New York City designer, Stevie Boi, is back for his second Denver Fashion Week (DFW) and will once again debut an exclusive line on the DFW runway tonight. The collection — which includes more than 200 pieces, 20 of which will be part of the runway show — is a nod to Boi’s experience in the Y2K era in 1999.

“I wanted to do something that would challenge me as a designer. Doing these types of silhouettes and working with this type of material is extremely difficult. All of my material was custom made and printed. Some of it was made by hand. I drew a lot of the designs on my IPad. I also created everything by hand on the sewing machine with no patterns. I would say that the inspiration is based around me being a designer that likes to challenge himself,” explained Boi.

Boi chose DFW as the perfect place to reveal the collection based on the warm welcome he received from the city during his first showing here last spring. “I presented my last collection ‘PINK’ at DFW and the city was super supportive. I love Denver now because of the love I received.”

Stevie Boi is known for creating clothing and accessories for stars such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Rihanna and Katy Perry. He will show during the DFW National Designer Fashion Show tomorrow night at the Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver. Purchase tickets here.

All photography by Giacomo Di Franco.