Just when you thought Denver wouldn’t get a date, Cher has extended her “Here We Go Again Tour” after citing popular demand. This time, she’s inviting Denver in on the fun. Heading to the Mile High City on November 25, the legendary singer will grace her multi-generational audience with a career spanning performance, her first in Denver since 2013. Following her work on last year’s Mamma Mia, the singer/actress headed into the studio to record Dancing Queen, an album full of ABBA covers that hit number three on the Billboard 200 charts upon its release, reenergizing her fanbase and inspiring her to embark on the current world tour. Joining Cher, the similarly influential Nile Rogers & CHIC, who last opened for Earth Wind & Fire in 2017, will lead off the forthcoming performance, making for one hell of an arena dance party.

The “Believe” singer became a cultural icon and tour de force through her illustrious career, spanning from her days as half of ’60s duo Sonny and Cher to her wildly successful solo material in the ’80s and ’90s and her foray into acting. In recent years, Cher has become a staple in Las Vegas with a residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas and has progressively focused more on acting. Joining the likes of Diana Ross, The Chainsmokers and Jennifer Lopez, Cher is next among performers taking a break from their Vegas residencies and hitting the road to Denver.

Tickets for the upcoming performance will go on sale next Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. via Altitude Tickets.