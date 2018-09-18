If street style icons like The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni have taught us anything, it’s that multimillion dollar dreams do come true if you can somehow achieve sartorial splendor on the pavement as much as the catwalk. Street style has been around in many forms over the decades but it has taken on a whole new life in the last few years as a defining movement worth examining. Fashion Group International (FGI) will do just that at the event “The Street is the Runway,” at Velvet Wolf this Wednesday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Street style appeared on our radar when visionary photographers like the legendary Bill Cunningham started to capture candid images of stylish people on the streets of New York. Blogs like The Sartorialist — started in 2005 by photographer, Scott Shuman — followed suit and began documenting the way ordinary people expressed themselves through their everyday clothing. That spark ignited a movement that inextricably links street style to all forms of self-expression as the way people interpret trends with their own signature flair.

FGI’s event will challenge attendees to examine street style, it’s current impact and its longevity individually and as a group. The night will include a panel discussion with experts like local streetwear designer, Deb Henriksen and Tom Handley, a professor of marketing and public relations at Parsons School of Design in New York City. Guests to the event will also receive 10 percent off tickets to Denver Fashion Week’s Street Style Fashion Show, featuring new designers like Rebellelion, darkm0th Industry, Interracial Friends and Electric Bubblegum.

“The Street is the Runway” will start at 6:30 p.m. inside Velvet Wolf at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Tickets start at $10 for students and can be purchased here.