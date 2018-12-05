Denver has festive winter events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by seeing a film during Christmas At The Sie and end it by munching and jamming at a December Bluegrass Brunch. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, December 6

Christmas At The Sie

When: December 6, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter teams up with TRVE Brewery to present Christmas At The Sie. The event features a screening of Die Hard. The film follows the journey of NYPD officer John McClane as he has to fight terrorists that take over a high-rise with hostages that include McClane himself.

Wine and Wax

When: December 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wayfinder Co-op, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wayfinder Co-op teams up with SheJumps to present a Wine and Wax. The event features a night of fundraising for SheJumps, with ski and snowboard waxing, a raffle and, of course, wine. You can sip and win prizes for a good cause.

Holiday Wreath Workshop

When: December 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Perfect Petal presents a Holiday Wreath Workshop. The event features a class that teaches you how to create the perfect holiday wreath with botanicals, trimmings, berries and more. The ticket price includes a 20-inch wreath, an array of add-ons, all of the materials needed to build and a free drink from Poka Lola.

Friday, December 7

First Friday Art Walk

When: December 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The first Friday of the month is here again with the First Friday Art Walk. You can head down to the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the amazing galleries and creative businesses. This Friday the art walk also takes part in Luminarias, a southwestern tradition of lighting lanterns or “festival lights.” Candles will be lit and placed in bags of sand throughout Santa Fe Drive. The walk features 30 participating locations on Santa Fe and a whole bunch of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

King Cardinal Holiday Spectacular

When: December 7, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 Broadway

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera hosts a King Cardinal Spectacular. The event features a winter party with karaoke carols, Santa Claus and more. You can compete in an ugly sweater contest and jam out to beats from King Cardinal, Whippoorwill and Porlolo as you raise funds for The Joshua School.

Wolf, Woman, Man… Beer

When: December 7, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TRVE Brewing and Ratio Beerworks teams up with Lost Walks songs to present Wolf, Woman, Man… Beer. The event features a chance to watch Lost Walks perform their Rock Opera, Wolf, Woman, Man while sipping on a beer pairing. The opera showcases the story of a couple that endures living in an isolating mountain region and comes across an injured wolf.

Smell Ya Later!

When: December 7, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lowbrow Denver celebrates six and a half years of business and says goodbye while closing its doors during Smell Ya Later! The event features sips from Ratio Beerworks and Deep Eddy Vodka to cheers out Lowbrow. Plus, make your memories last with a photobooth to document the hearty celebration and bittersweet closing.

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 7 – 9

Where: DenverBazaar, 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free – $40 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar hosts yet another holiday market to keep the festivities going during the RiNo Holiday Bazaar. You can shop from more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the three-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.

Bad Apple Comedy Show

When: December 7, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $4 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders presents a Bad Apple Comedy Show. The event features a comedy night with sets from Christie Buchele, Jeremiah Chinegwu and more. You can grab a cider from Stem and sit back and laugh.

A Drag Queen Christmas

When: December 7, 7 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $54 – $162 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fillmore Auditorium presents A Drag Queen Christmas. The event features performances from drag queens such as Miz Cracker, Monet and more. You can laugh all night long and later meet the queens that you adore. The event is extremely popular so make sure to snag your ticket Soon.

Black Sheep Friday

When: December 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free – $5 RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Black Sheep Friday. The event features a theme of C’RAP Karaoke, a night of country versus rap karaoke. You can sing your heart out and explore the museum and its current installations. The event is free with $5 museum admission.

Ugly Sweater & Onesie Party

When: December 7, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: REVEL Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: REVEL Social presents an Ugly Sweater & Onesie Party. The event features a festive night with giveaways, themed drinks, photographers and more. You can take a chance to win an ugly sweater contest and party the night out.

A Classical Christmas

When: December 7 – 8

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents A Classical Christmas. The event features a performance of classical Christmas music with additions from vocal soloists Anna Christy and Andrew Garland, songs from Handel’s Messiah, the nativity story and more. You can get into the Christmas spirit and listen to some beautiful sounds.

Guilty Pleasures

When: December 7, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver hosts Guilty Pleasures. The event features a night of dancing to ’90s hits. You can wear your best jelly shoes and bucket hats to party the night away and heat up from the cold winter weather.

Improper City Art & Design Holiday Pop-Up

When: December 7, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from a curated market during the Improper City Art & Design Pop-Up. The event features local vendors presenting art, homeware, accessories and more. You can find some amazing gifts and sip on drinks from Improper City as you shop.

Midnight Madness

When: December 7 – 8, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents Midnight Madness. The event features a screening of Kiki’s Delivery Service. The animated film created by Hayao Miyazaki presents the story of Kiki, a young witch who must learn to hone her craft as she takes a job with a baker to deliver goods.

YAD Shabbat Festival of Lights

When: December 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens partners up with the Young Adult Department and Jewish Colorado to host YAD Shabbat Festival of Lights. The event features a night to see the Blossoms of Lights displays at Denver Botanic Gardens and celebrate the Jewish holiday. The ticket price includes dinner, an open bar and admission to Blossoms of Light.

Highlands Holiday Shop + Sip

When: December 7 – 9

Where: Highlands Square, W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Highlands Square hosts a Highlands Holiday Shop + Sip. The event features a chance to knock off some of those gifts from your lists at local shops. You can find deals from participating businesses such as Kismet, Mondo Vino, Strut Denver and more.

Saturday, December 8

Krampus: A Haunted Christmas – Jack Frost

When: December 8, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 E 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $27.99 – $99.99 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver presents Krampus: A Haunted Christmas – Jack Frost. The event features a chance to walk through a haunted attraction avoiding Krampus’ threat of Jack Frost. The ticket price includes a picture with Krampus, Christmas treats and more.

Genius Wizard Variant Release

When: December 8, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents the Genius Wizard Variant Release. The event features a release of a limited edition bourbon barrel-aged brew. You can sip on the brew, experience tastings of bites from local restaurants and watch entertainment. Plus, local Denver artists Rainbow Militia and Unbuilt Library will create an ethereal environment on the back patio for one night only.

Snowcats Cat Convention

When: December 8 – 9

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $105 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love furry felines, then the Snowcats Cat Convention is for you. The convention features everything that you can imagine about cats. You can meet cat-tastic celebrities, shop from vendors, sip a latte in a cat cafe and more.

Yes Please Makers Market

When: December 8 – 9

Where: Yes Please, 3851 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find some cool stuff at the Yes Please Makers Market. The market is an indoor holiday event that features around 100 makers. Hosted by one of Denver’s sassiest card makers, you can munch on food while you shop and have the chance to win prizes. If you are one of the first 50 people to RSVP you can win a tote.

Fifth Birthday Bash

When: December 8, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a Fifth Birthday Bash. The event features a day of celebration with a release of a double dry hopped hazy double IPA, food from the Order 26 Food Truck and more. Help cheers Station 26 for five years.

FERAL Denver Grand Opening Celebration

When: December 8, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: FERAL Denver, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FERAL hosts the FERAL Denver Grand Opening Celebration. The event features a day full of pancakes, giveaways, raffles and more. You can snag some custom paintings created by Andrea Slusarski from Drawing from Nature, learn more about backpacking from Joe Brewer of Backcountry Banter and explore FERAL.

1st Anniversary Bash

When: December 8 – 9

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company presents its 1st Anniversary Bash. The event features two days of partying with can releases, entertainment, food from vendors such as Vegan Van and more. The celebration ends with a Sunday brunch, to ease you into Monday.

Holiday in the Highlands

When: December 8, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Nostalgic Homes, 3737 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Nostalgic Homes presents Holiday in the Highlands. The event features a day of holiday fun with wagon rides, hot chocolate, treats and more. You can celebrate winter in all its glory and raise funds for Mount Saint Vincent Home & Peak Denver.

OMF Turns 6!

When: December 8, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewery, 2810 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Our Mutual Friend Brewery (OMF) presents OMF Turns 6! The event celebrates six years of business. You can sip on brews from OMF and have access to bottle and draft releases throughout the day.

Winter Fest

When: December 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North, 299 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Embrace Winter at the third annual Winter Fest in Cherry Creek North. Warm up with fire pits, beverages and treats, while you shop locally for the holidays. Live ice carving, face painting and more activities are provided by local businesses around the area. The main celebration will be held in Fillmore Plaza.

SantaCon

When: December 8, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Various Locations, Denver

Cost: $12.08 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dress up in your best Santa outfit to sip on some local beverages during SantaCon. The event features a bar crawl starting at Blake Street Tavern bringing you to other locations such as Howl at the Moon, Swanky’s and more. Tis’ the season to dress up like Old Saint Nick.

Sunday, December 9

December Bluegrass Brunch

When: December 9, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a December Bluegrass Brunch. The event is in coordination with its Fifth Birthday Bash. You can munch on brunch from the Order 26 Food Truck in a heated patio tent and sip on some of the can releases in celebration of Station 26’s birthday.

Mark Your Calendar

3rd Annual Pintastic

When: December 13, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

When: December 13, 8 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $220 – $1250 tickets available here

A Colorado Christmas

When: December 14 – 16

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 tickets available here