Earlier this year, the behemoth music festival Grandoozy announced a hiatus for 2019 following its inaugural year this past September. Although the team is taking a year to collectively create a better festival experience centered around Denver’s music scene, they’re still leaving their mark by donating some of their festival capital to several Denver nonprofits.

The Grandoozy Works Fund — a charitable initiative founded by the festival to support Denver nonprofits — aims to cultivate the city’s culture by choosing organizations that have positively and effectively impacted Denver in the area of local art, sustainability and education. The fund is hosted by the Rose Community Foundation which strives to enhance the quality of life for the entire Greater Denver area.

Levitt Pavilion — a large proponent of local music for the past couple of years — has received a $25,000 donation to continue promoting community through music. Levitt has over 50 free concerts annually, making it a staple part of the community for those who do not have the financial means to attend many ticketed shows and those who want to dive in and discover the local music scene at one of the state’s state-of-the-art venues.

Other donations include $5,000 to the GreenWay Foundation — a foundation that has managed to beautify and upkeep the South Platte River since 1974 — as well as a total of $28,000 to Youth on Record, Denver Urban Gardens, Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA) and We Don’t Waste.

This news comes as a major representation of Grandoozy’s desire to impact the Denver area in a positive and meaningful way, and truly reflects the ideals and community that reside in our city. Their integration goes beyond a music festival and the positive impact of these charitable donations will echo through the Denver area for the many years to come.