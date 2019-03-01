First opening its doors in 1971, the museum focuses on the lives and culture of African American men and women who crafted their own stories and contributed to early western society in Denver and beyond

.

The original owner of the building was Dr. Justina Ford who worked as the first black female licensed doctor in Denver, Colorado and used the space as her office and home

.

Her work often involved serving those who otherwise did not have access to medical care because of their social and economic status in the early western times

.

Inside the museum are artifacts belonging to Dr. Ford such as an examination table and tools along with other artifacts from other early western African American figures such as Bill Pickett (whose name is eponymous with the Bill Picket Invitational Rodeo that

is hosted

in Denver yearly), Clara Brown (also known as the “Angel of the Rockies” whose image

is immortalized

at the state capitol in stained glass), and James Beckwourth (a famed mountain man who established an expansive fur trading pursuit)

.