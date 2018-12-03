Denver has some savory events lined up this week. Start it off by tasting from a Joie de Noël Menu and end it by celebrating with Station 26 Brewing Co. at a December Bluegrass Brunch. Whatever makes your mouth water, take a look at this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, December 3

Joie de Noël Menu

When: Monday, December 3 – 30

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Morin presents a Joie de Noël menu for the month of December. You can delight in a five-course meal with dishes such as Sun Choke with poached egg, Oie (goose) two ways, Croque-en-bouche and more. Reserve your spot here.

Wine & Cupcake Pairing

When: December 3, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $22 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem partners with Good Sugar Baking to host a Wine & Cupcake Pairing. The pairing features a tasting of three different cupcakes complimented with three types of wine from Infinite Monkey. Spots are limited so make sure to get your tickets soon.

Monthly RAW Pop-Up Dinner

When: December 3, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Vital Root, 3915 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $27 reservations here

The Lowdown: Vital Root hosts its Monthly RAW Pop-Up Dinner. The event features a fully vegan and fully raw four-course dinner with fresh vegetables, spices and more. Get some health in before diving into those holiday food comas.

Hanukkah Menu

When: Monday, December 3 – 10

Where: Safta Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #201, Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Satfa celebrates the beginning of Hanukkah with a special Hanukkah Menu. The menu features house-made Latke boards, Sufganiyot– a filled Jewish donut, pastries from chef Liliana Myers and more. It’s a latke food, but worth it.

National Cookie Day

When: Monday, December 3, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro hosts National Cookie Day. The event features a workshop where you can decorate holiday cookies with instruction from Catalina of Sweet Fabula. The ticket price includes three to five cookies to decorate, full instructions to up your game and hot chocolate to sip on while you work.

Tuesday, December 4

Taco Tuesday Dinner

When: Tuesday, December 4, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center hosts a Taco Tuesday Dinner. The event features a chance to pay it forward for Colorado Gives Day. You can munch on free tacos and donate here or at the event to support Su Teatro’s missions and cultural performances.

Loteria Night

When: Tuesday, December 4, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado presents Loteria Night. The event features a night to play Loteria, a Mexican game of chance. You can get a Loteria card with the purchase of one full beer and play to win more beers — in crowler form.

Wednesday, December 5

Repeal Day

When: Wednesday, December 5, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station partners up with Old Forester to present Repeal Day. The event features a celebration in honor of the repeal of the prohibition. You can imbibe on Prohibition-era whiskey, punches, cocktails and more with a nod to the 21st Amendment.

December Impact Dinner

When: December 5, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct. #105, Denver

Cost: $75 – $125 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Comal Heritage Food Incubator hosts its December Impact Dinner. The event features a five-course meal prepared by chef Tim Bender of Comal and guest chef Rosa Landa. You can dine on dishes such as Sopa Tarasca, Pipian de Pollo Frito, Consomme de Res and more all paired with cocktails and wine.

The 291 Repeal Day Party

When: Wednesday, December 5, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hearth & Dram teams up with Distillery 291 to host The 291 Repeal Day Party. The event honors the ending of the prohibition and the 21st Amendment. You can party all night long with cocktails made with 291 whiskey, live entertainment, snacks and more. Make sure to wear clothes in a ’30s theme to fit the style of the night.

Access Fund Holiday Party

When: Wednesday, December 5, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spangalang Brewery teams up with Access Fund for an Access Fund Holiday Party. The event features $1 beers to support Access Fund, a raffle, games and more. You can munch on food from ZIVIX and purchase your memberships to have access to some great climbing.

Thursday, December 6

Wine and Wax

When: Thursday, December 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Wayfinder Co-op, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wayfinder Co-op teams up with SheJumps to present a Wine and Wax. The event features a night of fundraising for SheJumps, with ski and snowboard waxing, a raffle and, of course, wine. You can sip and win prizes for a good cause.

Friday, December 7

Wolf, Woman, Man… Beer

When: Friday, December 7, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TRVE Brewing and Ratio Beerworks teams up with Lost Walks songs to present Wolf, Woman, Man… Beer. The event features a chance to watch Lost Walks perform their Rock Opera, Wolf, Woman, Man while sipping on a beer pairing. The opera showcases the story of a couple that endures living in an isolating mountain region and comes across an injured wolf.

Bad Apple Comedy Show

When: Friday, December 7, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $4 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders presents a Bad Apple Comedy Show. The event features a comedy night with sets from Christie Buchele, Jeremiah Chinegwu and more. You can grab a cider from Stem and sit back and laugh.

Saturday, December 8

Genius Wizard Variant Release

When: Saturday, December 8, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents the Genius Wizard Variant Release. The event features a release of a limited edition bourbon barrel-aged brew. You can sip on the brew, experience tastings of bites from local restaurants and watch entertainment.

3rd Annual Pie for Justice

When: Saturday, December 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Queen City Cooperative, 901 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $1 per ticket

The Lowdown: Queen City Cooperative hosts a 3rd Annual Pies for Justice. The event features a night to dive into pies and sip on drinks for a good cause. You can sample each pie and vote on your favorite with $1 tickets. The three winning pies will receive prizes. If you want to enter a pie you can sign up here.

Fifth Birthday Bash

When: Saturday, December 8, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a Fifth Birthday Bash. The event features a day of celebration with a release of a double dry hopped hazy double IPA, food from the Order 26 Food Truck and more. Help cheers Station 26 for five years.

1st Anniversary Bash

When: Saturday, December 8 – 9

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company presents its 1st Anniversary Bash. The event features two days of partying with can releases, entertainment, food from vendors such as Vegan Van and more. The celebration ends with a Sunday brunch, to ease you into Monday.

OMF Turns 6!

When: Saturday, December 8, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewery, 2810 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Our Mutual Friend Brewery (OMF) presents OMF Turns 6! The event celebrates six years of business. You can sip on brews from OMF and have access to bottle and draft releases throughout the day.

Sunday, December 9

Farewell to Marlowe’s

When: Sunday, December 9, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Marlowe’s, 501 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Say a final goodbye to Denver restaurant during Farewell to Marlowe’s. The event features a last event in the restaurant, celebrating 36 years of business, before it closes its doors. You can pay tribute to the owners and employees who have served in the business and get one last bite in.

Gingerbread House Workshop

When: Sunday, December 9, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Charcoal Bistro hosts a Gingerbread House Workshop. The event features an afternoon to learn how to build the perfect gingerbread house and nibble on light bites. Materials needed to build are included in the registration. Spots are limited to make sure to snag your tickets soon.

December Bluegrass Brunch

When: Sunday, December 9, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts a December Bluegrass Brunch. The event is in coordination with its Fifth Birthday Bash. You can munch on brunch from the Order 26 Food Truck in a heated patio tent and sip on some of the can releases in celebration of Station 26’s birthday.

