Even though the two locations of the Dikeou Collection are a little mysterious and nondescript, its presence in the Denver art scene has been a hidden gem of much pride and esteem. It was founded in 1998 by the Dikeou siblings and has actively influenced the contemporary world since. Art lovers should flock to the Downtown location in the Colorado Building on Thursday and Friday, March 28 and 29, to catch the last days before it closes until 2020.

According to the official statement, “All artwork on display in the Colorado Building will be de-installed over the next several months in preparation for the upcoming retrospective exhibition, Devon Dikeou: Mid-Career Smear, curated by Cortney Lane Stell.”

Devon is, of course, one of the founders of the Collection, as well as a collector, editor and creator of zingmagazine. All of these are inspired by her interest in how art and the industries that display and spread art interact. The Collection, which has been on view to the public since 2003, is actually a private collection based on the collaborative efforts of Devon and her sibling Pany. Thirty-eight artists are included, resulting in a weird, bizarre and somehow cohesive exhibition that fills the fifth floor of the historic Colorado Building.

Although the initial location at 1615 California Street will be closed until 2020, the pop-up location on East Colfax will remain open by appointment. There will also be an event on April 4 for the newest release of zingmagazine. All artwork and acquisitions at the Dikeou Collection in Downtown will be back on view to the public in 2021.

The exhibition commemorating Devon next year will be a complete takeover of the space. With the efforts of Stell — a leading force of contemporary art, as the executive director of Black Cube Nomadic Museum and an independent curator — Mid-Career Smear is sure to highlight Devon in an expansive, thoughtful and progressive light. Seeing the Collection now will ensure you experience a piece of Denver art history before learning about the woman who made it happen.

—

The Dikeou Collection is free and open to the public and located at 1615 California Street. The last days to view the collection are Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as by appointment. Call 303-623-3001 or email [email protected] for arrangements outside of those times.

All photography courtesy of Dikeou Collection