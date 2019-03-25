Denver has some colorful events lined up this week. Kick it off with a bang during Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19 and end it with more fashion with a Denver Fashion Week Exhibit Tour. Whatever tickles your fancy this week, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 25

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19

When: March 25 – 31

Where: Multiple locations check here

Cost: Various prices check here

The Lowdown: Get ready for a full week of fashion with Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19. The week is jam-packed full of workshops with designers, stylists, models, runway shows, award shows and a special pop-up marketplace like never seen before.

10th Anniversary

When: March 25, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Design Incubator, 2040 Clay St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Design Incubator teams up with Denver Fashion Week to host its 10th Anniversary with a makeover and an open house. The event features a chance to explore the newly renovated studio space, snag discounted coupons for the Designer In Residence monthly membership and more. Help Denver Design Incubator celebrate a decade of creative achievements.

No Man’s Land Film Festival

When: March 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: FERAL partners with The Oriental Theater to present No Man’s Land Film Festival. The event features an amazing film festival dedicated to women in outdoor adventure sports. You can see screenings of films, hear some amazing stories and listen to a moderated panel with speakers including the founder of Native Women’s Wilderness, Jaylyn Gough, the Program Director at Women’s Wilderness Marina Fleming and Cotezi, a seasoned thru-hiker with years of experience in the backcountry.

Just For Laughs

When: March 25, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Just For Laughs. The event features a showcase of local up-and-coming comedians standing alongside some of the best for a hilarious night of laughs. The festival has been known to launch the careers of comedians such as Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Ali Wong and more, so you know it will be good.

Boss Ladies

When: March 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Commons on Champa hosts Boss Ladies. The event features a day to hear from some successful women and celebrate breaking barriers. You participate in a Q&A from a panel of speakers moderated by Brianna Borin of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery. The speakers include Bre Ortola of Alchemy Face Bar Highlands, Brooke Bergeson of CrossFit Train, Kiwi Schloffel of Craft Boner and Celeste Pfeiffer of HI Tide Poke Denver.

Denver Fashion Week Industry Party

When: March 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week partners with Fashion Group International Denver, 303 Magazine and Improper City to host the Denver Fashion Week Industry Party. The event features a night to shop from local vendors such as LipBar Custom Cosmetics, Otero Menswear and Scout and Mollys, jam out live music from DJ Annabelle and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the FGI Denver Scholarship Fund.

Tuesday, March 26

SCFD Free Day

When: March 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) to present SCFD Free Day. The event features a chance to explore the galleries free of cost. At 2 p.m. you can even take a guided tour and learn more about the pieces that are held within the museum.

Potted Potter

When: March 26 – 31

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $36.99 – $96.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Newman Center for the Performing Arts presents Potted Potter. The play is an unauthorized Harry Potter experience that has performed in front of sold-out audiences all over the world. Featuring scenes combining all seven books, Potted Potter provides a complete — and hilarious — look at the beloved series.

Stylist Workshop

When: March 26, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week teams up with McNichols Civic Center Building to present a Stylist Workshop. The event features a chance to work with expert stylists such as Cheyenne Dickerson and Koya Nyangi from 303 Magazine and Denver Stylist Hannah Moon. The workshop will cover how to get into the field, how to build your portfolio and more.

Mind Parasite Live with Adam Conover

When: March 26 – 27, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works presents Mind Parasite Live with Adam Conover. The event features a chance to hear from comedian and creator of the hit educational comedy show Adam Ruins Everything, Adam Conover. You can laugh all night long at hilarious sets and hear about some interesting facts and stories that you may not have known about before.

Art Max Gallery

When: March 26 – 27

Where: BE A GOOD PERSON, 2830 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: BE A GOOD PERSON teams up with DVSN West to present an Art Max Gallery. The event features a showcasing of local art with an Air Max theme, a silent auction that raises funds for local art programs in schools and more. You can sip on cocktails, jam out to beats from a live DJ and explore the gallery all for a good cause.

Wednesday, March 27

Designer Workshop

When: March 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn from Kait Thomas and Laura Hansen of Styled by Kait during a Designer Workshop. The workshop will go over tips to define your personal brand, strategies to develop marketing plans, way to identify your best selling tools and more to really amp up your design game.

Hello, Dolly!

When: March 27 – April 7

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $165 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Hello, Dolly! The Broadway play features Betty Buckley starring in the musical comedy that follows a story of a matchmaker named Dolly who has traveled to Yonkers, New York to find a millionaire a match. The production pays tribute to the original work created by director and choreographer Gower Champion.

60 Minutes in Space

When: March 27, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features a night to explore the science of space with images, animation and more. You can learn about new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: March 27, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Ratio Comedy Night. The event features a showcase of some of Denver’s best stand-up comedians. You can grab a glass of Ratio beer and kick back laugh during some great sets. The show is free to attend as always.

Sourcing, Textile Show

When: March 27 – 28

Where: Denver Design Incubator, 2040 Clay St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Design Incubator presents the Sourcing, Textile Show. The event features two days of a textile and trim show for designers, seamstresses and anyone interested in fabrics. You can explore fabrics from Sextet Knits, Guide Fabrics, Art Gallery Fabrics and more all in one space.

Rowdy Film Fest

When: March 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Rowdy Film Fest. The event features a screening of Reverence – a film about elite mountain bikers and how they create their legacies. The film stars Cam McCaul, Matt McDuff, Gee Atherton and more. You can also take part in a raffle to win some sick prizes.

Thursday, March 28

Yoga with Crystal Singing Bowls

When: March 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts a Yoga with Crystal Singing Bowls class. The event features a yoga session led by instructor Blake Burger that will involve the calming vibrations of crystalline singing bowls. The bowls are supposed to help with relaxation, meditation and balance.

Behind & Be In the Scenes

When: March 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Market St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $36.53 get tickets here

The Lowdown: FashionEco hosts Behind & Be In the Scenes. The event features a chance to network with some of Denver’s best fashion makers, designers, photographers, models and more. You can take part in live fashion illustration portraits, jam out to fresh beats from a DJ and meet some inspiring people.

Hollywood Favorite

When: March 28, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Hollywood Favorite. The event features a screening of Aquaman. The film follows the story of Aquaman, the true heir of Atlantis as he has to battle for the throne and bring balance back between his kingdom and surface world.

Hotel Teatro ART

When: March 28, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro celebrates two of its employees by showcasing their works during Hotel Teatro ART. The event features creations from Torrey Jenkens– an artist who works with music, line work and also shoots photography and Michael Escobedo – a photographer who focuses on the beauty of buildings.

Friday, March 29

Untitled Final Friday

When: March 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 General Admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday you can hear from artist Suchitra Mattai about the theme “Homeward Unbound.” Different narratives will be deconstructed and you will have a chance to listen to a playlist specially curated by Mattai.

Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

When: March 29 – 31

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition. The event features an art exhibit within the Boettcher Concert Hall of ten paintings created by artist Viktor Hartmann depicting Mussorgsky’s compositions. You can explore the artwork and listen to some of the beautiful compositions that Mussorgsky orchestrated.

Opening Reception

When: March 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 St. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: David B. Smith Gallery presents an Opening Reception for artists Justin Favela and Mikayla Whitmore. Favela’s exhibition, Re/Presenting México: José María Velasco and the Politics of Paper features amazing paper paintings created with layered tissue paper. Whitmore’s exhibition Magic Circle features photographs of Western Landscape with historical symbolism with shapes of circles.

Alice in Wonderland

When: March 29, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ellie Caulkins Opera House presents Alice in Wonderland. The event features a wild circus adventure with performances from acrobats, dancers, contortionists and more. You can watch as your favorite characters such as the Mad Hatter do crazy stunts that take you deeper down the rabbit hole.

Saturday, March 30

Point of Intersection

When: March 30, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Coffee at The Point, 710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Coffee at The Point presents Point of Intersection. The event features an evening to discuss cultural appreciation, social issues, oppression and more with the theme of “Town Hall at The Point.” The meeting is led by the organizing students.

The Grawlix Return!

When: March 30, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents The Grawlix Return! The event features a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix made up of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Katie Bowman, Patrick Richardson and David Gborie.

March Vintage Pop-Up

When: March 30, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Fort Greene Bar hosts a March Vintage Pop-Up. You can find the best vintage fashion, collectibles and more from vendors such as Thrifting Coups, Petite Tenue Vintage and Nonage Goods throughout the evening. Sip on a cocktail while shopping the pop-up till you drop.

Sunday, March 31

Harmonic Infinity Loops

When: March 31, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Leon hosts Harmonic Infinity Loops. The event features electronic live looping, Persian frame drumming and more from New York-based artist Neel Murgai with animated bio-morphic artwork projected on video, created by artist Seema Lisa Pandya. Each artist brings layers of harmony with each beat and animated art form.

Denver Fashion Week Exhibit Tour

When: March 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibition during a Denver Fashion Week Exhibit Tour. The tour is led by Fashion Denver founder Brandi Shigley. You can see some of the best looks that have graced Denver’s runways and some killer photography.

