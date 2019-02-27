Oh, what a snowy world it was this past Friday when Kacey Musgraves came into town. Musgraves, a recent four-time Grammy winner, performed at the Paramount Theater. Despite the weather, her fans definitely came dressed to impress — they all got the memo to come in their best western glam looks, which included everything from sequined dresses to fringed jackets. We are positive that these were looks that would give Elvis and Dolly a run for their money.
Olivia Baggett wore a long pink fur coat paired with white jeans, a light jean jacket and a wide-brimmed hat.
Vanessa Frye wore a brown faux suede jacket with sherpa lining. She paired this with some tremendous gold hoops.
Grace Brozka wore a long striped jumpsuit with her favorite white cowgirl hat.
These women wore fur, sequins and lace for some looks that screamed western glam.
These two most definitely did not keep their great sense of style to themselves. They were seen in a black cowboy hat and a fantastic pair of black rhinestone cat ears.
A black fringe jacket, silver scarf and a sturdy black cowboy hat made for a captivating cowboy.
Trevor Blake and Mary-Kate Morissette kept warm and looking good. Blake wore a black pea coat and a yellow plaid top. Morissette wore a black coat with fur trimming on the collar and a white sweater.
Trenton Smith was in a black pea coat and Jacob Hilton wore a mustard yellow pea coat with a light olive green beanie.
Raven Melbourne was Musgraves’ very on sequined cowgirl. She wore a white fur coat paired with a vintage sequined top and a black sequined mini skirt.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
All photography by Karson Hallaway.
