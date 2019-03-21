Can you feel it coming in the air?

It’s English icon and former Genesis drummer, Phil Collins, and he’s landing in Denver on October 13 at the Pepsi Center. Due to the success of his “Not Dead Yet Tour,” Collins will embark on a 15-city fall tour through the U.S. — “Still Not Dead Yet, Live!”

Known for hits such as “Against All Odds,” “In the Air,” a famous Disney soundtrack and spectacular drum beats, Collins has dominated the charts with several No. 1 songs. His “Still Not Dead Yet, Live!” tour will feature guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar and percussionist Richie Garcia.

Citi cardmembers can register for early tickets now through Sunday, March 24 here.

Fans may register to unlock Verified Fan tickets Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. through 11:50 p.m. here.

General ticket sales start Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here or by calling (303) 893-TIXS. Doors for the show are at 7 p.m.