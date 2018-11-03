And just like that, the holidays are upon us. Let the hustle and bustle begin. With office parties, holiday concerts and NYE soirees on the calendar—along with the snapshots that will make their way onto Instagram—the pressure is on to look our best. We found a local expert to weigh in on last-minute options for touching up your good looks with minimal time and fuss. Dr. Gregory Buford, board certified plastic surgeon and owner of Beauty by Buford in Englewood, is an internationally recognized authority on aesthetics and wellness. A Nationally Certified Allergan Master Facial Injectables Trainer, he trains other plastic surgeons on how to perform Botox and filler treatments, and Beauty by Buford is one of the busiest one percent of practices in the U.S. for Botox, Juvederm, and other Allergan aesthetic products. Not only that, Dr. Buford literally wrote the book on optimizing health and vitality after surgery; Eat, Drink, Heal: The Art & Science of Surgical Nutrition, as well as Beauty and the Business, a how-to on delivering top-notch aesthetic results with a superb patient experience. In short, Dr. Buford knows aesthetics, and many a Denver man and woman turn to him to help them keep their look on point. Below, he shares his top three recommendations for non-surgical treatments to get party and photo-ready in a hurry, with little to no downtime and quick results.

1. BOTOX Cosmetic injections

The goal — smooth frown lines, crow’s feet and brow furrows to refresh the upper face.

BOTOX works by halting habitual muscle contractions to soften lines around the eyes and brow that make us look constantly tired, worried or angry. When performed correctly, you can still make normal facial expressions, minus the lines you don’t like. Results start to show within 48 hours and full results are ready in about 8 days. The effects typically last about three to four months. “Choose your provider carefully,” says Dr. Buford. “You want a board certified plastic surgeon or physician assistant with proven experience. They should have a deep understanding of facial anatomy to be sure you’re getting the right amount of BOTOX and that it will be correctly placed. That’s how to get great BOTOX results without looking overdone.”

2. Juvéderm Volbella Lip Filler

The goal — improve lip symmetry and definition, smooth lip lines, and subtly enhance volume. Also helps lipstick go on more smoothly and look better on your lips.

Juvéderm Volbella is a gel filler that’s specifically designed to spread smoothly and evenly in the lips. It’s sturdy enough to plump the lips, but soft enough to ensure a natural look, feel, and lip movement. Effects are immediate, although Dr. Buford recommends booking your treatment at least one week ahead of a special event to allow for any post-treatment bruising to fully disappear. Results can last up to one year. Dr. Buford provides a few tips for getting great results — “Be sure to look at before and after photos of the provider’s actual patients before receiving injections—not just filler manufacturer photos. You want to ensure they have experience treating patients like you and that their aesthetics are in line with your goals.”

3. Chemical Peel

The goal: minimize blemishes, fine lines or sun damage; improve skin tone and texture for a radiant glow.

Chemical peels work in two ways to quickly improve skin texture, tone, and appearance. First, a peel exfoliates the outermost skin layers, removing dull, damaged cells. Peels also help to boost collagen production and cell turnover. The result is firmer, smoother skin with fewer visible flaws. If you’re looking for a good pre-event treatment, Dr. Buford recommends a lighter peel, such as the SkinMedica Illuminize Peel, which uses medical-grade ingredients and plant extracts to achieve more radiant looking skin with no downtime. Depending on the peel, the peeling process may take two to seven days to complete, and it’s common to have a sunburned appearance for a few days. You will also need to avoid sun exposure for several days. Additionally, while a single peel can do wonders to brighten your glow and soften skin for a special occasion, multiple sessions can achieve more dramatic improvements—so plan your treatment accordingly.

