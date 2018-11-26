Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of music, concert dwellers and supporters of the Denver music scene – we are in the final week of November. As December begins to creep in, November is sending us into the last month of the year with a bang. This week in Denver concerts is packed to the brim. There are so many diverse musical events going on across the city, it can be hard to keep track. Luckily, we’ve provided a guide for you below.
Monday, November 26
Recommended: Echo & The Bunnymen w/ Enation @ The Paramount Theatre
Ever since 1980, Echo & The Bunnymen have been on the scene with their unique blend of retro ’80s synth and little hints of punk. Fast forward over 30 years later and this band is still on the move. On Monday, they are kicking things off with a performance at The Paramount Theatre. Fellow artist Enation is set to open for Echo & The Bunnymen as they make their way to the heart of LoDo.
Also see…
Pale Waves w/ Kailee Morgue, The Candescents @ The Bluebird Theater
John Maus @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
The Body w/ Author & Punisher, Many Blessings @ Larimer Lounge
Motown On Mondays @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Moonday Nights @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, November 27
Recommended: Lindsey Stirling @ 1st Bank Center
On Tuesday, violin virtuoso Lindsey Stirling is headed up to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Stirling gained a huge following on YouTube back in 2007 and continued to grow her career over the next decade. Her skills as a musician mixed with her ear for arranging and killer performance skills are sure to combine to create one hell of a show. Tickets are still on sale so grab some while you can.
Also see…
Novo Amor w/ Gia Margaret @ The Bluebird Theater
Tash Sultana w/ Ocean Alley @ The Fillmore
Saint Jhn w/ Jazz Cartier @ The Gothic Theatre
John Maus @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Reggae Tuesdays ft. Earthkry w/ A-Mac & The Height, Naysayers (of John Brown’s Body & The Motet), Split Window @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Regrettes w/ Welles, Micky James @ The Marquis Theater
Alec Benjamin @ Larimer Lounge
The Last Ten Seconds Of Life w/ Vale of Pnath, Sulpherensis, The Burial Plot, Fixing God @ Lost Lake
Glenn Jones + Janet Feder @ Dazzle Jazz
Lief Sjostrom @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sharone (Single Release) w/ Melody In Heart, Blake George, Sean Hennigan @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Juss B w/ Barrett, DJ Synchronicity @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night w/ Slex Allen @ The Meadowlark
Wednesday, November 28
Recommended: Gucci Mane + Carnage w/ Smokepurpp, Hoodrich Pablo Juan @ The Fillmore
If you’re looking to get your fix of some modern rap this week, look no further. On Wednesday, rapper Gucci Mane and producer Carnage are taking over The Fillmore. Mane is one of the major players in the trap movement that has come about over the last few years and is known for such tracks as “I Get The Bag” and “Wake Up in the Sky.” Carnage is known for his killer producing skills that span from trap to EDM. Fellow artists Smokepurpp and Hoodrich Pablo Juan are on the bill for Wednesday night as well.
Also see…
Chris Anthony Youth Project Presents Inspire 6: Spinphony w/ Professional Dance Group Silverback @ The Bluebird Theater
RE:Search ft. Blockhead w/ Yppah, Arms and Sleepers, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polvina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Justin Courtney Pierre w/ Thin Lips @ Larimer Lounge
Cult Leader @ Lost Lake
Ari Hoenig Trio @ Dazzle Jazz
Livin’ In A Ho House w/ Felony Misdemeanor @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
STEAM Wednesdays ft. Bontan @ Bar Standard
Screwtape (EP Release) w/ Noogy, World Movement, Dox, HYFY @ The Oriental Theater
Convergence @ Nocturne Jazz
Hyona Hill @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
AYSK (Artists You Should Know) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pretty Poison w/ DJ Git & Friends @ The Meadowlark
Thursday, November 29
Recommended: YaSi w/ Doze, Dava @ Larimer Lounge
On Thursday night, local artist YaSi is taking over Larimer Lounge. YaSi is one of the names to be on the lookout for in 2019. Over the last few years, the singer has become a powerful rising star. Her amazing vocal abilities mixed with some well-produced tracks make her music hard not to groove to. If you’re unfamiliar with YaSi, check out “Pink Caddy” and familiarize yourself. YaSi is also bringing along fellow artists Doze and Dava with her to the Larimer Lounge this Thursday.
Also see…
Troyboi @ The Ogden Theatre
The Lil Smokies w/ Pert Near Sandstone @ The Bluebird Theater
The California Honeydrops @ The Gothic Theatre
Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons w/ Eric McFadden & Friends, Two Faces West @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Tropa Magica (Thee Commons) w/ Don Chicharrón, DJ Trinimatty, DJ Tybago @ Hi-Dive
Redamancy (EP Release) w/ Ethan Griggs & Sonder Ensemble @ Lost Lake
Night Ranger w/ The Rick Lewis Project @ The Paramount Theatre
Gamelan Tunas Mekar @ Dazzle Jazz
Yak Attack + Jason Hann (String Cheese Incident) + Galaxe @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Six Strings Down ft. Tommy Castro, Mike Zito, The Pain Killers @ The Oriental Theater
Warring Parties @ Lion’s Lair
The Jeff Nathanson Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Eon w/ Lost Toms, Spliff Tank @ 3 Kings Tavern
Motown Groove w/ DJ Aka Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
A Human Named David w/ Taylor Shae, Tim Ostdiek @ The Walnut Room
Steven Page Trio (formerly of Barenaked Ladies) w/ Wesley Stace (aka John Wesley Harding) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Dream Bridge Launch Party w/ AB, Brian Bordas, Notorious Conduct, WORMZ, Sick Nick, Deezy & The Phunkstars, Thought Process, Pheel, ParkBreezy, Ollie Mumbles, Semantiks, David Warren, Taboo @ The Black Box & The Black Box Lounge
Acoustic Guitar Project @ Syntax Physic Opera
Friday, November 30
Recommended: Troyboi @ The Ogden Theatre
To kick the weekend off on Friday, EDM producer Troyboi is headed out of his British neighboorhood and into the Mile High City. Earlier this year, the British producer celebrated the release of V!BEZ, Vol. 2 which includes seven tracks that will get you in the mood to see him live. Some of Troyboi’s most popular releases also include “Afterhours” which feature big names such as Diplo and Nina Sky, as well as “Soundclash.” You have two chances to see this artist in action both on Thursday and Friday, so take advantage while you can.
Also see…
The Lil Smokies w/ Joe Pug @ The Bluebird Theater
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul @ The Gothic Theatre
Magic Beans + Eminence Ensemble @ Summit Music Hall
Trout Steak Revival ft. Special Guest Bridget Law w/ Old Salt Union, Lindsay Lou, The Sweet Lillies, We Dream Dawn (ft. Bridget Law), Bonfire Dub, Magnolia North @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side
Angel Vivaldi + Nita Strauss w/ Jacky Vincent @ The Marquis Theater
Subtronics @ Larimer Lounge
Extra Gold (Album Release) w/ The Guestlist, Jeff Crosby, in/PLANES @ Hi-Dive
MZG w/ Cat Party, Ollie Mumbles @ Lost Lake
Figure @ Beta Nightclub
Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth Trio (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Mark Chestnutt @ Grizzly Rose
Arrested Development w/ DJ Digg @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Halleway (EP Release) + Andy Sydow w/ Larimer Lights @ Globe Hall
The Denver Local Love Artist Show Case @ The Roxy Theatre
option4 & Friends w/ Anabel Englund @ Bar Standard
Ritual Fridays ft. Andrew Bayer @ The Church
Slapshot w/ Line Brawl, Cadaver Dog @ The Oriental Theater
Princess Dewclaw w/ Bert Olsen, Ghoulfriend @ Lion’s Lair
Sound Collapse w/ Record Thieves, No Bueno @ Goosetown Tavern
Gila & The Monsters w/ Surrender Signal, The Leshen @ The Walnut Room
Eric Darius @ Soiled Dove Underground
Terrapin Flyer w/ Tom Constanten of Grateful Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Jayme Stone w/ Simon Chrisman, Tristan Clarridge @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks w/ Avourneen @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Sulfur (Slipknot Tribute) @ The Venue
Final Fridays: November w/ Sorrow, TLZMN, Grimblee, GaddyMusic, Relevant Dimensions @ The Black Box
The Solution w/ DJ Low Key, Lazy Eyez @ The Black Box Lounge
Temple Fridays @ Temple Denver
THOU @ Syntax Physic Opera
Saturday, December 1
Recommended: The Fray + Tracksuit Wedding @ The Ogden Theatre
On Saturday, local legends The Fray are returning to Denver with fellow Denver band Tracksuit Wedding at The Ogden. The Fray broke out of the Denver music scene and reached national fame back in 2005 with their release of How To Save A Life which included recognizable hits such as “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and “How To Save A Life.” Tracksuit Wedding also gained a notable following back in 2016 with their debut self-titled EP. You have the chance to see these Colorado artists team up and take over The Ogden, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
The Lil Smokies @ The Bluebird Theater
The Front Bottoms + Manchester Orchestra w/ Brother Bird @ The Fillmore
Billy Strings @ The Gothic Theatre
Giraffage + Ryan Hemsworth, Nite Jewel (DJ Set) @ Summit Music Hall
Dragon Smoke ft. Stanton Moore & Robert Mercurio (Galactic), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Eric Lindell w/ Liebermonster, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
SHLUMP w/ Conrank, Eazybaked, phLo @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Koo Koo Kanga Roo w/ Kitty Cat Fan Club (Day Set) @ The Marquis Theater
Red City Radio w/ Smoking Popes, The Bombpops, Russian Girlfriends (Night Set) @ The Marquis Theater
Subtronics @ Larimer Lounge
Nova Fest 6 ft. Fathers, The Burial Plot, Under Auburn Skies, Its Just Bugs, Saving Verona @ Hi-Dive
Boys Noize @ Beta Nightclub
La Posada w/ iZCALLi, Vic N’ The Narwhals @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Morsel w/ The Elegant Plums, Lavender Juice Box @ Globe Hall
Halestorm + In This Moment w/ New Year’s Day @ 1st Bank Center
Red Rocks Local Set @ Red Rocks
UBI w/ Palmer Squares, Joey Cool @ The Roxy Theatre
BASS OPS ft. Ponicz, Bedouin @ Club Vinyl
Throttlebomb @ Goosetown Tavern
The Trampolines @ The Walnut Room
Terrapin Flyer w/ Tom Constanten of Grateful Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Rubber Planet (20 Year Reunion) w/ Los Hitos, Your Own Medicine, 78 Bombs, Revelation Lost @ Herman’s Hideaway
Christy Wessler’s Holiday Sing-Along @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Marissa Russo @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Guilty As Charged @ The Venue
Derrick Carter @ The Black Box
Language Denver #048 w/ Buttah, Gal XC, Kube, Ms. Toxiic, Saltee @ The Black Box Lounge
Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
Quix @ Temple Denver
Sunday, December 2
Recommended: Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (of Misfits) w/ Lotus Gait, Killing Creation @ The Bluebird Theater
This one is for all you punk lovers out there in the Denver music scene. To wrap up this week on Sunday, guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein of the legendary punk band Misfits is bringing his solo tour to Denver at The Bluebird. Ever since the ’80s, Misfits have been pumping heavy-hitting classic punk into the airwaves, and now you have the chance to see one of the members in action. Fellow artists Lotus Gait and Killing Creation are joining Doyle on this stop as well, so come on down and end the week with a bang.
Also see…
About A Mover: CJP & Brian Buck DJ Night @ Hi-Dive
Rotten Reputation w/ Viqueen, Claudzilla, Rat Bites @ Lost Lake
The Band Of Heathens @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Billy Strings (Benefit for The Denver Rescue Mission) @ Globe Hall
Sunday Funday @ Goosetown Tavern
Terrapin Flyer w/ Tom Constanten of Grateful Dead @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Denver On My Mind – Americana Series @ The Black Buzzard
