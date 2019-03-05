Bella Boutique will officially reopen on March 9 for the 2019 prom season, providing disadvantaged teens with free shoes, gowns and accessories. Students will also have access to enthusiastic personal shoppers and receive a voucher for free hair and makeup services at the Aveda Institute in downtown Denver for the day of the dance in addition to a gown, wrap or scarf, pair of shoes and jewelry. These services are 100 percent donation based and volunteer led.

With a variety of gowns in stock in sizes up to 30, the 501(c)3 nonprofit was designed to increase inclusion among teens, as well as expand this momentous shopping experience to girls who may not otherwise be able to go to prom. Bella Boutique has distributed over $100,000 in prom wear and helped close to 1,000 students since 2014.

The Boutique recognizes that “nice-to-have events” like prom are often not an option for teens with families who are struggling with high living costs and other disadvantages. The volunteers work to break barriers and help students confidently celebrate milestones with their peers.

Bella Boutique has previously helped students come with teachers, guardians or social workers. All students are welcome, whether they be from the Denver area or a different state.

Bella Boutique will stay open until mid-May for prom season. To learn more about making donations or volunteering, please visit its website.

All photography by Amanda Piela.