Lagging a bit on your New Year’s resolution? Highlands Wellness Week hits Highlands Square to get you back on track or even to get you started on your health and wellness journey with a chance to get to know the surrounding businesses.

Starting on March 3 through March 10 Highland Merchants Association hosts the week-long series to promote neighborhood business that centers themselves around health and wellness. There are 14 participating shops, studios and more including Barre3, Rise Nation, Kale Me Crazy, Vida Salon and Hydrate IV Bar that are presenting their products and services throughout the week.

Katie Wafer the owner of Hydrate IV Bar and treasurer of the Highland Merchants Association gives a bit of insight into what is to come stating, “There are so many incredible health and wellness businesses in Highlands Square. All of the business owners are excited for this opportunity to work together, promote healthy living, and encourage people to try new things.”

On Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. you can meet each of the business owners at Oasis Brewing Company to sip on brews and peruse each service and product offered. The event is free and everyone is welcome to explore the vendors and try new workouts and services. You can ask all of the questions you have always wanted to ask and find new opportunities.

Not only can you try new services but you can also get involved with a Highlands Wellness Week contest and have a chance to win over $500 worth of prizes and gift cards from participating businesses. To enter you need to try a service, product or class of any participating business and share a photo on Instagram or Facebook use the hashtag #HighlandsWellnessWeek and tagging Highlands Wellness Week at @visitdenverhighlands. Every post you make counts as an entry and you can make as many entries as you want with multiple businesses. The contest ends at midnight on March 10.

Wherever you are in your journey, let Highlands Wellness Week help you along and keep you fit and feeling good.