Denver Fashion Week is returning for another season. Fresh off the opening of The Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit, the tone has been set for this season. To begin, we’ve added another day on the week for a total of nine days of fashion. In addition, there are four runway shows on the weekends only with workshops, industry events, parties and more throughout the week.

Below we’ve outlined all the designers and their nights to see them rock the runway. From new runway shows on different nights to new designers joining the impressive past designers of DFW, this is a season you’ll want to make sure you have tickets to.

Saturday, March 23

Art x Fashion

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Tickets: $20-$100 here

The Lowdown: This new runway show combines local fashion with local art to give you a night unlike any we’ve done before. We’ve handpicked some of our favorite local artists to collaborate with DFW designers we think will compliment and accentuate each other’s styles and creativity. They’ll come together to design and create clothes that represent themselves and each other. See our “mash-ups” below and then see them come to life on the runway.

Vintage Frame of Mind x Thomas ‘Detour’ Evans

Station x Caleb Hahne

Rebellelion x Ladies Fancywork

AldoElCreator x DINKC

Amy Lisojo x Chris Haven

Sunday, March 24

The Hair Show

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Tickets: $20-$100 here.

The Lowdown: DFW wouldn’t be complete without the iconic Hair Show. Denver’s top stylists and award-winning production team come together for a night that always turns heads. This year, we’re beginning the week with the hair show and the Southwest Styling awards. Last season we saw stylists unique visions and concepts come to life through the simplicity of hair. In year’s past, the Hair Show had live dancers and pieces that are over 10 feet tall. Expect nothing short of a jaw-dropping spectacle for this season.

The Look

Beauty Underground

Charlie Price

Sassoon

Aaron Johnson

Vanity Dollz

Artemis

Joe Denny

Birch Salon

Rita B Salon

Georgia Tournai

Saturday, March 30

National Designers

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation

Tickets: $20-$100 here.

The Lowdown: The National Designers runway show is our most popular night — and with good reason. These designers have traveled from across the country to bring their custom designs that have walked numerous other runways, to walk our DFW runway. Local designers Jesse Mathes Metalworks and darkm0th industry will also show their collections. Talk about fashion goals.

Stevie Boi

FreeMen By Mickey

frnds of ours

Ammunition Couture

darkm0th industry

Jesse Mathes Metalworks

Sunday, March 31

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation

Tickets: $20-$100 here (for kids), here (for Denver originals)

The Lowdown: The last night of DFW is going out with not one, but two runway shows. The first segment is our annual Children’s Fashion Show with a new segment, Mommy & Me that features moms walking the runway with their kids. The second segment is our beloved and popular local designer show, now called Denver Originals. These are the designers that have been a DFW staple for the past several years. They are also featured in our Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit because they truly are, some of the best of Denver Fashion Week. There’s a reason why they say, “save the best for last.”

Children / Teenager / Mommy & Me Fashion Show

Petite Tweets

Charlie Price Teens

Armoniia

Goldie Mae Productions Featuring Serendipity Umbrellas

Velvet Wolf (Mommy & Me)

Denver Originals Fashion Show

Duane Topping

Maggie Burns

Nuorikko

Allison Nicole

Rachel Marie Hurst

Mona Lucero

Gino Velardi

Tyne Hall

Each runway show has a cocktail reception beforehand. To purchase tickets to each runway show, go here.

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19 returns March 23-31 with a week of fashion, veterans and new designers, kid & teenager show, industry workshops, panels, parties and more.

