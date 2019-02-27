Denver has some wild events lined up this weekend. Kick if off dining with deals during Denver Restaurant Weekend and end it by jamming out to classic beats and brunching at Wu-Tang & Waffles. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to check out this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, February 28

Denver Restaurant Week

When: February 28 – March 3

Where: Various Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week is back for the fifteenth year in a row. You can dine from participating restaurants such as Acova, 1515, Aloy Modern Thai and more. Each restaurant has a special deal as part of the week so you don’t have to break the bank on your adventures.

Mini Donut and Beer Pairing

When: February 28, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Co. partners with Good Sugar Baking for a Mini Donut and Beer Pairing. The event features an evening of delights with four sweet donuts created by Good Sugar Baking complemented by four Great Divide brews.

Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?

When: February 28, 8 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch the live podcast of “Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?” Bree Coco Davies is joined by Terese Howard of Denver Homeless Out Loud and Nathan Davis Hunt from Interfaith Alliance of Colorado to talk about important local topics for the twelfth episode of the podcast.

Friday, March 1

First Friday Art Walk

When: March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The first Friday of every month brings First Friday Art Walk. You can venture down the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the amazing galleries and creative businesses. The walk features 30 participating locations on Santa Fe and a whole slew of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

303 WKND

When: March 1, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts 303 WKND. The event features a celebration of our Mile High city with happy hour deals on the 303 Lager. You can visit locations such as El Camino, Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger and Mellow Mushroom to cash in on the happy hour deal.

Westword’s Artopia

When: March 1, 7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $65 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Celebrate hip-hop culture with a night of art during Westword’s Artopia. The event features a look at Colorado’s hip-hop scene with visual and musical artists present works, a pop-up fashion show and more all curated by well-known Denver graffiti artist Jolt.

WhimsyCon

When: March 1 – 3

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, 7800 E. Tufts Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center hosts WhimsyCon. The event features a day of Steampunk, costuming, Victorian culture and more. You can dress up in your best steampunk attire and learn more about art, makers, history and even explore vendors.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: March 1 – 3, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $22.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts the Banff Mountain Film Festival. The event features three days of screenings of adventure films. Banff Mountain Film Festival is traveling the world to share amazing views and stories about the world and people that explore it.

Music Matters March

When: March 1 – 31

Where: Multiple Locations check here

Cost: Donations welcome

The Lowdown: Youth on Record partners with businesses all over Denver for Music Matters March. Throughout the month of March, you can donate at participating locations to support Youth on Record. Each location is also donating $0.25 to $1 from ticket sales to raise funds.

Off the Clock: Secret Garden

When: March 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens presents Off the Clock: Secret Gardens. The event features an after-hours party within the gardens. You can learn from horticulturists and scientists, hear about fungi folklore, sip on tea from The Queen’s TEApothecary and more throughout the night.

Colorado Dragon Film Festival

When: March 1, 6:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema presents the Colorado Dragon Film Festival. The event features a screening of Lipstick Under My Burkha– an Indian comedy created by Alankrita Shrivastava that was once banned for being “lady oriented” and now has won multiple awards. The film presents a story of four women as they struggle to find freedom and independence in a conservative society.

Side Stories

When: March 1 – 8

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Side Stories is back in Denver. You can Experience the artistry on the walls of the RiNo Art District. Eight Colorado artists’ works are projected on blank walls showing stories around the neighborhood. Throughout the installation, you can explore each project, find new surprises, take part in special offers from local businesses and more.

17th Anniversary

When: March 1, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $7 – $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver presents its 17th Anniversary celebration. The event features a Mardi Gras theme with bangin’ music from DJs, drinks flowing and dancing all night long till you drop. All are welcome to enjoy the First Friday libations.

Saturday, March 2

Free First Saturday at DAM

When: March 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and the opening day of Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection for free. You can also check out the acclaimed solo show of Denver-born artist Jordan Casteel, Returning the Gaze. Tickets will need to be purchased for exhibitions such as Dior: From Paris to the World.

Mile High Beer Festival

When: March 2, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut PI, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Mile High Beer Festival hosts its annual beer festival this Saturday. $45 gets you three hours of samples provided by over 25 Colorado breweries. There will also be food trucks and great music. This popular event only happens once a year — get your tickets quickly.

Penny Admission

When: March 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes back Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions featuring Aftereffect’s Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting, Amanda Wachob’s Tattoo This and Andrew Jensdotter’s Flak.

Inaugural Mardi Gras Celebration

When: March 2 – 3

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts the Inaugural Mardi Gras Celebration. The celebration features a two-day event with an adult-only masquerade Bacchanal on Saturday with drinks, dancing and more and a parade and alley party on Sunday to honor the Carnival season.

Denver Masquerade Ball

When: March 2, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Station presents the Denver Masquerade Ball. The event features a chance to raise funds for the Denver Kids Young Professionals Council (YPC). You can dance all night long, sip on cocktails and listen to live music all for a great cause. Tickets are selling out fast so snag one soon.

Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest

When: March 2, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts the Beer, Bacon and Coffee Fest. The event features a day of delicious treats of coffee from Coda Coffee Company, brews from Denver Beer Co. and Cervecería Colorado and bacon from Tender Belly. The ticket price includes a coffee, a breakfast burrito, samples of loads of bacon and a Denver Beer Co. Mug to sip your brews from.

Sunday, March 3

303 Day

When: March 3, 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations, check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate 303 Day with tons of different fun activities. Channel 93.3 partners up with 303 Magazine, Illegal Pete’s and more to host some killer events such as deals on breakfast burritos, the debut of the 303 Music Vol. 2 vinyl, Colorado gear deals and more.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: March 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center hosts The Craftsman’s Market. The event features more than 20 local crafters presenting their wares. You can find art, food, jam out to live music and more. You can even find a furry friend during a pet adopting from local rescue groups.

$30 Colorado Theme Tattoos and Two for One Piercing

When: March 3, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Certified Tattoo Studio, 1559 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Certified Tattoo Studio presents $30 Colorado Theme Tattoos and Two for One Piercing. You can choose from prepared sheets of tattoo designs and have any of those limited designs tattooed for only $30 as well as get any two dermal and industrial piercings for $30 each. No minors will be pierced or tattooed during this event. Arrive early because these events get busy fast.

Wu-Tang & Waffles

When: March 3, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel presents Wu-Tang & Waffles. The event features a brunch tribute to the hits, rare releases and classics of the 10 members the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. You can dine on a special brunch menu, sip on themed cocktails and listen to beats from DJ Notch. The event is first come, first serve.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

The ’90s ROCKED!

When: March 8, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 tickets available here

Lucky Charms 1m/5k/10k

When: March 9, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Denver City Park, 3001 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $110 register here

Back to the ’90s

When: March 9, 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: REVEL Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: Free admission