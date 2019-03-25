Mission Ballroom announced six new shows to their lineup after revealing their opening date and initial lineup last week. The new RiNo venue is tackling their first couple of months with tremendous force by introducing nationally acclaimed names to their ticket.

The famous rock’n’roll group Steve Miller Band alongside Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will hit the stage on August 13 as a part of their “Classic Rock Meets Classic Country” collaboration. The “Pompatus of Love” singer toured in 2018 with Peter Frampton and by all accounts brought down the house, so this new concept will surely muster the same results.

Following the multi-artist format, August 15 will bring a revolutionary night of funk to the new venue. George Clinton — joined by Fishbone, Dumpstahphunk, Parliament/Funkadelic and Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf — will perform as part of the “One Nation Under A Groove Tour.” The R&B legend will say farewell to touring after this momentous occasion so make sure not to miss out.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will make their inaugural appearance at the venue on August 21. As a staple band within the Denver jam band community, they are sure to spice up the newly anointed Mission Ballroom floors for many years to come.

Avant-garde indie-pop sensation MARINA (formerly Marina and the Diamonds) will head to Denver after a four-year hiatus on the back of her forthcoming album Love + Fear on September 30. Dropping her former moniker and reintroducing herself to her adoring fans, the singer is set to enter an exciting new era when she takes on Mission Ballroom.

Quickly ascending rock band Highly Suspect will make their debut on August 24. With a band as energetic and electrifying as them, this will not be a show you want to miss.

Maggie Rogers, coming off two back to back sold-out shows at the Ogden Theatre on April 9 and 10, will ascend to the upgraded Mission Ballroom stage on September 23. Considering how fast she’s taken hold of America with her debut album, Heard It In A Past Life, maybe even Mission ballroom won’t be enough to contain the emerging pop-singers manic fandom.

Flux Pavilion, electronic dance music’s favorite one-man orchestra, will make his way to the stage on September 1. His high-energy electronic anthems have made an impact worldwide and will fit the Mile High City’s thriving electronic scene perfectly.

Rounding out today’s announcements, The National will play Mission Ballroom on September 6 with Alvvays. The band’s following alone is sure to make the night one to remember — not to mention their acclaimed musicianship.

All tickets will be on sale soon through AXS.