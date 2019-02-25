Denver has some adventurous events lined up this week. Kick it off getting punky at God Save the Queens and end it by tatting it up during $30 Colorado Theme Tattoos and Two for One Piercing. Whatever you end up doing, check out this roundup of events to help your celebrate Denver.

Monday, February 25

God Save the Queens

When: February 25, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver presents God Save the Queens. The event features a night of punk-tastic fun. Jam out all night long to beats from a DJ and watch performances from Neurotika Killz, Heavenly Powers, Harry Pickle and Heroine Killz. The event is hosted by Novelí, with some great commentary.

Authentic Connection

When: February 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Authentic Connection. The event features a workshop to explore the complexities of human connection. You can learn more about consciously connecting with others, experiment with mind-body practices and more.

Tuesday, February 26

30th Annual Colorado Women’s Legislative Breakfast

When: February 26, 7 – 9 a.m.

Where: Denver Scottish Rite Consistory, 1370 Grant St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $1000 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Scottish Rite Consistory hosts the 30th Annual Colorado Women’s Legislative Breakfast. The event features a morning to hear from former speaker of the house Crisanta Duran, listen to a panel discussion moderated by president and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado Lauren Casteel and more while munching on breakfast delights.

Intro to Acrylic Pour Painting

When: February 26, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wonderlab Creative Space Studios, 4890 Ironton St. Unit 6A, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wonderlab Creative Space Studios hosts Intro to Acrylic Pour Painting. The class features a dive into pour painting with a two-hour workshop. You can learn about the materials used and create a couple of your own abstract masterpieces.

Jungle Fever

When: February 26, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents a screening of Jungle Fever. The film features a story of love, community and struggles with racial identity and racial tension between two families.

Wednesday, February 27

Adam Cayton-Holland

When: February 27, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Adam Cayton-Holland. You can laugh all night long to hilarious jokes from Cayton-Holland’s “Those Whose Can’t Tour.” Cayton-Holland is one of the co-hosts in The Grawlix comedy group, has starred in his own television series, Those Who Can’t and has appeared on hit shows such as Conan.

Thursday, February 28

Tools of the Trade

When: February 28, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Outdoor Arts – MOA, 1000 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Outdoor Arts – MOA presents Tools of the Trade. The event features a lecture from the creators of Natura Obscura, the newest immersive art experience. You can learn more about the tools and techniques used to create meaningful experiences, how technology fits into the process and more. The lecture is free to attend but tickets to the experience must be purchased here.

Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?

When: February 28, 8 – 9:15 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch the live podcast of “Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?” Bree Coco Davies is joined by Terese Howard of Denver Homeless Out Loud and Nathan Davis Hunt from Interfaith Alliance of Colorado to talk about important local topics for the twelfth episode of the podcast.

Aprés Hour

When: February 28, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Halcyon teams up with Georgia Alexia Benjou, a fashion stylist and editor and Denver Art Museum’s Christian Dior: From Paris to the World exhibition to present an Aprés Hour. The event features a Dior cocktail hour with small bites, a themed cocktail and complimentary drinks as well as a look into the life of Christian Dior.

Friday, March 1

First Friday Art Walk

When: March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The first Friday of every month brings First Friday Art Walk. You can venture down the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the amazing galleries and creative businesses. The walk features 30 participating locations on Santa Fe and a whole slew of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

Off the Clock: Secret Garden

When: March 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens presents Off the Clock: Secret Gardens. The event features an after-hours party within the gardens. You can learn from horticulturists and scientists, hear about fungi folklore, sip on tea from The Queen’s TEApothecary and more throughout the night.

Westword’s Artopia

When: March 1, 7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $65 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Celebrate hip-hop culture with a night of art during Westword’s Artopia. The event features a look at Colorado’s hip-hop scene with visual and musical artists present works, a pop-up fashion show and more all curated by well-known Denver graffiti artist Jolt.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: March 1 – 3, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $22.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts the Banff Mountain Film Festival. The event features three days of screenings of adventure films. Banff Mountain Film Festival is traveling the world to share amazing views and stories about the world and people that explore it.

Side Stories

When: March 1 – 8

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Side Stories is back in Denver. You can Experience the artistry on the walls of the RiNo Art District. Eight Colorado artists’ works are projected on blank walls showing stories around the neighborhood. Throughout the installation, you can explore each project, find new surprises, take part in special offers from local businesses and more.

Colorado Dragon Film Festival

When: March 1, 6:45 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema presents the Colorado Dragon Film Festival. The event features a screening of Lipstick Under My Burkha– an Indian comedy created by Alankrita Shrivastava that was once banned for being “lady oriented” and now has won multiple awards. The film presents a story of four women as they struggle to find freedom and independence in a conservative society.

How Things Take Shape

When: March 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: ATC DEN, 3420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ATC DEN hosts How Things Take Shape. The exhibition features works from four local artists, Elisa Gomez ART, Sandra Fettingis, David Quakenbush and Frank T. Martinez. The four artists explore color, shape and line in different contexts and medium within their works in geometric abstraction.

WhimsyCon

When: March 1 – 3

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, 7800 E. Tufts Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center hosts WhimsyCon. The event features a day of Steampunk, costuming, Victorian culture and more. You can dress up in your best steampunk attire and learn more about art, makers, history and even explore vendors.

Music Matters March

When: March 1 – 31

Where: Multiple Locations check here

Cost: Donations welcome

The Lowdown: Youth on Record partners with businesses all over Denver for Music Matters March. Throughout the month of March, you can donate at participating locations to support Youth on Record. Each location is also donating $0.25 to $1 from ticket sales to raise funds.

Saturday, March 2

Free First Saturday at DAM

When: March 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and the opening day of Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection for free. You can also check out the acclaimed solo show of Denver-born artist Jordan Casteel, Returning the Gaze. Tickets will need to be purchased for exhibitions such as Dior: From Paris to the World.

Penny Admission

When: March 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes back Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions featuring Aftereffect’s Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Painting, Amanda Wachob’s Tattoo This and Andrew Jensdotter’s Flak.

Denver Masquerade Ball

When: March 2, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Station presents the Denver Masquerade Ball. The event features a chance to raise funds for the Denver Kids Young Professionals Council (YPC). You can dance all night long, sip on cocktails and listen to live music all for a great cause. Tickets are selling out fast so snag one soon.

Sunday, March 3

303 Day

When: March 3, 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations, check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate 303 Day with tons of different fun activities. Channel 93.3 partners up with 303 Magazine, Illegal Pete’s and more to host some killer events such as deals on breakfast burritos, the debut of the 303 Music Vol. 2 vinyl, Colorado gear deals and more.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: March 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center hosts The Craftsman’s Market. The event features more than 20 local crafters presenting their wares. You can find art, food, jam out to live music and more. You can even find a furry friend during a pet adopting from local rescue groups.

Après Yoga

When: March 3, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $17 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Après Yoga. The event features an hour-long yoga class guided by instructor Amelia Loftin. You can bend and take a breath from the weekly stresses and later sip on a pint of beer from Ratio.

$30 Colorado Theme Tattoos and Two for One Piercing

When: March 3, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Certified Tattoo Studio, 1559 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Certified Tattoo Studio presents $30 Colorado Theme Tattoos and Two for One Piercing. You can choose from prepared sheets of tattoo designs and have any of those limited designs tattooed for only $30 as well as get any two dermal and industrial piercings for $30 each. No minors will be pierced or tattooed during this event. Arrive early because these events get busy fast.

Mark Your Calendar

Women in Art at Women in Kind

When: March 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Women in Kind, 3899 Jackson St., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

Art and Feminism

When: March 10, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 tickets available here

How I Art and Why

When: March 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $23 tickets available here