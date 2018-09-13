For many, the first time they heard NEEDTOBREATHE was their 2009 ballad “Something Beautiful.” The melody was uplifting and the lyrics spiritual. The band can be described as an American Christian Rock group but showed that they were so much more at Red Rocks on September 12. With each album came songs that were a little more soul and a lot more rock. The band performed hits such as “Money and Fame,” “Devil’s Been Talking” and “HARD LOVE.”

But perhaps the most memorable performances of the show were opener and husband-wife duo, Johnnyswim. Their hauntingly beautiful and soft voices melded together in songs such as “Diamonds” off their first album, Diamonds. The duo also sang their rendition of “Wild Love” by James Bay that perfectly captured the female lead singer, Amanda Sudano’s voice and left us all mouths open and speechless. Both bands then performed the song they have together, “Forever on Your Side” sending chills throughout our bodies and giving us something truly beautiful.

All photography by Heather Fairchild.

