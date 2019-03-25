Spring is finally here and there’s no better way to celebrate than exploring the wide variety of food and drink events Denver has to offer this week. Whether it’s celebrating National Whiskey Day or exploring the Art District on Santa Fe — check out this week’s food and booze roundup to find the perfect event for you.

Monday, March 25

French Dip Chef’s Invitational

When: Monday, March 25, 6 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Pony Up Denver, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pony Up Denver is ready to battle for the best French dip sandwich. Chefs Adam Vero and Jeff Hickman of Hearth & Dram will compete against chefs Bo Porytko and Dan Lasiy of Rebel Restaurant in a competition to create the tastiest French dip. Join them this Monday and help choose the winner.

Keg of the Mondays

When: Monday, March 25, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Instead of a “case of the Mondays” Diebolt Brewing Company wants you to join them for Keg of the Mondays — a way to actually enjoy your Monday evenings with weekly beer releases. All the brews are aged in port barrels which creates a dark fruit character with a little taste of earthiness.

2019 Taste of Golden

When: Monday, March 25, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Golden Chamber of Commerce, 1010 Washington Ave., Golden

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience Golden and all the delicious food, drinks and treats it has to offer at the 2019 Taste of Golden this Monday. Sample food and drinks from Golden restaurants, sweet-shops and breweries. There are no tickets sold at the door so buy yours online today.

Tuesday, March 26

Pasta Dinner for Two

When: Tuesday, March 26, 11 – 1 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a friend and head down to Mano Pastaria at Denver Milk Market on Tuesday for a delicious deal. For just $40 you and your companion get two handmade plates of pasta and a bottle of the house wine. It’s the perfect date night that doesn’t break the bank.

Bugs and Brews

When: Tuesday, March 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing RiNo partners with Ascent Fly Fishing to host Bugs and Brews. Aquatic biologist and fly fishing aficionado Peter Stitcher will provide you with the information you need to perfect fly fishing while you sip on tasty Odell beers.

Pop-Tart Pairing

When: Tuesday, March 26, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Sugar Bakeshop and Coffee House for an extra sweet pairing this Tuesday. Nibble on delicious vegan pop-tarts created by Sugar Bakeshop while sipping on the perfectly paired cider from Stem Ciders. $20 gets you a flight of four ciders paired with four pop-tarts.

Wednesday, March 27

National Whiskey Day at Mythology

When: Wednesday, March 27, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Beginning this Wednesday, join Mythology Distillery for the first of the Whiskey Wednesdays. The event kicks off on National Whiskey Day with the historical Boulevardier — a bourbon cocktail. Celebrate National Whiskey day with delicious and unique whiskey cocktails at Mythology.

Whiskey and Waxing

When: Wednesday, March 27, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Bear Creek Distillery, 1879 S. Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Check an errand off of your list while enjoying a whiskey drink at Whiskey and Waxing this Wednesday with Bear Creek Distillery and Denver Sports Lab. Get your skis or snowboard waxed while you celebrate National Whiskey Day with a specialty Bear Creek whiskey drink.

Thursday, March 28

The Paleo Way

When: Thursday, March 28, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School, 999 Jasmine St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Seasoned Chef is about to prove whoever says eating healthy can’t be tasty wrong at The Paleo Way cooking class this Thursday. Chef Dan will provide you with the recipes and techniques necessary to create the freshest and tastiest paleo dishes. Don’t underestimate how delicious grain-free, dairy-free and sugar-free dishes can be.

Cervezas for Causes

When: Thursday, March 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado partners with ProgressNow Colorado to host another session of Cervezas for Causes — a series of happy hours hosted by Cervecería to raise money for local causes. Proceeds this week will benefit ProgressNow Colorado — the state’s largest progressive communications organization. Sip on brews and support a great cause.

Tequila Mixer

When: Thursday, March 28, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel Denver, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Casa México partners with NATIV to host a special Tequila Mixer this Thursday. Enjoy a variety of specials on drinks such as palomas, margaritas and specialty cocktails. You also have the chance to meet Eric Buccio — the founder of Casa México Tequila — for a personal tequila tasting.

Prickly Pear Tea Pale Ale

When: Thursday, March 28, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company partners with Jagged Mountain and the Pink Boots Society to create the Prickly Pear Tea Pale Ale. This brew is Goldspot’s International Women’s Day brew and contains notes of mango, passion-fruit, tangerine, prickly pear and Root Shoot Genie Pale.

Beers + Banned Books

When: Thursday, March 28, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company, 925 W. 9 Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Harry Potter drinking events will never get old. Join Renegade Brewing Company this Thursday for another Beer + Banned Books event themed around the second Harry Potter book. Try the Polyjuice Pale — a unique take on Renegade’s Free to Roam Pale. Plus, you’ll get $1 off your second beer if you dress like your favorite Hogwarts hero.

Moxy Whiskey Barrel Release Party

When: Thursday, March 28, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate National Whiskey Day one day late with Moxy Denver Cherry Creek this Thursday. Moxy partnered with Stranahan’s Whiskey to create its own single barrel of whiskey. Join them for the release of this special single barrel.

MASI Wine Dinner

When: Thursday, March 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: II Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $150 – $185

The Lowdown: Head to II Posto this Thursday for an elegant and informative MASI wine dinner. II Posto’s sommelier and wine director — Julianna Dreistadt — will play host to the U.S. Director of Agricola, Tony Apostolakos. Enjoy five delicious courses prepared by II Posto chef and owner Andrea Frizzi while sipping the perfectly paired wine.

Friday, March 29

Opening Day at Empourium

When: Friday, March 29, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Empourium Brewing Company, 4385 W. 42 Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join The Empourium Brewing Company for its opening day this Friday. Be the first to see the new taproom and try the impressive beers while enjoying the lovely Berkeley Neighborhood.

Anniversary Wing-a-Ling

When: Friday, March 29, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Preservery, 3040 Blake St., Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Preservery is celebrating three years of business and they want you to join them. Get Chef Coop’s World Famous Wings for free with a drink purchase. Celebrate The Preservery’s third birthday while enjoying drinks and munching on free wings.

Saturday, March 30

Beer and Sushi Pairing

When: Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co partners with Bamboo Sushi for a unique pairing event this Saturday. The teams at Denver Beer Co and Bamboo Sushi have been working together to create the perfect sushi and craft beer pairings. This event is likely to sell-out, so get your tickets quickly.

Stuffed Pasta Dinner

When: Saturday, March 30, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Luca, 711 Grant St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Luca this Saturday for a delicious five-course stuffed pasta dinner. Some of the dishes include lobster and leek tortellini, potato and fontina gnocchi and short rib ravioli. Red and white wine is included in the cost as well, so don’t miss out on this extremely delicious pasta party.

Pie and Beer Pairing

When: Saturday, March 30, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: SustainEd Farms partners with Good Sugar Baking and Woods Boss Brewing for a tasty pie and beer fundraiser. Good Sugar Baking will prepare the pie while Woods Boss Brewing provides the beer. There will be raffles, lots of drinking and eating — and all for a great cause.

Prohibition Cocktails Class

When: Saturday, March 30, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Sarto’s, 2900 W. 25 Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sometimes it’s easy to forget alcohol used to be illegal. Join Sarto’s this Saturday for the Prohibition Cocktails Class and take a trip back in time to learn a little prohibition history and see its effect on the modern cocktail. Create and enjoy three cocktails while snacking on Cicchetti.

Oasis One Year Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, March 30, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3251 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Oasis Brewing Company on Saturday to celebrate its first birthday. Be there at 7 p.m. for the Brut IPA tapping and live music. Enjoy delicious tacos from Clamato Time food truck while celebrating. A first birthday party that we can all be excited about.

Beer School at Dos Luces

When: Saturday, March 30, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Go back to school in the best way possible with Dos Luces at Beer School this Saturday. Drink, learn and have a great time with classes led by Dos Luces owner and brewmaster Judd Belstock. The class also includes two Dos Luces beers and guest beers for tastings. Who knows — you might actually want to do your homework.

Run For The Roses Preview

When: Saturday, March 30, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Seven Grand Denver, 1855 Blake St., Ste. 160, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Seven Grand Denver at the Dairy Block this Saturday to catch a preview of Run For The Roses before it opens. Take a peek at the specialty drink menu and enjoy a welcome drink plus snacks from the menu. Discover your new favorite cocktail bar before it even opens.

Sunday, March 31

The Art of Brunch: Spring Series

When: Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Walk around the Art District on Santa Fe this Sunday while gallery hopping at more than 20 Denver galleries and creative businesses. Enjoy complimentary brunch snacks while admiring the wonderful art created by our coveted Denver artists.

Pakele Winter Luau

When: Sunday, March 31, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: It’s been a rough winter — so give yourself a break and pretend you’re on a tropical vacation at the Pakele Winter Luau this Sunday. For $25 enjoy all-you-can-eat island cuisine with menu items such as smoked pu’a pig, Hawaiin macaroni salad and many more. Sit back, eat and enjoy live performances from the Kalama Polynesian Dancers and join them for free hula lessons if you’re in the dancing mood.

