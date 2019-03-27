Country legend, Garth Brooks rounding out his stadium tour over the past month, has at long last announced a Denver stop. Heading to Broncos Stadium at Mile High on June 8, Garth Brooks will head a massive concert at the venue. The second concert to be announced at the stadium, following this year’s earlier announcement of The Rolling Stones, Brooks’ arrival is highly anticipated and will surely lasso Denver’s country fans to attend in droves. The last time Brooks was in Denver was in 2015, after an 18 year hiatus from the city wherein he played a whopping nine consecutive nights at the Pepsi Center and sold the most tickets for consecutive nights at a venue in Colorado history. Garth Brooks is also the only artist in history to release seven albums that have gained diamond status — which indicated 10,000,000 units sold.

Denver fans will also get the opportunity to be the first crowd to hear Brooks’ forthcoming album, Fun, set to drop June 7 — a mere day before his Broncos Stadium performance. If you haven’t caught the drift yet, Garth Brooks’ Broncos Stadium show is a big deal.

Tickets for the upcoming performance are sure to go fast when they go on sale Friday, April 5 via Ticketmaster.