Time is certainly flying by this month as we enter the second to last week of February. Although time may be passing faster than we want it to, the Denver concert scene is still as busy as ever. As we enter this week in Denver concerts, you can expect over ## concerts happening around the city at over 40 different venues. We’ve got the full list for you to check out below along with some recommendations if you’re feeling a little lost.

Monday, February 18

Recommended: Sharon Van Etten w/ Nilüfer Yanya @ The Gothic Theatre

To kick this week in concerts off, singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Gothic Theatre in Englewood. Etten’s voice is soulful and powerful which matches her music’s style. Just last month, Etten celebrated the release of her most recent album Remind Me Tomorrow, which includes songs such as “I Told You Everything” and “No One’s Easy to Love” that you should check out if you’re not familiar with her work. Fellow artist Nilüfer Yanya is on the bill for the evening as well.

Kikagaku Moyo w/ Weeed @ Hi-Dive

Dreamgirl + Acid Tongue w/ Whole Milk @ Lost Lake

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hip-Hop Show @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Mystery Mondays @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

The Whimsy of Things w/ The Barton Brothers, Upstairs Neighbor @ Syntax Physic Opera

Tuesday, February 19

Recommended: Poppy w/ YaSi @ The Gothic Theatre

If you’re looking for an eccentric event to see this week, we’ve got you covered. On Tuesday night, the YouTube sensation known as Poppy is headed to The Gothic Theatre. Poppy seems to have two personas – a YouTube personality and a musician. Although her YouTube videos on her main channel are on the strange side, her music is catchy and has a good groove. Colorado’s own rising artist YaSi is on the bill for the evening as well making this a good blend of talent. Tickets are on still available for this show, so act now to see these two artists in action.

Fat Tuesdays (NOLA Funk Tribute) w/ Cervantes’ House Band ft. Jeremy Salken (Big Gigantic), Kim Dawson (Pimps of Joytime), Casey Russell (Magic Beans), Will Trask (Great American Taxi), Clark Smith (DYNOHUNTER), Sean Dandurand, The Iceman Special @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Saves The Day w/ Remo Drive, Mighty @ The Marquis Theater

As It Is w/ Sharptooth, Hold Close, Point North @ Hi-Dive

Warbly Jets w/ Danny Dodge, Pink Fuzz @ Lost Lake

The David Bowie Alumni Tour @ The Paramount Theatre

Musica & Dancing ft. “Jon Romero y Amanecer” @ Dazzle Jazz

Jeff Jenkins @ Nocturne Jazz

RKCB x Shoffy w/ Satellite Mode @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Men I Trust w/ Michael Seyer @ Globe Hall

Alan Doyle @ Soiled Dove Underground

Buck Danger’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

John Akal’s 20 Piece Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra w/ Linda Theus-Lee @ The Venue

Open Mic Night w/ Bobert @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s

Songwriter’s Open Mic w/ Anthony Ruptak @ Syntax Physic Opera

Wednesday, February 20

Recommended: Corb Lund w/ Branson Anderson @ The Bluebird Theater

If you’re looking for some classic country-folk music this week, this will be the show to check out. On Wednesday night, country-folk artist Corb Lund is taking over The Bluebird. Lund’s music has strong elements of classic country music mixed with some old-time folk. Lund’s career began back in 2005 with the release of his debut album Hair In My Eyes Like A Highland Steer and continued through the next decade. Fellow artist Branson Anderson is joining Lund at The Bluebird this Wednesday as well.

One Ok Rock w/ Waterparks, Stand Atlantic @ The Gothic Theatre

RE:Search ft. Nightmares On Wax (DJ Set) w/ 5AM, Since Juleye, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Sundressed + Awakebutstillinbed w/ Alien Boy, Sunsleeper @ Larimer Lounge

David Dondero w/ Knuckle Pups @ Hi-Dive

Alex Cameron & Roy Molloy w/ Lola Kirke @ Lost Lake

Hercules & Love Affair DJ Set @ Bar Standard

Steve Denny Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Dave Hanson Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Vundabar w/ Slow Pulp, Backseat Vinyl @ Globe Hall

Royal Jelly Sessions ft. Todd Stoops + Marcus Rezak @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

FakeFridays w/ DJ Caddy Steeze, The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Jazz Jam w/ Kevin Matthews + Carl Sorensen @ Syntax Physic Opera

Thursday, February 21

Recommended: Boombox Cartel w/ Phlegmatic Dogs, Rickyxsan @ The Ogden Theatre

On Thursday night, EDM artist Boombox Cartel is headed to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Boombox Cartel’s music covers genres such as hip-hop, trap and classic EDM. Not only do these genres go well together, but Boombox Cartel puts them together in an incredible way. If you’re unfamiliar with this artist, check out “Whisper” or “Moon Love” to get you started. Fellow artists Phlegmatic Dogs and Rickyxsan are joining Boombox Cartel at The Ogden as well, so grab some tickets before it’s too late.

Shook Twins w/ Halleway @ The Bluebird Theater

Town Mountain w/ Upstate, Acoustic Mining Company @ Cervantes’ Other Side

phAb6 (phoffman + Anders Beck) ft. Jay Cobb Anderson, Tyler Thompson, Andrew Altman, Holly Bowling w/ The Drunken Hearts @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Ransteez w/ JT Runninman, Oceana, Yung Doedie Blunt, Mikeminded, Isaiah Atlaz, Yxng Phiji, Neilan Dolan @ The Marquis Theater

Tokyo Rodeo w/ The Born Readies, The Vashon Seed @ Larimer Lounge

Parker Gispert (of The Whigs) w/ Herestofightin @ Lost Lake

Be Svendsen @ Milk Bar

Mushroomhead w/ HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW w/ Ventana, Worldwide Panic @ The Oriental Theater

Marshall Gilkes Trio (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Jenna McLean Quartet (Album Release) @ Nocturne Jazz

Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Boob Sweat w/ Gone Full Heathen, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Motown Thursday @ Goosetown Tavern

Current Joys w/ Gap Girls, Ashley Koett @ Globe Hall

Matt Skinner + Giulia Millanta + Michael O’ Connor @ The Walnut Room

Dan Tedesco (Tom Petty & Starin’ At A Green Light Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Throwdown Thursdays ft. DropDoc, Dozier, Wreckno, Lazy Robot, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Harry Tuft And… @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

3rd Eye Thursdays w/ SIXIS, Droplitz, Craftal, Face Plant, PhLo @ The Black Box

Whomping Ground Thursdays w/ Whomp Truck, Seraiah, Lafontaine, Fonzie, Sprouter @ The Black Box Lounge

Eventually It Will Kill You @ The Meadowlark

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

The Honey Empire (Album Release) w/ Echos in Reverie, Samantha Brewer @ Syntax Physic Opera

Friday, February 22

Recommended: Kacey Musgraves @ The Paramount Theatre

To end the work week on Friday, recent Grammy-award winning artist Kacey Musgraves is taking over The Paramount Theatre. Musgraves is just coming off of winning multiple Grammy’s including Album of The Year for her 2018 release of Golden Hour. Musgraves’ music is not only catchy but also blends together elements of country and pop, as exemplified by her song “High Horse.” If you’re unfamiliar with Musgraves, do yourselves a favor and listen through Golden Hour before grabbing tickets to this show.

Boogie T.rio w/ Mersiv, Vampa @ The Ogden Theatre

Token @ The Bluebird Theater

Gasoline Lollipops w/ Strange Americans, Foxfeather @ The Gothic Theatre

Gasolina @ Summit Music Hall

LazyLightning420 ft. Erik of Trampled By Turtles w/ WoodBelly @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Maddy O’Neal + Freddy Todd w/ Megan Hamilton, Ginger Perry @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Loud Life Crew, JayDubb, Prestone @ The Marquis Theater

Okilly Dokilly w/ Playboy Manbaby, Dirty Few @ Larimer Lounge

Bison Bone (Album Release) w/ The River Arkansas, Jess Parsons @ Hi-Dive

The Bellrays w/ The Atom Age, Hot Apostles @ Lost Lake

Tattd G + Dank1 @ The Roxy Theatre

Bordas Birthday Bonanza @ Bar Standard

Women In Jazz ft. Tenia Wilson (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Freebar ft. Patrick McDevitt, Alejandro Castaño (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The New Standards Project @ Nocturne Jazz

Pat Green @ The Grizzly Rose

The Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Chin Up, Kid w/ Poor Me, Paul Mall, Bluprint, The Timberline @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

King Rat w/ Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols Tribute), Good Family @ Goosetown Tavern

In The Whale w/ Reno Divorce, Too Many Humans @ Globe Hall

Roger Clyne + Johnny Hickman + Jim Dalton @ Soiled Dove Underground

Blackbird Blackbird w/ F-ether, PHIE, Tiq Tok @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tallgrass @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Sean Rowe @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

The Solution w/ DJ Low Key + Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

Sinjin Hawke + Zora Jones @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Hillbilly Hellcats @ Skylark Lounge

People’s Blues of Richmond w/ A Shadow of Jaguar @ The Black Buzzard

Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

DJ Mustard @ Temple Denver

Greyhounds w/ Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera

Saturday, February 23

Recommended: The Roots @ The Fillmore

If you’re looking for some true hip-hop to get down to this week, look no further. On Saturday night, the legendary hip-hop group known as The Roots are headed back to The Fillmore. You might recognize The Roots from their beginnings back in the mid-’90s through the early 2000s or you might recognize them as the house band for talk show host Jimmy Fallon. Over the last two decades, The Roots have produced numerous hits including “The Seed (2.0)” and “You Got Me.” Tickets are still available for this show, so act now before they run out.

Boogie T.rio w/ Esseks, Vampa @ The Ogden Theatre

Infected Mushroom w/ Perfect Stranger, Sentinel 7, Adam Stark @ Summit Music Hall

Love Canon w/ Stillhouse Junkies, Jackie & the Racket @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Detroit Love: Carl Craig + Moodymann @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Cavetown w/ spookyghostboy @ The Marquis Theater

Quaker City Night Hawks w/ RL Cole & The Hell You Say @ Hi-Dive

Plastic Daggers (EP Release) w/ It’s Just Bugs, Fathers, Cheap Perfume @ Lost Lake

Rittz @ The Roxy Theatre

BASS OPS: Berrix w/ Super Flu @ Club Vinyl

Riot Pilots w/ Hipbone, The Lycan @ Lion’s Lair

The Bad Plus @ Dazzle Jazz

AnDré Mali Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Nexul w/ Casket, Huffer, Amdusias, Horde of Draugar @ 3 Kings Tavern

Francisco Marques + Bill Kopper (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

El Javi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

American Standards w/ Tuck Knee, didaktikos, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Sick Thoughts @ Goosetown Tavern

Oliver Tree @ Globe Hall

Andrew Altman (from Railroad Earth) w/ Kevin Watson @ The Walnut Room

Warrant w/ Immortal Synn, Highwire, Cirkus, Rover Red, Conaxx @ Herman’s Hideaway

Soul Funked Up Saturdays ft. Juice, Domestic Blend, Dylan Kishner Band, Ken Carl Project @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Swallow Hill Faculty Live In Concert @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Hal Aqua and The Lost Tribe @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Sin7 + Friends w/ Derivative One, IBStoned, SmokersLownge, Sin7 b2b ????, Strange Tamer @ The Black Box Lounge

Alive On Arrival @ Herb’s

Wolfgang Gartner @ Temple Denver

McKnight w/ Tony Goffredi and The Strangely Familiar, Trevor Toms @ BarFly

Weird Touch @ Syntax Physic Opera

The Bad Plus @ Dazzle Jazz

Sunday, February 24

Recommended: J Boog @ The Ogden Theatre

To wrap this week in Denver concerts up on Sunday, singer J Boog is bringing his mixture of R&B and reggae to The Ogden. J Boog’s vocal abilities can speak for themselves as the singer has a solid range and smooth inflection. If you’re unfamiliar with J Boog’s work, check out “Let’s Do It Again” or “Waiting On The Rain.” It’s been almost three years since we’ve seen a new album from J Boog, but you have the chance to see him in action at The Ogden this Sunday.

Bryce Vine w/ Travis Thompson, 7715 @ The Bluebird Theater

Set It Off w/ With Confidence, Super Whatevr, LIFT @ Summit Music Hall

RiNo Rocks Out! ft. Thumpin’ @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Set It Off @ The Marquis Theater

Y La Bamba w/ Los Mocochetes, Inaiah Luhan @ Larimer Lounge

The Fritz w/ Voodoo Visionary @ Lost Lake

Joe Jackson @ The Paramount Theatre

Shower Me Blue w/ The Jennifer Rose Band, Cass Clayton @ Lion’s Lair

Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Collectors Corner w/ Wesley Summerhill (DVRS) @ Goosetown Tavern

Roger Clyne (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Crick Wooder @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Benefit for Hurricane Michael + Sunday Night MC @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Showcase Tour @ The Black Box

Turner Jackson Presents @ The Meadowlark

Erik Boa @ Herb’s

