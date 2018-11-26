Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of music, concert dwellers and supporters of the Denver music scene – we are in the final week of November. As December begins to creep in, November is sending us into the last month of the year with a bang. This week in Denver concerts is packed to the brim. There are so many diverse musical events going on across the city, it can be hard to keep track. Luckily, we’ve provided a guide for you below.

Monday, November 26

Recommended: Echo & The Bunnymen w/ Enation @ The Paramount Theatre

Ever since 1980, Echo & The Bunnymen have been on the scene with their unique blend of retro ’80s synth and little hints of punk. Fast forward over 30 years later and this band is still on the move. On Monday, they are kicking things off with a performance at The Paramount Theatre. Fellow artist Enation is set to open for Echo & The Bunnymen as they make their way to the heart of LoDo.

Pale Waves w/ Kailee Morgue, The Candescents @ The Bluebird Theater

John Maus @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

The Body w/ Author & Punisher, Many Blessings @ Larimer Lounge

Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Moonday Nights @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, November 27

Recommended: Lindsey Stirling @ 1st Bank Center

On Tuesday, violin virtuoso Lindsey Stirling is headed up to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Stirling gained a huge following on YouTube back in 2007 and continued to grow her career over the next decade. Her skills as a musician mixed with her ear for arranging and killer performance skills are sure to combine to create one hell of a show. Tickets are still on sale so grab some while you can.

Novo Amor w/ Gia Margaret @ The Bluebird Theater

Tash Sultana w/ Ocean Alley @ The Fillmore

Saint Jhn w/ Jazz Cartier @ The Gothic Theatre

John Maus @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Reggae Tuesdays ft. Earthkry w/ A-Mac & The Height, Naysayers (of John Brown’s Body & The Motet), Split Window @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Regrettes w/ Welles, Micky James @ The Marquis Theater

Alec Benjamin @ Larimer Lounge

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life w/ Vale of Pnath, Sulpherensis, The Burial Plot, Fixing God @ Lost Lake

Glenn Jones + Janet Feder @ Dazzle Jazz

Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sharone (Single Release) w/ Melody In Heart, Blake George, Sean Hennigan @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Juss B w/ Barrett, DJ Synchronicity @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night w/ Slex Allen @ The Meadowlark

Wednesday, November 28

Recommended: Gucci Mane + Carnage w/ Smokepurpp, Hoodrich Pablo Juan @ The Fillmore

If you’re looking to get your fix of some modern rap this week, look no further. On Wednesday, rapper Gucci Mane and producer Carnage are taking over The Fillmore. Mane is one of the major players in the trap movement that has come about over the last few years and is known for such tracks as “I Get The Bag” and “Wake Up in the Sky.” Carnage is known for his killer producing skills that span from trap to EDM. Fellow artists Smokepurpp and Hoodrich Pablo Juan are on the bill for Wednesday night as well.

Chris Anthony Youth Project Presents Inspire 6: Spinphony w/ Professional Dance Group Silverback @ The Bluebird Theater

RE:Search ft. Blockhead w/ Yppah, Arms and Sleepers, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polvina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Justin Courtney Pierre w/ Thin Lips @ Larimer Lounge

Cult Leader @ Lost Lake

Ari Hoenig Trio @ Dazzle Jazz

Livin’ In A Ho House w/ Felony Misdemeanor @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

STEAM Wednesdays ft. Bontan @ Bar Standard

Screwtape (EP Release) w/ Noogy, World Movement, Dox, HYFY @ The Oriental Theater

Convergence @ Nocturne Jazz

Hyona Hill @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

AYSK (Artists You Should Know) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pretty Poison w/ DJ Git & Friends @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, November 29

Recommended: YaSi w/ Doze, Dava @ Larimer Lounge

On Thursday night, local artist YaSi is taking over Larimer Lounge. YaSi is one of the names to be on the lookout for in 2019. Over the last few years, the singer has become a powerful rising star. Her amazing vocal abilities mixed with some well-produced tracks make her music hard not to groove to. If you’re unfamiliar with YaSi, check out “Pink Caddy” and familiarize yourself. YaSi is also bringing along fellow artists Doze and Dava with her to the Larimer Lounge this Thursday.

Troyboi @ The Ogden Theatre

The Lil Smokies w/ Pert Near Sandstone @ The Bluebird Theater

The California Honeydrops @ The Gothic Theatre

Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons w/ Eric McFadden & Friends, Two Faces West @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Tropa Magica (Thee Commons) w/ Don Chicharrón, DJ Trinimatty, DJ Tybago @ Hi-Dive

Redamancy (EP Release) w/ Ethan Griggs & Sonder Ensemble @ Lost Lake

Night Ranger w/ The Rick Lewis Project @ The Paramount Theatre

Gamelan Tunas Mekar @ Dazzle Jazz

Yak Attack + Jason Hann (String Cheese Incident) + Galaxe @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Six Strings Down ft. Tommy Castro, Mike Zito, The Pain Killers @ The Oriental Theater

Warring Parties @ Lion’s Lair

The Jeff Nathanson Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Eon w/ Lost Toms, Spliff Tank @ 3 Kings Tavern

Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

A Human Named David w/ Taylor Shae, Tim Ostdiek @ The Walnut Room

Steven Page Trio (formerly of Barenaked Ladies) w/ Wesley Stace (aka John Wesley Harding) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Dream Bridge Launch Party w/ AB, Brian Bordas, Notorious Conduct, WORMZ, Sick Nick, Deezy & The Phunkstars, Thought Process, Pheel, ParkBreezy, Ollie Mumbles, Semantiks, David Warren, Taboo @ The Black Box & The Black Box Lounge

Acoustic Guitar Project @ Syntax Physic Opera

Friday, November 30

Recommended: Troyboi @ The Ogden Theatre

To kick the weekend off on Friday, EDM producer Troyboi is headed out of his British neighboorhood and into the Mile High City. Earlier this year, the British producer celebrated the release of V!BEZ, Vol. 2 which includes seven tracks that will get you in the mood to see him live. Some of Troyboi’s most popular releases also include “Afterhours” which feature big names such as Diplo and Nina Sky, as well as “Soundclash.” You have two chances to see this artist in action both on Thursday and Friday, so take advantage while you can.

The Lil Smokies w/ Joe Pug @ The Bluebird Theater

Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul @ The Gothic Theatre

Magic Beans + Eminence Ensemble @ Summit Music Hall

Trout Steak Revival ft. Special Guest Bridget Law w/ Old Salt Union, Lindsay Lou, The Sweet Lillies, We Dream Dawn (ft. Bridget Law), Bonfire Dub, Magnolia North @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side

Angel Vivaldi + Nita Strauss w/ Jacky Vincent @ The Marquis Theater

Subtronics @ Larimer Lounge

Extra Gold (Album Release) w/ The Guestlist, Jeff Crosby, in/PLANES @ Hi-Dive

MZG w/ Cat Party, Ollie Mumbles @ Lost Lake

Figure @ Beta Nightclub

Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth Trio (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Mark Chestnutt @ Grizzly Rose

Arrested Development w/ DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Halleway (EP Release) + Andy Sydow w/ Larimer Lights @ Globe Hall

The Denver Local Love Artist Show Case @ The Roxy Theatre

option4 & Friends w/ Anabel Englund @ Bar Standard

Ritual Fridays ft. Andrew Bayer @ The Church

Slapshot w/ Line Brawl, Cadaver Dog @ The Oriental Theater

Princess Dewclaw w/ Bert Olsen, Ghoulfriend @ Lion’s Lair

Sound Collapse w/ Record Thieves, No Bueno @ Goosetown Tavern

Gila & The Monsters w/ Surrender Signal, The Leshen @ The Walnut Room

Eric Darius @ Soiled Dove Underground

Terrapin Flyer w/ Tom Constanten of Grateful Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Jayme Stone w/ Simon Chrisman, Tristan Clarridge @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks w/ Avourneen @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Sulfur (Slipknot Tribute) @ The Venue

Final Fridays: November w/ Sorrow, TLZMN, Grimblee, GaddyMusic, Relevant Dimensions @ The Black Box

The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge

Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver

THOU @ Syntax Physic Opera

Saturday, December 1

Recommended: The Fray + Tracksuit Wedding @ The Ogden Theatre

On Saturday, local legends The Fray are returning to Denver with fellow Denver band Tracksuit Wedding at The Ogden. The Fray broke out of the Denver music scene and reached national fame back in 2005 with their release of How To Save A Life which included recognizable hits such as “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and “How To Save A Life.” Tracksuit Wedding also gained a notable following back in 2016 with their debut self-titled EP. You have the chance to see these Colorado artists team up and take over The Ogden, so act now before it’s too late.

The Lil Smokies @ The Bluebird Theater

The Front Bottoms + Manchester Orchestra w/ Brother Bird @ The Fillmore

Billy Strings @ The Gothic Theatre

Giraffage + Ryan Hemsworth, Nite Jewel (DJ Set) @ Summit Music Hall

Dragon Smoke ft. Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell w/ Liebermonster, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

SHLUMP w/ Conrank, Eazybaked, phLo @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Kitty Cat Fan Club (Day Set) @ The Marquis Theater

Red City Radio w/ Smoking Popes, The Bombpops, Russian Girlfriends (Night Set) @ The Marquis Theater

Subtronics @ Larimer Lounge

Nova Fest 6 ft. Fathers, The Burial Plot, Under Auburn Skies, Its Just Bugs, Saving Verona @ Hi-Dive

Boys Noize @ Beta Nightclub

La Posada w/ iZCALLi, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Morsel w/ The Elegant Plums, Lavender Juice Box @ Globe Hall

Halestorm + In This Moment w/ New Year’s Day @ 1st Bank Center

Red Rocks Local Set @ Red Rocks

UBI w/ Palmer Squares, Joey Cool @ The Roxy Theatre

BASS OPS ft. Ponicz, Bedouin @ Club Vinyl

Throttlebomb @ Goosetown Tavern

The Trampolines @ The Walnut Room

Terrapin Flyer w/ Tom Constanten of Grateful Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Rubber Planet (20 Year Reunion) w/ Los Hitos, Your Own Medicine, 78 Bombs, Revelation Lost @ Herman’s Hideaway

Christy Wessler’s Holiday Sing-Along @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Marissa Russo @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Guilty As Charged @ The Venue

Derrick Carter @ The Black Box

Language Denver #048 w/ Buttah, Gal XC, Kube, Ms. Toxiic, Saltee @ The Black Box Lounge

Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

Quix @ Temple Denver

Sunday, December 2

Recommended: Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (of Misfits) w/ Lotus Gait, Killing Creation @ The Bluebird Theater

This one is for all you punk lovers out there in the Denver music scene. To wrap up this week on Sunday, guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein of the legendary punk band Misfits is bringing his solo tour to Denver at The Bluebird. Ever since the ’80s, Misfits have been pumping heavy-hitting classic punk into the airwaves, and now you have the chance to see one of the members in action. Fellow artists Lotus Gait and Killing Creation are joining Doyle on this stop as well, so come on down and end the week with a bang.

About A Mover: CJP & Brian Buck DJ Night @ Hi-Dive

Rotten Reputation w/ Viqueen, Claudzilla, Rat Bites @ Lost Lake

The Band Of Heathens @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Billy Strings (Benefit for The Denver Rescue Mission) @ Globe Hall

Sunday Funday @ Goosetown Tavern

Terrapin Flyer w/ Tom Constanten of Grateful Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Denver On My Mind – Americana Series @ The Black Buzzard

