Denver is ready to celebrate this week. Choose from a variety of food and drink events that will put you in the mood for any occasion. Try out one of the several Saint Patrick’s Day parties or stop by a beer release at a local brewery. Whatever you decide to do — take a look at this week’s food and booze roundup to discover your best options.

Monday, March 11

The Garnish Games

When: Monday, March 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Pony Up, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: DiningOut Events hosts the annual Garnish Games at Pony Up this Monday. Some of Denver’s best bartenders created a selection of cocktails and now you get to vote on the most visually appealing drink. Sample the finalists’ cocktails and cast your vote for the best cocktail garnish.

Spring Break Staycay

When: Monday, March 11, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Pretend you’re on a tropical vacation with Lola Coastal Mexican this Monday evening for the Spring Break Staycay event. Enjoy Mexican regional ceviches, aguachiles, a variety of coastal cocktails and a selection of fish specials. You might even forget you’re in the snowy mountains for a brief moment.

Tuesday, March 12

Eat Colorado Food Show

When: Tuesday, March 12, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission register here

The Lowdown: EatDenver, Boulder County Farmers Market and Colorado State University of Agricultural Sciences partner to host the annual Eat Colorado Food Show. This event welcomes food and beverage producers, buyers and any other food lover eager to learn more about the ins and outs of food and drink production in Colorado. Enjoy a surplus of samples from local vendors and make connections with fellow food aficionados.

The World of Belgian Beers Workshop

When: Tuesday, March 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67 Ave., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $25 per person get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Bruz Beers for an educational workshop on the 15 major categories of Belgian beers. Learn about the history and characteristics of over a dozen Belgian beer styles and try them all. Reserve your spot today as space is limited.

Cider & Cheese Pairing

When: Tuesday, March 12, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with The Truffle Cheese Shop for a tasty cider and cheese pairing event. Sip on cider chosen by Stem Ciders while enjoying an expertly matched cheese from The Truffle Cheese Shop.

Domaine Serene Wine Dinner

When: Tuesday, March 12, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, 1881 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join The Ritz-Carlton for an elegant evening featuring a wine and food pairing this Tuesday. The event includes five supreme courses prepared by ELWAY’S and eight deluxe wines from the Domaine Serene estate.

Wednesday, March 13

Cheese Board & Wine Wednesdays

When: Wednesday, March 13, 11 – 12 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join S&G at Denver Milk Market on Wednesday for a delicious cheese board and wine special. $25 gets you two glasses of the house wine and the chef’s cheeseboard.

Stein Night

When: Wednesday, March 13, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Ireland isn’t the only country that’s celebrating this weekend — Germany wants in on the fun too. Join Factotum Brewhouse for Stein Night this Wednesday evening. Bring in your personal stein and Factotum will fill it up for an extremely discounted price.

Family Road Trip with Family Jones

When: Wednesday, March 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Brightmarten, 730 S. University Blvd., Denver

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: Take a culinary tour through Florida, New Orleans, California, Kentucky and Colorado with Brightmarten and Family Jones Distillery. Each course is paired with a creative cocktail from The Family Jones distillery in Denver. Buckle up and experience the food and drinks unique to five wonderful states.

Thursday, March 14

Flights and Bites

When: Thursday, March 14, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: EDGE Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14 St., Denver

Cost: $55

The Lowdown: EDGE Restaurant & Bar partners with Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey for a delicious Flights and Bites event. Enjoy a flight of Stranahan’s best whiskey while munching on food pairings provided by EDGE. Food pairings include fried chicken and waffles, beef nigiri and whiskey BBQ sliders.

Odell Tap Takeover

When: Thursday, March 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings, 3801 W. 32 Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Odell Brewing at Fire on the Mountain this Thursday for a tapping celebration. Five new brews will be tapped and there will be giveaways throughout the night. Learn about these new beers and enjoy some wings while you’re at it.

Pi Day

When: Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: IPIE Tivoli, 900 Auraria Pkwy Unit 229, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s 3/14 and Tivoli is ready to celebrate. Join them to commemorate the mathematical constant we cherish so dearly. Festivities include $3.14 pizza pies, a pi costume contest, pi trivia and more. Who knew math could be so tasty?

Narrative Wine Dinner

When: Thursday, March 14, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Narrative Storied Food, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: $150 per person

The Lowdown: Narrative welcomes winemaker Charlotte Krajewski of Clos Cantenac to host a Bourdeaux wine pairing dinner this Thursday. Enjoy a delectable four-course meal created by Narrative’s own executive chef Paul Nagan professionally paired with Krajewski’s Cantenac wine of choice. Bring your appetite and prepare to be enlighted by Krajewski’s expertise.

Friday, March 15

Fish Fry Fridays

When: Friday, March 15, 11 – 12 a.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Albina by the Sea at the Denver Milk Market for a Midwest-style fish fry this Friday. Enjoy the fish and chips and then stroll around the Milk Market to check out the other vendors.

Couples Class: St. Paddy’s Day Party

When: Friday, March 15, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School, 999 Jasmine St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $175 per couple get tickets here

The Lowdown: Prepare for the Saint Patrick’s Day festivities with this informative and fun couples cooking class. Chef Dan will provide you with a handful of recipes perfect for a Saint Paddy’s Day party. Some of the pairings include corned beef and cabbage sliders with Guinness, lamb meatballs with Irish sours and Irish cheddar whiskey fondue with an Irish Godfather. Impress your friends at the Saint Paddy’s party and relax before the craziness begins.

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration at Thirsty Lion

When: Friday, March 15, 11 – 12 a.m.

Where: Thirsty Lion, 1605 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head downtown to kick off the Saint Patrick’s Day celebration this Friday at Thirsty Lion. Special menu items include Irish shepherd’s pie, corned beef mac and cheese and several more. For drinks try the Irish mule or an old fashioned Irish cocktail. Wear green, drink, eat and feel Irish even if you aren’t.

Release Party at Copper Kettle Brewing Company

When: Friday, March 15, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head over to Copper Kettle Brewing Company this Friday to celebrate the release of beers brewed with Kveik yeast. Copper’s brew is a New England style IPA created in a partnership with Lost Cabin Beer Company for Collab Fest. The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, Altitude Chophouse and several other breweries will be in the taproom showcasing their brews made with Kveik yeast. Come in Viking gear — the best-dressed Vikings win prizes.

Saturday, March 16

Kegs and Eggs at The Pig & The Sprout

When: Saturday, March 16, 7 – 2 a.m.

Where: The Pig & The Sprout, 1900 Chesnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pregame and postgame the Saint Patrick’s Day parade with kegs and eggs at The Pig & The Sprout this Saturday. Get ready for green eggs and ham, specialty drinks and traditional Irish dishes with a live musical performance by the Bare Naked Leprechauns.

Salted Cucumber Release Party

When: Saturday, March 16, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with The Real Dill to create the salted cucumber apple cider. Enjoy this sweet and savory drink for $5 while enjoying live musical performances by Gin Doctors and Scotty & The Late Night Jams. The first 50 guests receive a complimentary cucumber cider glass.

Saint Patrick’s Day Party

When: Saturday, March 16, 4 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Mythology Distillery welcomes you to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with them this Sunday. Pretend you’re in Ireland as you jam to live music and drink copious amounts of Guinness and whiskey. Make sure you wear green — the best leprechaun impression wins a prize.

Gin Summit

When: Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Archetype Distillery, 119 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Register here

The Lowdown: Spend your Saturday at Archetype Distillery embracing all things gin at the third annual Gin Summit hosted by American Distilling Institute. The event features a day full of gin tastings and discussions with professional gin distillers and fellow gin lovers.

Anniversary Ale 7 Bottle Release

When: Saturday, March 16, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery is celebrating its birthday with the release of the Anniversary Ale 7 — a Belgian brut brewed with sauvignon blanc grapes. Stop by River North Brewery and enjoy this dry, champagne-like ale for $8 per bottle.

Saint Patrick’s Day at Poka Lola

When: Saturday, March 16, 12 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free event register here

The Lowdown: Poka Lola Social Club is throwing a Saint Partick’s Day celebration you won’t want to miss. There will be corn beef sliders, Teeling drink specials and live music. You’ll also have a perfect view of the parade so get there early.

VIP Dinner with Rigoberta Menchú Tum

When: Saturday, March 16, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Continue the Women’s Month celebrations by spending your evening with the remarkable Rigoberta Menchú Tum — the only indigenous person to win the Nobel Peace Prize. The evening includes an inspirational speech by Rigoberta and a healthy, zero-waste dinner served with wine and herbal tea.

Fadó Irish Pub Saint Patrick’s Day Block Party

When: Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Revel Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fadó Irish Pub partners with Mile High Spirits and Revel Social for an incredible Saint Patrick’s Day celebration. Fadó has hosted this party for 20 years and they’re ready to make this one the best yet. The outdoor block party features live music, Guinness and Irish whiskey.

Collaboration Fest 2019

When: Saturday, March 16, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15 St., Denver

Cost: $65 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: With more than 200 breweries participating and over 100 unique beer projects, Collaboration Fest is an event you don’t want to miss this weekend. Taste the wonderful beer creations produced through collaborations while making connections and friends. Get your tickets today — they’re almost sold out.

Sunday, March 17

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

When: Sunday, March 17, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Castle Marne Inn, 1572 Race St., Denver

Cost: $51.20 book by phone

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a more relaxed way to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day join Castle Marne for a Saint Patrick’s Day themed tea party. The event includes four gourmet courses paired with unlimited tea. Enjoy a quaint afternoon celebrating Ireland and avoid a brutal Monday morning hangover.

Irish Breakfast

When: Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company partners with The Noshery to host a Saint Patrick’s Day Breakfast this Sunday. For $25 you get bangers and mash, Irish beef stew and delicious, buttery biscuits provided by The Noshery and a pint of Goldspot’s Dry Irish Stout. Tickets are required prior to the event and can be purchased at Goldspot Brewing Company.

RiNo: Saint Paddy’s Day

When: Sunday, March 17, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If beer isn’t really your thing but Saint Patrick’s Day is, join The Infinite Monkey Theorem for a unique Saint Patrick’s Day celebration this Sunday. Embrace the holiday by drinking green wine slushies all day and walk around the beautiful RiNo Art District.

5 Years Anniversary Party

When: Sunday, March 17, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: To The Wind Bistro, 3333 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: To The Wind Bistro is celebrating its five year anniversary this Sunday. Join them for an afternoon of snacks and drinks to commemorate five years of success. Donations are encouraged and will go to Casting For Recovery – Colorado — a nonprofit that takes breast cancer survivors on weekend fly fishing retreats.

