How is it already the last week of March? It certainly seems as if time is flying by when you have over 600 concerts to see within a month. As we enter the final week of the month, you can expect nothing less than the regular hustle and bustle of the Denver concert scene. Over the next seven days, you can expect over at 70 concerts going on throughout the Mile High city. We hope you get out there and explore as much as you can, but be safe while doing it.

Monday, March 25

Recommended: Lil Baby w/ Blueface, City Girls @ The Fillmore

To kick things off on Monday, modern day rapper Lil Baby is taking over The Fillmore. Lil Baby rose to fame in 2017 making him one of the younger names on the scene today. Although he is a relatively fresh face in the rap game, that hasn’t stopped him from racking up hits over the last two years. Fellow artists Blueface and City Girls are joining Lil Baby at The Fillmore this Monday night. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the link below.

Also see…

Boyce Avenue w/ Jeff LeBlanc @ The Gothic Theatre

Ric Wilson w/ YaSi @ Larimer Lounge

Matt Maltese @ Lost Lake

Carla Bley w/ Andy Sheppard, Steve Shallow @ Dazzle Jazz

Motown Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Driver Era w/ Moontower @ Globe Hall

Recovery Mondays Session II @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, March 26

Recommended: Dream Theater @ The Paramount Theatre

If you’re looking for some weird musical sorcery to check out this week, we’ve got just a show for you. On Tuesday night, the prog-rock legends of Dream Theater are taking over the Paramount Theatre in the heart of downtown Denver. If you’re unfamiliar with Dream Theatre’s work check out “The Dance Of Eternity [Scene Seven]” off their 1999 record Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory. Tickets are on sale now, so grab a pair before it’s too late.

Also see…

Copeland w/ From Indian Lakes, Many Rooms @ The Bluebird Theater

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie w/ Don Q, Trap Manny @ Summit Music Hall

The Funk Sessions w/ Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz) ft. Garrett Sayers, Ryan Jalbert, Lyle Divinsky (Motet), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp./Congo Sanchez), Nicholas Gerlach (Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics), Gabriel Mervine, Todd Stoops (RAQ) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Matt Kerekes w/ Jetty Bones, Jacob Sigman @ Larimer Lounge

Dave McMurray Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Doug Roche Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Ruby Hill w/ Poor Me, North By North, Old School Hype @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Jam Band w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Rock and Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Open Jam ft. Delfinious Funk @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Coki w/ Subliminal, Rorshac, Safire, Ryan Vail, DropTalk, Kubik, Ms. Toxiic, Unexpected Pedestrian, Waylo @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

Wednesday, March 27

Recommended: Why Don’t We w/ EBEN @ 1st Bank Center

On Wednesday night, the gentlemen of the pop group Why Don’t We are gearing up to take over the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. Although Why Don’t We is one of the younger groups in the pop scene today, they still have some impressive stats and collaborators on their list including Macklemore. On March 20, Why Don’t We released two new singles that are worth checking out. Fellow artist EBEN is joining Why Don’t We on Wednesday as well.

Also see…

Deafheaven + Baroness w/ Zeal & Ardor @ The Ogden Theatre

The Spillionaires @ The Bluebird Theater

Re:Search ft. DJ Nu-Mark w/ Chris Karns, LuSiD – Turntablism (Late Set), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Jerry Paper w/ Ava Luna, Ashley Koett @ Larimer Lounge

Palehorse/Palerider w/ Nox Novacula, No Gossip In Braille, Voight @ Hi-Dive

Whiskerman w/ Ben Cameron, Paul Dehaven @ Lost Lake

Hotel Garuda @ Bar Standard

Paul’s Open Stage @ Lion’s Lair

Dave McMurray Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Alex Heffron Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Skatenigs w/ The Lurchers @ 3 Kings Tavern

My Brightest Diamond @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Anemone @ Globe Hall

Liz Longley w/ Blake Brow @ Soiled Dove Underground

Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops, Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Distinguisher w/ Boundaries, Castaway, Fox Lake, Empty Caskets, Bliss @ Herman’s Hideaway

Specific Ocean w/ The Color of Sound, North By North, An Antiquated Bluff, One Way Ride @ Your Mom’s House DenverAlecus + Aps House Party @ Temple Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

The Lituation @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, March 28

Recommended: 12th Planet w/ Shlump, GRAVEDGR, Gentlemens Club @ The Ogden Theatre

If you are craving some EDM to get down to this week, look no further. On Sunday EDM producer 12th Planet is taking over The Ogden Theatre. 12th Planet has been around for the last ten years and shows no signs of slowing down. The producer is known for his collaborations with EDM legends Skrillex and Excision as well as his solo work. Fellow EDM artists Shlump, GRAVEDGR and Gentlemens Club are on the bill for Thursday night as well. Tickets are on sale and available, so grab some before time runs out.

Also see…

Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds w/ Lyle Divinsky @ The Bluebird Theater

Young Nudy w/ Ransteez, scrogginsALLday, Kytae, Lil Satanaa, Gunna Gunna @ Cervantes’ Other Side

John Kadlecik & The West Philly Fade Away ft. John Kadlecik (Furthur), Marc Brownstein + Aron Magner (Disco Biscuits), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Jamie Shields (The New Deal) w/ Luke the Knife & Friends @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Tender w/ Jane Holiday @ Larimer Lounge

The Last Revel w/ Wolf Van Elfmand, Luke Callen @ Lost Lake

Darrein Safron @ The Roxy Theatre

Strange Ways w/ Frequency Response, Bromantelope @ Lion’s Lair

John Sinclair & His Blues Scholars w/ Tom Worrell, The Delta Sonics (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

G’Jai’s Jook Joint (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dazzle Sessions ft. Greg Gisbert + Jean-Luc Davis (After Dark Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Starjammer w/ Bianca Mikahn @ 3 Kings Tavern

Rob Sonic w/ Brett Gretzky, The Maybe So’s, Hakeem Furious @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Pocket Vinyl’s World Record Tour w/ The Beeves, Triangle Introverts, Pretty. Loud., Unit-Y @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Prateek Kuhad @ Globe Hall

ANVIL w/ Archer Nation, Fist Fight, Draghoria, We Are William, Don Jamieson @ Herman’s Hideaway

Open Stage @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

KMG Takeover w/ Nyquist Theory b2b Subb Spaced, Hyperhypnosis b2b Killa Nilla, Braxx b2b En7ropy, Deadnasty b2b Barrakudha, Tater Tog Gang @ The Black Box Lounge

Thelem + Onhell w/ Squarewave, Mtn Menace @ The Black Box

Tribal Dantz @ The Venue

City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), DJ Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), DJ Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark

Groove Fetish @ The Black Buzzard

Friday, March 29

Recommended: Catfish and The Bottlemen w/ The Worn Flints @ The Ogden Theatre

On Friday night, Catfish and The Bottlemen and are taking over The Ogden as they take us into the weekend. Catfish and The Bottlemen are known for a heavier indie-rock sound. Over the past few years, they’ve played throughout Colorado opening for acts such as Green Day and Mumford & Sons but now they’re taking on The Ogden on their own. Fellow artist The Worn Flints are joining Catfish and The Bottlemen as they make their way to Denver this week.

Also see…

JD McPherson w/ JP Harris @ The Bluebird Theater

Muzzy Bearr w/ Dreamers Delight, Recess @ The Gothic Theatre

The Big Wu (Album Release) w/ The Workshy @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Dance Party Time Machine ft. Marc Brownstein, Aron Magner, Allen Aucoin (The Disco Biscuits), Mike Greenfield (Lotus), Jamie Shields (The New Deal), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp.), Ryan Jalbert (The Motet) w/ Members of Analog Son, YAMN, Tiger Party @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Kessel Run w/ Boogie Mammoth, Dog City Disco @ The Marquis Theater

Dilly Dally w/ Chastity @ Larimer Lounge

OFF THE WALL Reunion, Round 2 @ Hi-Dive

Consider The Source w/ Legato @ Lost Lake

Sian @ Bar Standard

Ben Nicky @ The Church

Smokestack Relics @ Lion’s Lair

Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

John Sinclair w/ Paul Romaine, Peter Sommer, Mark Simon (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Thornetta Davis (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Root Down Organ Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Chase Rice w/ Cale Dodds @ The Grizzly Rose

Spring Break ’98 w/ Gin Doctors (’90s Tribute), DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Tonks w/ Plant Matter, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Pacific Dub w/ Tyrone’s Jacket, Seranation @ Globe Hall

The Tyler Walker Band w/ Dearling @ The Walnut Room

Willy Porter @ Soiled Dove Underground

Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Cream Cheese Accident @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels w/ George Cessna, Buck’d Off, Higher Ground Band @ Herman’s Hideaway

Cities of Earth w/ Wooflet, MYTHirst, Shocker Mom, Space Monkey Mafia, Luxury Hearse @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits Tribute) @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

Jacob Cade w/ Zamtrip, Mad Pow @ The Venue

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge

Big Sky @ The Black Buzzard

Funkiphino @ Herb’s

Saturday, March 30

Recommended: Switchfoot w/ Colony House, Tyson Mostenbocker @ The Fillmore

On Saturday night, Switchfoot is returning to The Fillmore. You might recognize Switchfoot’s 2003 hit “Meant to Live” or 2000 hit “Dare You To Move” as the rock band has accumulated multiple hits over the last 20 years. The last time Switchfoot came to Denver was in 2017 and we’re happy to see them return two years later at the same venue. Fellow artists Colony House and Tyson Mostenbocker are joining Switchfoot at The Fillmore this Saturday night as well.

Also see…

Dabin w/ Trivecta, Crystal Skies @ The Bluebird Theater

Prof w/ Mac Irv, Cashinova, Willie Wonka @ The Gothic Theatre

Walker & Royce w/ option4, Freddy Rule @ Summit Music Hall

Ghost Light w/ KingFriday the 13th @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Teenage Bottlerocket w/ Pegboy, Tightwire @ The Marquis Theater

Hand Habits w/ Tomberlin @ Larimer Lounge

Bob Nanna + Mark Rose w/ Spirettes, Scooter James @ Hi-Dive

King Buffalo w/ Pale Sun, The Lycan @ Lost Lake

Battle of The Bands @ The Roxy Theatre

BASS OPS ft. Jeremy Olander + JKYL & HYDE @ Club Vinyl

Kansas @ The Paramount Theatre

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Thornetta Davis (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

AnDré Mali Quartet (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Chase Rice w/ Cale Dodds @ The Grizzly Rose

The Big News w/ The Larimers, All Waffle Trick, Sunset Silhouette, On Holiday @ 3 Kings Tavern

Solohawk (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Chrome Drones Annual Winter Residency w/ Mile High Soul Club @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

…And The Black Feathers w/ Navy @ Goosetown Tavern

Jennifer Knapp @ Soiled Dove Underground

Melvin Seals + JGB w/ Cream Cheese Accident @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Legend Makers w/ Lesster More @ Herman’s Hideaway

Bollywood Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Robyn Hitchcock @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

El Javi Trio @ Tufts Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Cosmic Bridge w/ Om Unit, DJ Madd, MORESOUNDS @ The Black Box

3/30 – Sin7 + Friends w/ Scarien b2b Crix Saiz, Miss Felix, Soundguy Josh, Liez, Fiyst, Dis_1, Fr0z+wr3ck, Cord @ The Black Box Lounge

Duke Dumont @ Temple Denver

Journey Girls (Journey Tribute) w/ Still The Same (Bob Seger Tribute) @ The Venue

Sunday, March 31

Recommended: Red Rocks Local Dinner Set w/ Sugar Ridge, Many Mountains @ Red Rocks

Why not treat yourself to dinner and some music to wrap up your week? On Sunday night, Red Rocks will host one of their local dinner sets that features some up-and-coming Colorado talent. For this volume of the local dinner set, Colorado artists Sugar Ridge and Many Mountains are on Sunday night’s bill. This show is a great way to explore the behind the scenes views of Red Rocks as well as explore some killer Colorado talent. Tickets are on sale now, so grab some tickets before time runs out.

Also see…

Al Snow w/ Blue Meanie @ Summit Music Hall

Valley Queen @ Larimer Lounge

Sunrise Drive w/ A5CV, Incommunicado, Perfect High @ Lost Lake

The Woodpile w/ The DS Initiative @ Lion’s Lair

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

James Carter (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

John Stenger + Raoul Rossiter (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Austin Johnson Trio (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Wes Watkins (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Melvin Seals @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

