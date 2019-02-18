Time is certainly flying by this month as we enter the second to last week of February. Although time may be passing faster than we want it to, the Denver concert scene is still as busy as ever. As we enter this week in Denver concerts, you can expect over ## concerts happening around the city at over 40 different venues. We’ve got the full list for you to check out below along with some recommendations if you’re feeling a little lost.
Monday, February 18
Recommended: Sharon Van Etten w/ Nilüfer Yanya @ The Gothic Theatre
To kick this week in concerts off, singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Gothic Theatre in Englewood. Etten’s voice is soulful and powerful which matches her music’s style. Just last month, Etten celebrated the release of her most recent album Remind Me Tomorrow, which includes songs such as “I Told You Everything” and “No One’s Easy to Love” that you should check out if you’re not familiar with her work. Fellow artist Nilüfer Yanya is on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
Kikagaku Moyo w/ Weeed @ Hi-Dive
Dreamgirl + Acid Tongue w/ Whole Milk @ Lost Lake
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hip-Hop Show @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Mystery Mondays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s
The Whimsy of Things w/ The Barton Brothers, Upstairs Neighbor @ Syntax Physic Opera
Tuesday, February 19
Recommended: Poppy w/ YaSi @ The Gothic Theatre
If you’re looking for an eccentric event to see this week, we’ve got you covered. On Tuesday night, the YouTube sensation known as Poppy is headed to The Gothic Theatre. Poppy seems to have two personas – a YouTube personality and a musician. Although her YouTube videos on her main channel are on the strange side, her music is catchy and has a good groove. Colorado’s own rising artist YaSi is on the bill for the evening as well making this a good blend of talent. Tickets are on still available for this show, so act now to see these two artists in action.
Also see…
Fat Tuesdays (NOLA Funk Tribute) w/ Cervantes’ House Band ft. Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Kim Dawson (Pimps of Joytime), Casey Russell (Magic Beans), Will Trask (Great American Taxi), Clark Smith (DYNOHUNTER), Sean Dandurand, The Iceman Special @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Saves The Day w/ Remo Drive, Mighty @ The Marquis Theater
As It Is w/ Sharptooth, Hold Close, Point North @ Hi-Dive
Warbly Jets w/ Danny Dodge, Pink Fuzz @ Lost Lake
The David Bowie Alumni Tour @ The Paramount Theatre
Musica & Dancing ft. “Jon Romero y Amanecer” @ Dazzle Jazz
Jeff Jenkins @ Nocturne Jazz
RKCB x Shoffy w/ Satellite Mode @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Men I Trust w/ Michael Seyer @ Globe Hall
Alan Doyle @ Soiled Dove Underground
Buck Danger’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
John Akal’s 20 Piece Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue
Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s
Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera
Wednesday, February 20
Recommended: Corb Lund w/ Branson Anderson @ The Bluebird Theater
If you’re looking for some classic country-folk music this week, this will be the show to check out. On Wednesday night, country-folk artist Corb Lund is taking over The Bluebird. Lund’s music has strong elements of classic country music mixed with some old-time folk. Lund’s career began back in 2005 with the release of his debut album Hair In My Eyes Like A Highland Steer and continued through the next decade. Fellow artist Branson Anderson is joining Lund at The Bluebird this Wednesday as well.
Also see…
One Ok Rock w/ Waterparks, Stand Atlantic @ The Gothic Theatre
RE:Search ft. Nightmares On Wax (DJ Set) w/ 5AM, Since Juleye, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Sundressed + Awakebutstillinbed w/ Alien Boy, Sunsleeper @ Larimer Lounge
David Dondero w/ Knuckle Pups @ Hi-Dive
Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy w/ Lola Kirke @ Lost Lake
Hercules & Love Affair DJ Set @ Bar Standard
Steve Denny Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Dave Hanson Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Vundabar w/ Slow Pulp, Backseat Vinyl @ Globe Hall
Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
FakeFridays w/ DJ Caddy Steeze, The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera
Thursday, February 21
Recommended: Boombox Cartel w/ Phlegmatic Dogs, Rickyxsan @ The Ogden Theatre
On Thursday night, EDM artist Boombox Cartel is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Boombox Cartel’s music covers genres such as hip-hop, trap and classic EDM. Not only do these genres go well together, but Boombox Cartel puts them together in an incredible way. If you’re unfamiliar with this artist, check out “Whisper” or “Moon Love” to get you started. Fellow artists Phlegmatic Dogs and Rickyxsan are joining Boombox Cartel at The Ogden as well, so grab some tickets before it’s too late.
Also see…
Shook Twins w/ Halleway @ The Bluebird Theater
Town Mountain w/ Upstate, Acoustic Mining Company @ Cervantes’ Other Side
phAb6 (phoffman + Anders Beck) ft. Jay Cobb Anderson, Tyler Thompson, Andrew Altman, Holly Bowling w/ The Drunken Hearts @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Ransteez w/ JT Runninman, Oceana, Yung Doedie Blunt, Mikeminded, Isaiah Atlaz, Yxng Phiji, Neilan Dolan @ The Marquis Theater
Tokyo Rodeo w/ The Born Readies, The Vashon Seed @ Larimer Lounge
Parker Gispert (of The Whigs) w/ Herestofightin @ Lost Lake
Be Svendsen @ Milk Bar
Mushroomhead w/ HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW w/ Ventana, Worldwide Panic @ The Oriental Theater
Marshall Gilkes Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Jenna McLean Quartet (Album Release) @ Nocturne Jazz
Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Boob Sweat w/ Gone Full Heathen, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern
Current Joys w/ Gap Girls, Ashley Koett @ Globe Hall
Matt Skinner + Giulia Millanta + Michael O’ Connor @ The Walnut Room
Dan Tedesco (Tom Petty & Starin’ At A Green Light Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Throwdown Thursdays ft. DropDoc, Dozier, Wreckno, Lazy Robot, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Harry Tuft And… @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
3rd Eye Thursdays w/ SIXIS, Droplitz, Craftal, Face Plant, PhLo @ The Black Box
Whomping Ground Thursdays w/ Whomp Truck, Seraiah, Lafontaine, Fonzie, Sprouter @ The Black Box Lounge
Eventually It Will Kill You @ The Meadowlark
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
The Honey Empire (Album Release) w/ Echos in Reverie, Samantha Brewer @ Syntax Physic Opera
Friday, February 22
Recommended: Kacey Musgraves @ The Paramount Theatre
To end the work week on Friday, recent Grammy-award winning artist Kacey Musgraves is taking over The Paramount Theatre. Musgraves is just coming off of winning multiple Grammy’s including Album of The Year for her 2018 release of Golden Hour. Musgraves’ music is not only catchy but also blends together elements of country and pop, as exemplified by her song “High Horse.” If you’re unfamiliar with Musgraves, do yourselves a favor and listen through Golden Hour before grabbing tickets to this show.
Also see…
Boogie T.rio w/ Mersiv, Vampa @ The Ogden Theatre
Token @ The Bluebird Theater
Gasoline Lollipops w/ Strange Americans, Foxfeather @ The Gothic Theatre
Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall
LazyLightning420 ft. Erik of Trampled By Turtles w/ WoodBelly @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Maddy O’Neal + Freddy Todd w/ Megan Hamilton, Ginger Perry @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Loud Life Crew, JayDubb, Prestone @ The Marquis Theater
Okilly Dokilly w/ Playboy Manbaby, Dirty Few @ Larimer Lounge
Bison Bone (Album Release) w/ The River Arkansas, Jess Parsons @ Hi-Dive
The Bellrays w/ The Atom Age, Hot Apostles @ Lost Lake
Tattd G + Dank1 @ The Roxy Theatre
Bordas Birthday Bonanza @ Bar Standard
Women In Jazz ft. Tenia Wilson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Freebar ft. Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The New Standards Project @ Nocturne Jazz
Pat Green @ The Grizzly Rose
The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Chin Up, Kid w/ Poor Me, Paul Mall, Bluprint, The Timberline @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
King Rat w/ Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols Tribute), Good Family @ Goosetown Tavern
In The Whale w/ Reno Divorce, Too Many Humans @ Globe Hall
Roger Clyne + Johnny Hickman + Jim Dalton @ Soiled Dove Underground
Blackbird Blackbird w/ F-ether, PHIE, Tiq Tok @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tallgrass @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Sean Rowe @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
Sinjin Hawke + Zora Jones @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Hillbilly Hellcats @ Skylark Lounge
People’s Blues of Richmond w/ A Shadow of Jaguar @ The Black Buzzard
Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s
DJ Mustard @ Temple Denver
Greyhounds w/ Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera
Saturday, February 23
Recommended: The Roots @ The Fillmore
If you’re looking for some true hip-hop to get down to this week, look no further. On Saturday night, the legendary hip-hop group known as The Roots are headed back to The Fillmore. You might recognize The Roots from their beginnings back in the mid-’90s through the early 2000s or you might recognize them as the house band for talk show host Jimmy Fallon. Over the last two decades, The Roots have produced numerous hits including “The Seed (2.0)” and “You Got Me.” Tickets are still available for this show, so act now before they run out.
Also see…
Boogie T.rio w/ Esseks, Vampa @ The Ogden Theatre
Infected Mushroom w/ Perfect Stranger, Sentinel 7, Adam Stark @ Summit Music Hall
Love Canon w/ Stillhouse Junkies, Jackie & the Racket @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Detroit Love: Carl Craig + Moodymann @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Cavetown w/ spookyghostboy @ The Marquis Theater
Quaker City Night Hawks w/ RL Cole & The Hell You Say @ Hi-Dive
Plastic Daggers (EP Release) w/ It’s Just Bugs, Fathers, Cheap Perfume @ Lost Lake
Rittz @ The Roxy Theatre
BASS OPS: Berrix w/ Super Flu @ Club Vinyl
Riot Pilots w/ Hipbone, The Lycan @ Lion’s Lair
The Bad Plus @ Dazzle Jazz
AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Nexul w/ Casket, Huffer, Amdusias, Horde of Draugar @ 3 Kings Tavern
Francisco Marques + Bill Kopper (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
American Standards w/ Tuck Knee, didaktikos, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Sick Thoughts @ Goosetown Tavern
Oliver Tree @ Globe Hall
Andrew Altman (from Railroad Earth) w/ Kevin Watson @ The Walnut Room
Warrant w/ Immortal Synn, Highwire, Cirkus, Rover Red, Conaxx @ Herman’s Hideaway
Soul Funked Up Saturdays ft. Juice, Domestic Blend, Dylan Kishner Band, Ken Carl Project @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Swallow Hill Faculty Live In Concert @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Hal Aqua and The Lost Tribe @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Sin7 + Friends w/ Derivative One, IBStoned, SmokersLownge, Sin7 b2b ????, Strange Tamer @ The Black Box Lounge
Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s
Wolfgang Gartner @ Temple Denver
McKnight w/ Tony Goffredi and The Strangely Familiar, Trevor Toms @ BarFly
Weird Touch @ Syntax Physic Opera
The Bad Plus @ Dazzle Jazz
Sunday, February 24
Recommended: J Boog @ The Ogden Theatre
To wrap this week in Denver concerts up on Sunday, singer J Boog is bringing his mixture of R&B and reggae to The Ogden. J Boog’s vocal abilities can speak for themselves as the singer has a solid range and smooth inflection. If you’re unfamiliar with J Boog’s work, check out “Let’s Do It Again” or “Waiting On The Rain.” It’s been almost three years since we’ve seen a new album from J Boog, but you have the chance to see him in action at The Ogden this Sunday.
Also see…
Bryce Vine w/ Travis Thompson, 7715 @ The Bluebird Theater
Set It Off w/ With Confidence, Super Whatevr, LIFT @ Summit Music Hall
RiNo Rocks Out! ft. Thumpin’ @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Set It Off @ The Marquis Theater
Y La Bamba w/ Los Mocochetes, Inaiah Luhan @ Larimer Lounge
The Fritz w/ Voodoo Visionary @ Lost Lake
Joe Jackson @ The Paramount Theatre
Shower Me Blue w/ The Jennifer Rose Band, Cass Clayton @ Lion’s Lair
Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill (DVRS) @ Goosetown Tavern
Roger Clyne (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Crick Wooder @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Benefit for Hurricane Michael + Sunday Night MC @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Showcase Tour @ The Black Box
Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark
Erik Boa @ Herb’s
