The holidays are upon us and we all know that shopping for gifts can be a pain. Luckily, Denver has some awesome holiday markets to attend that will take care of all of your gifting and holiday needs.

Stapleton Holiday Bazaar

When: November 29, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8230 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free – $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton are hosting the Stapleton Holiday Bazaar this year. The event features a market full of more than 40 vendors presenting crafts, art, fashion and more. You can shop and sip on beer, cider, wine and more beverages to get in the holiday mood.

Denver HAHO Holiday Market

When: November 30 – December 1

Where: Denver Handmade Homemade, 970 Yuma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver HAHO Holiday Market is here. The event features more than 20 makers presenting art, gifts and more. You can grab food from food trucks, listen to music and explore the market and take part in a DIY bloody mary and mimosa bar while you shop.

Union Station Holiday Flea Market

When: November 23 – December 16,

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: After watching The Grand Illumination of Union Station you can shop from a special Union Station Holiday Flea Market. The market features over 100 makers, artisans and more. You can find some of the best gifts, drinks and live music while you peruse the flea.

Hygge Life’s Nordic Market

When: November 28 – December 24

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source hosts a Hygge Life’s Nordic Market. The market opens for the winter season to present Nordic designs, goods and more perfect for Christmas presents and decor. The market is inspired by hygge, a way of life and home in Scandinavia.

Denver Christkindl Market

When: November 28 – December 23

Where: 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into a traditional German Christmas market at the Denver Christkindl Market. The market features artisan makers, a bier garden, Glüwein, European Confections to nibble on and more. You can even find the perfect pickle ornament to don on your tree this year.

Horseshoe Holiday Market

When: December 1 – 2, 8 – 9, 15 – 16, 22 – 23

Where: Belmar Plaza, 7244 W Bonfils Ln., Lakewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Belmar Plaza hosts the Horseshoe Holiday Market. The market will appear on and off throughout the month of December with tons of vintage vendors, artisan food makers and more. You can shop the market and find some unique local gifts.

Winter Solstice Market

When: December 1 – 2

Where: RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine Denver presents a Winter Solstice Market. The two-day event features more than 30 vendors, food and more. You can explore the venue and shop for holiday gifts for family and friends — especially if they are into more holistic and spirtual gifts.

Holiday Sweet William Market

When: December 1 – 2

Where: The Cube Stapleton, 8371 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Cube Stapleton presents a Holiday Sweet William Market. The two-day market features more than 30 vendors to shop from, live music to jam out to and more. You can shop till you drop and purchase all of your holiday items.

RiNo Holiday Bazaar

When: December 7 – 9

Where: DenverBazaar, 2845 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free – $40 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Bazaar hosts yet another holiday market to keep the festivities going during the RiNo Holiday Bazaar. You can shop from more than 100 local vendors, sip on local beverages and more throughout the three-day bazaar. Music will fill the air as you munch on bites from food trucks and peruse the makers.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

When: December 8 – 9

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Building presents the annual Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair. The fair features more than 150 makers presenting indie goods such as fashion, jewelry, home decor and more. You can imbibe on drinks while you shop the makers and snag grab bags if you are one of the first 25 people in line. Donations are welcome and will benefit the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies.

Yes Please Makers Market

When: December 8 – 9

Where: Yes Please, 3851 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find some cool stuff at the Yes Please Makers Market. The market is an indoor holiday event that features around 100 makers. Hosted by one of Denver’s sassiest card makers, you can munch on food while you shop and have the chance to win prizes. If you are one of the first 50 people to RSVP you can win a tote.

Holiday Rumpus & Market When: Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 12 – 9 p.m. Where: Call to Arms Brewery, 4526 Tennyson St, Denver Cost: Free The Lowdown: If you prefer shopping with a beer in hand, Call to Arms will be the place to be on December 15. The Tennyson brewery will host a small collection of local makers alongside a slew of seasonal beer releases. Come check out their 12 vendors and maybe bring a DD or call a Lyft.

BONUS: Colorado Makers Market, Fort Collins

When: December 9, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Aztlan Community Center, 112 E Willow St., Fort Collins

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Aztlan Community Center is set to host a Colorado Makers Market. The market features over 120 vendors presenting handmade goods from jewelry to home furnishings. You can explore the market and shop independent makers that build up the local economy.