher’s Bistro and Snooze while you dance to the music.

Cat Video Fest

When: March 8 – 10

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents the Cat Video Fest. The event features a weekend of cat videos galore. You can watch hours and hours of submitted videos, animations and more all dedicated to the furry felines. The event raises funds for local cat charities, rescues and shelters that help these cute kitties out.

Saturday, March 9

International Women’s Day Lunch

When: March 9, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Ash’Kara, 2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: DenverHive and Bumble Bizz present an International Women’s Day Lunch. The event features a day to hear from female entrepreneurs, dine on lunch from Ash’Kara Denver, sip on cocktails and embrace your local women. The proceeds from the event will benefit Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver.

Weird Residency

When: March 9, 10 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you love Weird Touch you will love Weird Residency. The event features a series that presents a different member of the Weird Touch team taking over Big Trouble. This Saturday you can see a performance from DJ Tyler Snow with a modular synthesizer set.

Vision Zero Mural Installation Party

When: March 9, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Los Mesones Restaurant, 3643 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Los Mesones Restaurant hosts a Vision Zero Mural Installation Party. The event features a collaboration between the Denver Vision Zero Coalition, the West Colfax Business Improvement District and local artists of So-Gnar Creative Division as they install Vision Zero-themed mural at West Colfax Avenue and Meade Street. The installation is a part of the Vision Zero Community Art Project that aims to raise awareness of traffic safety and Denver’s commitment to end traffic fatalities and serious injuries as a Vision Zero city.

Back to the ’90s

When: March 9, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: REVEL Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: REVEL Social hosts a Back to the ’90s party. The event features banging’90s music all night long, a best-dressed concert and more. You can sip on ’90s themed cocktails while dancing the night away.

Lucky Charms 1m/5k/10k

When: March 9, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver City Park, 3001 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $110 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Lucky Charms 1m/5k/10k. You can run around Denver City Park in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and eat a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal at the end to refresh. You can choose from the one-mile race, the five-kilometer race or the 10-kilometer race if you are feeling fit.

Day of Dorks

When: March 9, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18 St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get nerdy during a Day of Dorks. Wynkoop Brewing Company partners up with 30 other breweries to create a day dedicated to some killer brews. Wear some nerdy attire to match the theme as well as bring some school supplies for donation.

House Show

When: March 9, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Message here for the address

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Listen to some awesome music during a House Show. You can see performances from The Velveteers — a local band that rocked Denver’s world and specials guests Boot Gun, SLYNGER and Soulless Maneater.

Brazil Carnaval

When: March 9, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mercury Cafe Denver presents a Brazil Carnaval. The event features a wild party with a Bateria Alegria percussion ensemble, samba dance performances, samba lessons and more. You can also dine on Brazilian delights throughout the night to celebrate Carnaval.

Legendary Ladies

When: March 9, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Monkey Barrel hosts Legendary Ladies. The event features a night to celebrate the great ladies of the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. You can party all night long to beats from DJ D.M.X. and shake your booty to Gaga, Britney and Madonna.

Sunday, March 10

Art and Feminism

When: March 10, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 tickets available here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building presents Art and Feminism. The event features a Wikipedia editing day with ArtHyve that addresses the gender gap in representation on Wikipedia with performances and informational sessions. You can meet local artists, experience an interactive art installation from Denver’s Secret Love Collective and more.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Brunch: The Beatles Brunch

When: March 10, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Brunch: The Beatles Brunch. The event features a special themed brunch with poppin’ music from Lipgloss and Boyhollow. You can sip on mimosas and themed cocktails while brunching. Reservations are highly recommended as the brunches fill up fast. You can call 303.993.8023 to reserve your spot.

December Bluegrass Brunch

When: March 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts its March Bluegrass Brunch. The event features a collaboration with the Highland Ramblers and Farm to Truck. You can munch on brunch from the Order 26 Food Truck in a heated patio tent and sip on some brews from Station 26.

Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop

When: March 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Craftsman & Apprentice, 1325 E. 22nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Craftsman & Apprentice presents a Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop. The event features a beginner’s workshop led by Amie Phillips that will teach you knots and different techniques to help you create the perfect macrame wall hanging. The ticket price includes all materials needed to participate, however, you can also bring in your own stick or driftwood to use for your wall hanging.

Music in the Galleries

When: March 10, 2 – 2:45 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum presents Music in the Galleries. The event features a live performance from Violamore Duo. Violamore is a husband and wife duo of violists comprised of Koko Dyulgerski and Leah Kovach. The duo will perform “Nine Fingers, One Finger” by Garth Knox, “Moonlight Journey” by Paul Colette, Sachidao Tsistaev/arr. Golofeev and more. Museum admission is $10 here.

Take It Off

When: March 10, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Take It Off. The event features a chance to recycle your gently used clothing and accessories and find some new ones during a swap. To participate bring 10 items or bring an unopened package of undies for period kits to donate.

Mark Your Calendar

Irishfest

When: March 15, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Square on 21st, 21st between Larimer St. and Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 tickets available here

Mile High ROLL

When: March 15, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

6th Annual Native Fashion in the City

When: March 23, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 tickets available here

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19

When: March 23 – 31

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: Various Prices check here