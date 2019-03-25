How is it already the last week of March? It certainly seems as if time is flying by when you have over 600 concerts to see within a month. As we enter the final week of the month, you can expect nothing less than the regular hustle and bustle of the Denver concert scene. Over the next seven days, you can expect over at 70 concerts going on throughout the Mile High city. We hope you get out there and explore as much as you can, but be safe while doing it.
Monday, March 25
Recommended: Lil Baby w/ Blueface, City Girls @ The Fillmore
To kick things off on Monday, modern day rapper Lil Baby is taking over The Fillmore. Lil Baby rose to fame in 2017 making him one of the younger names on the scene today. Although he is a relatively fresh face in the rap game, that hasn’t stopped him from racking up hits over the last two years. Fellow artists Blueface and City Girls are joining Lil Baby at The Fillmore this Monday night. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the link below.
Also see…
Boyce Avenue w/ Jeff LeBlanc @ The Gothic Theatre
Ric Wilson w/ YaSi @ Larimer Lounge
Matt Maltese @ Lost Lake
Carla Bley w/ Andy Sheppard, Steve Shallow @ Dazzle Jazz
Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Driver Era w/ Moontower @ Globe Hall
Recovery Mondays Session II @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, March 26
Recommended: Dream Theater @ The Paramount Theatre
If you’re looking for some weird musical sorcery to check out this week, we’ve got just a show for you. On Tuesday night, the prog-rock legends of Dream Theater are taking over the Paramount Theatre in the heart of downtown Denver. If you’re unfamiliar with Dream Theatre’s work check out “The Dance Of Eternity [Scene Seven]” off their 1999 record Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory. Tickets are on sale now, so grab a pair before it’s too late.
Also see…
Copeland w/ From Indian Lakes, Many Rooms @ The Bluebird Theater
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie w/ Don Q, Trap Manny @ Summit Music Hall
The Funk Sessions w/ Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz) ft. Garrett Sayers, Ryan Jalbert, Lyle Divinsky (Motet), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp./Congo Sanchez), Nicholas Gerlach (Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics), Gabriel Mervine, Todd Stoops (RAQ) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Matt Kerekes w/ Jetty Bones, Jacob Sigman @ Larimer Lounge
Dave McMurray Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Doug Roche Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Ruby Hill w/ Poor Me, North By North, Old School Hype @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Open Jam ft. Delfinious Funk @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Coki w/ Subliminal, Rorshac, Safire, Ryan Vail, DropTalk, Kubik, Ms. Toxiic, Unexpected Pedestrian, Waylo @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
Wednesday, March 27
Recommended: Why Don’t We w/ EBEN @ 1st Bank Center
On Wednesday night, the gentlemen of the pop group Why Don’t We are gearing up to take over the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. Although Why Don’t We is one of the younger groups in the pop scene today, they still have some impressive stats and collaborators on their list including Macklemore. On March 20, Why Don’t We released two new singles that are worth checking out. Fellow artist EBEN is joining Why Don’t We on Wednesday as well.
Also see…
Deafheaven + Baroness w/ Zeal & Ardor @ The Ogden Theatre
The Spillionaires @ The Bluebird Theater
Re:Search ft. DJ Nu-Mark w/ Chris Karns, LuSiD – Turntablism (Late Set), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Jerry Paper w/ Ava Luna, Ashley Koett @ Larimer Lounge
Palehorse/Palerider w/ Nox Novacula, No Gossip In Braille, Voight @ Hi-Dive
Whiskerman w/ Ben Cameron, Paul Dehaven @ Lost Lake
Hotel Garuda @ Bar Standard
Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair
Dave McMurray Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Skatenigs w/ The Lurchers @ 3 Kings Tavern
My Brightest Diamond @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Anemone @ Globe Hall
Liz Longley w/ Blake Brow @ Soiled Dove Underground
Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Distinguisher w/ Boundaries, Castaway, Fox Lake, Empty Caskets, Bliss @ Herman’s Hideaway
Specific Ocean w/ The Color of Sound, North By North, An Antiquated Bluff, One Way Ride @ Your Mom’s House DenverAlecus + Aps House Party @ Temple Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
The Lituation @ The Meadowlark
Thursday, March 28
Recommended: 12th Planet w/ Shlump, GRAVEDGR, Gentlemens Club @ The Ogden Theatre
If you are craving some EDM to get down to this week, look no further. On Sunday EDM producer 12th Planet is taking over The Ogden Theatre. 12th Planet has been around for the last ten years and shows no signs of slowing down. The producer is known for his collaborations with EDM legends Skrillex and Excision as well as his solo work. Fellow EDM artists Shlump, GRAVEDGR and Gentlemens Club are on the bill for Thursday night as well. Tickets are on sale and available, so grab some before time runs out.
Also see…
Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds w/ Lyle Divinsky @ The Bluebird Theater
Young Nudy w/ Ransteez, scrogginsALLday, Kytae, Lil Satanaa, Gunna Gunna @ Cervantes’ Other Side
John Kadlecik & The West Philly Fade Away ft. John Kadlecik (Furthur), Marc Brownstein + Aron Magner (Disco Biscuits), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Jamie Shields (The New Deal) w/ Luke the Knife & Friends @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Tender w/ Jane Holiday @ Larimer Lounge
The Last Revel w/ Wolf Van Elfmand, Luke Callen @ Lost Lake
Darrein Safron @ The Roxy Theatre
Strange Ways w/ Frequency Response, Bromantelope @ Lion’s Lair
John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars w/ Tom Worrell, The Delta Sonics (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
G’Jai’s Jook Joint (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (After Dark Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Starjammer w/ Bianca Mikahn @ 3 Kings Tavern
Rob Sonic w/ Brett Gretzky, The Maybe So’s, Hakeem Furious @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Pocket Vinyl’s World Record Tour w/ The Beeves, Triangle Introverts, Pretty. Loud., Unit-Y @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Prateek Kuhad @ Globe Hall
ANVIL w/ Archer Nation, Fist Fight, Draghoria, We Are William, Don Jamieson @ Herman’s Hideaway
Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
KMG Takeover w/ Nyquist Theory b2b Subb Spaced, Hyperhypnosis b2b Killa Nilla, Braxx b2b En7ropy, Deadnasty b2b Barrakudha, Tater Tog Gang @ The Black Box Lounge
Thelem + Onhell w/ Squarewave, Mtn Menace @ The Black Box
Tribal Dantz @ The Venue
City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), DJ Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark
Groove Fetish @ The Black Buzzard
Friday, March 29
Recommended: Catfish and The Bottlemen w/ The Worn Flints @ The Ogden Theatre
On Friday night, Catfish and The Bottlemen and are taking over The Ogden as they take us into the weekend. Catfish and The Bottlemen are known for a heavier indie-rock sound. Over the past few years, they’ve played throughout Colorado opening for acts such as Green Day and Mumford & Sons but now they’re taking on The Ogden on their own. Fellow artist The Worn Flints are joining Catfish and The Bottlemen as they make their way to Denver this week.
Also see…
JD McPherson w/ JP Harris @ The Bluebird Theater
Muzzy Bearr w/ Dreamers Delight, Recess @ The Gothic Theatre
The Big Wu (Album Release) w/ The Workshy @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Dance Party Time Machine ft. Marc Brownstein, Aron Magner, Allen Aucoin (The Disco Biscuits), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Jamie Shields (The New Deal), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp.), Ryan Jalbert (The Motet) w/ Members of Analog Son, YAMN, Tiger Party @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Kessel Run w/ Boogie Mammoth, Dog City Disco @ The Marquis Theater
Dilly Dally w/ Chastity @ Larimer Lounge
OFF THE WALL Reunion, Round 2 @ Hi-Dive
Consider The Source w/ Legato @ Lost Lake
Sian @ Bar Standard
Ben Nicky @ The Church
Smokestack Relics @ Lion’s Lair
Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
John Sinclair w/ Paul Romaine, Peter Sommer, Mark Simon (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Thornetta Davis (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Root Down Organ Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Chase Rice w/ Cale Dodds @ The Grizzly Rose
Spring Break ’98 w/ Gin Doctors (’90s Tribute), DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Tonks w/ Plant Matter, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Pacific Dub w/ Tyrone’s Jacket, Seranation @ Globe Hall
The Tyler Walker Band w/ Dearling @ The Walnut Room
Willy Porter @ Soiled Dove Underground
Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Cream Cheese Accident @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels w/ George Cessna, Buck’d Off, Higher Ground Band @ Herman’s Hideaway
Cities of Earth w/ Wooflet, MYTHirst, Shocker Mom, Space Monkey Mafia, Luxury Hearse @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits Tribute) @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver
Jacob Cade w/ Zamtrip, Mad Pow @ The Venue
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge
Big Sky @ The Black Buzzard
Funkiphino @ Herb’s
Saturday, March 30
Recommended: Switchfoot w/ Colony House, Tyson Mostenbocker @ The Fillmore
On Saturday night, Switchfoot is returning to The Fillmore. You might recognize Switchfoot’s 2003 hit “Meant to Live” or 2000 hit “Dare You To Move” as the rock band has accumulated multiple hits over the last 20 years. The last time Switchfoot came to Denver was in 2017 and we’re happy to see them return two years later at the same venue. Fellow artists Colony House and Tyson Mostenbocker are joining Switchfoot at The Fillmore this Saturday night as well.
Also see…
Dabin w/ Trivecta, Crystal Skies @ The Bluebird Theater
Prof w/ Mac Irv, Cashinova, Willie Wonka @ The Gothic Theatre
Walker & Royce w/ option4, Freddy Rule @ Summit Music Hall
Ghost Light w/ KingFriday the 13th @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Teenage Bottlerocket w/ Pegboy, Tightwire @ The Marquis Theater
Hand Habits w/ Tomberlin @ Larimer Lounge
Bob Nanna + Mark Rose w/ Spirettes, Scooter James @ Hi-Dive
King Buffalo w/ Pale Sun, The Lycan @ Lost Lake
Battle of The Bands @ The Roxy Theatre
BASS OPS ft. Jeremy Olander + JKYL & HYDE @ Club Vinyl
Kansas @ The Paramount Theatre
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Thornetta Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
AnDré Mali Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Chase Rice w/ Cale Dodds @ The Grizzly Rose
The Big News w/ The Larimers, All Waffle Trick, Sunset Silhouette, On Holiday @ 3 Kings Tavern
Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Chrome Drones Annual Winter Residency w/ Mile High Soul Club @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
…And The Black Feathers w/ Navy @ Goosetown Tavern
Jennifer Knapp @ Soiled Dove Underground
Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Cream Cheese Accident @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Legend Makers w/ Lesster More @ Herman’s Hideaway
Bollywood Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Robyn Hitchcock @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
El Javi Trio @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Cosmic Bridge w/ Om Unit, DJ Madd, MORESOUNDS @ The Black Box
3/30 – Sin7 + Friends w/ Scarien b2b Crix Saiz, Miss Felix, Soundguy Josh, Liez, Fiyst, Dis_1, Fr0z+wr3ck, Cord @ The Black Box Lounge
Duke Dumont @ Temple Denver
Journey Girls (Journey Tribute) w/ Still The Same (Bob Seger Tribute) @ The Venue
Sunday, March 31
Recommended: Red Rocks Local Dinner Set w/ Sugar Ridge, Many Mountains @ Red Rocks
Why not treat yourself to dinner and some music to wrap up your week? On Sunday night, Red Rocks will host one of their local dinner sets that features some up-and-coming Colorado talent. For this volume of the local dinner set, Colorado artists Sugar Ridge and Many Mountains are on Sunday night’s bill. This show is a great way to explore the behind the scenes views of Red Rocks as well as explore some killer Colorado talent. Tickets are on sale now, so grab some tickets before time runs out.
Also see…
Al Snow w/ Blue Meanie @ Summit Music Hall
Valley Queen @ Larimer Lounge
Sunrise Drive w/ A5CV, Incommunicado, Perfect High @ Lost Lake
The Woodpile w/ The DS Initiative @ Lion’s Lair
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
James Carter (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
John Stenger + Raoul Rossiter (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Austin Johnson Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Wes Watkins (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Melvin Seals @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
