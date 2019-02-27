Oh, what a snowy world it was this past Friday when Kacey Musgraves came into town. Musgraves, a recent four-time Grammy winner, performed at the Paramount Theater. Despite the weather, her fans definitely came dressed to impress — they all got the memo to come in their best western glam looks, which included everything from sequined dresses to fringed jackets. We are positive that these were looks that would give Elvis and Dolly a run for their money.

All photography by Karson Hallaway.