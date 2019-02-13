Denver’s ballistic punk blues-rock trio, The Yawpers have announced the follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed Boy in a Well. Slated to arrive April 19, the hometown boys will return with Human Question, and they’ve dropped a new single, “Child of Mercy” to lead off the project. It wouldn’t be a new Yawper’s album without a Denver release party, and the guys are already a step ahead, laying the groundwork for their official album release show on April 26, at the Oriental Theatre. 

The Yawpers released their concept album Boy in a Well in 2017, circling around the premise of a tragedy set in World War I whereby a mother has abandoned her newborn child. The album received good reviews all around and a particularly great accolade from Pitchfork.

“There’s something lofty and worthwhile in the lowly rock’n’roll mudpit [The Yawpers] wallow in, something compelling in their mix of gutbucket rockabilly and psychotic blues, which allows them to transcend the practiced chaos of Deer Tick and O’Death and so many other bands who insist that they rock more than they actually rock.”

Photo Courtesy of the Yawpers’ Facebook page

Looking forward to the forthcoming Human Question, The Yawpers took a different approach — moving away from the idea of a concept album and instead instilling the album with a thrilling immediacy. In fact, the band even changed the way they recorded the new project, tracking live in one room and feeding off their collective energy while adding few overdubs. Speaking on the new approach, lead singer and guitarist Nate Cook saw the sessions as a means for therapy.

“I wanted to take a crack at using these songs as therapy, really. I think I’ve always been inclined to write more towards the dregs of my psyche, and explore my depressions and trauma, rather than describe a way out.”

Tickets for the upcoming album release at the Oriental Theatre (4335 W 44th Ave., Denver, 80212) are on sale here. 

See the full tour dates below:

2/19 Belly Up Aspen CO US
3/13 until 16 SXSW Austin TX US
4/16 Record Bar Kansas City MO US
4/17 Off Broadway St. Louis MO US
4/18 The Cooperage Milwaukee WI US
4/19 Liar’s Club Chicago IL US
4/20 Showboat Saloon Wisconsin Dells WI US
4/21 7th St Entry Minneapolis MN US
4/26 Oriental Theater Denver CO US
4/27 Wheelhouse Albuquerque NM US
4/29 Sundown Tavern Ruston LA US
5/1 Smith’s Old Bar Atlanta GA US
5/2 The Radio Room Greensville SC US
5/3 Local 506 Chapel Hill NC US
5/4 Pearl Street Warehouse Washington DC US
5/5 Berlin New York NY US
5/7 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland OH US
5/8 MOTR Pub Cincinnati OH US
5/9 The Basement Nashville TN US
5/10 Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack Little Rock AR US
5/11 Mercury Lounge Tulsa OK US
5/25 Borderline  London UK
5/26 Broadcast  Glasgow UK
5/27 O Rileys  Hull UK
5/28 The Donkey  Leicester UK
5/29 Burston Crown  Diss UK
5/30 Mijl Op Zeven Festival  Ospel NL
6/1 Q-Factory  Amsterdam NL
6/5 Vera  Groningen NL
6/6 Nochtspeicher  Hamburg DE
6/7 Orange Blossom Special Festival  Beverungen DE
6/8 Beatpol  Dresden DE
6/9 Monarch  Berlin DE
6/11 Ziegel Oh Lac  Zurich CH
6/12 Sunny Red  Munich DE
6/13 Substage Caf_  Karlsruhe DE
6/14 KKF Bar  Schwabisch Gmund DE
6/15 In Die Musik Festival  Hof DE
6/16 Manana Manana  Hummelo NL
6/28 Raut Oak Fest  Riegsee DE
6/29 Brotfabrik  Frankfurt DE
6/30 Muddy Roots Europe  Waardamme BE
7/24 FloydFest  Floyd VA US

