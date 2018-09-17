Denver has some culture-filled events lined up this week to pick your brain. Start off your week by viewing short artistic films at Unseen Festival and end it by breaking a calm world record at Mile High Global Meditation. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, September 17

Unseen Festival

When: September 17, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Counterpath, 7935 E 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Counterpath presents the Unseen Festival. The event features a night of art-centric film screenings. You can see short clips showcasing works from Salar Niknafs, Alessia Cecchet, James Edmonds and more. Before the screenings, you can also watch performances from Marcia Douglas, Davidas (Bird) Marathe and Stephanie Couey.

Power Vinyasa

When: September 17, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Build up the heat and break a sweat at Power Vinyasa. The event features a free yoga class on the Great Lawn guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. The class is open to all levels. Make sure to bring a mat to practice and water to stay hydrated.

Monday Music Bingo

When: September 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem tests your bingo skills at Monday Music Bingo. The event features a night of musical guessing that quizzes your knowledge of music from the ’60s to current hits. You can win prizes and drinks as you play.

Halcyon Yoga Series

When: September 17, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and end your Monday on a good note during the Halcyon Yoga Series. The series moves into fall with a yoga happy hour on the rooftop deck of Halcyon. You can practice while watching a sunset and grab a drink to refresh after. The class is led by an instructor from Pura Vida Fitness & Spa.

Tuesday, September 18

Potted Potter

When: September 18 – 23

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $39.99 – $99.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Newman Center for the Performing Arts presents Potted Potter. The play is an unauthorized Harry Potter experience that has performed in front of sold-out audiences all over the world. Featuring scenes combining all seven books, Potted Potter provides a complete — and hilarious — look at the beloved series.

Hustle + Flow

When: September 18, 12:15 – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers and get ready to move at Hustle + Flow. The 45-minute burn features a strength and cardio portion then later a yoga flow to cool down. You can work your muscles and get out of the house. All levels are welcome and don’t forget to bring water to stay hydrated.

Birdy Social Club

When: September 18, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts Birdy Social Club. The event features a screening of the film Best In Show. The film follows a story about the Mayflower Dog Show and all of the kooky contestants that take part in it.

Silent Disco Yoga

When: September 18, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Viewhouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Viewhouse Ballpark hosts Silent Disco Yoga. The event features a yoga flow guided by a CorePower instructor through Sound Off Denver headphones. You can zen out and then refresh with complimentary ONE Coconut Water and LIFEWTR. Make sure to arrive early as the class is first come, first served.

Wednesday, September 19

DocuWest Film and Music Fest

When: September 19 – 23

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 per screening, tickets here.

The Lowdown: Docuwest Film and Music Fest is back in Denver for the tenth time. The event features three days of documentary films screenings, live music from local musicians and more. You can also participate in two new sidebar events that take a deeper look into nonfiction storytelling.

Hitchcock at the Chez

When: September 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre continues its Hitchcock at the Chez series. The event features a screening of a famous Alfred Hitchcock film, this week screening Strangers on a Train. The film presents a thrilling story of Bruno who tries to convince Guy, a man he has met on a train, to murder his father.

Thursday, September 20

Denver Botanic Gardens Class

When: September 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market presents a Denver Botanic Gardens Class. The class, led by Erin Hattler of Ortiga Herbs, gives deeper insight into the usage of herbs as aphrodisiacs. You can sample herbs and even create your own love concoction to take home with you.

Hip Hop Flowga

When: September 20, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yoga Social, 3101 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Donation Based

The Lowdown: RiNo Yoga Social hosts Hip Hop Flowga. You can get your inner yogi on with a one hour class guided by an instructor from Elle Beau Yoga. All levels are welcome and all props and mats are provided so all you have to bring is yourself and water.

RYW X Meier Skis Launch Party

When: September 20, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Meier Skis (Craft Skiery), 970 Yuma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore some sick ski art at an RYW X Meier Skis Launch Party. The party features a look at the new collaboration skis, free beer, free food and more. You can also snag some RepYourWater items and watch as Garrison from RepYourWater paints hats.

Friday, September 21

Haunted Field of Screams Opening

When: September 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Haunted Field of Screams, 10451 McKay Rd., Thornton

Cost: $39.99 – $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your spook on at the Haunted Field of Screams Opening. The Haunted Field of Screams is a giant scream park that will fill you with fear. You can explore a 30-acre cornfield full of scary things and participate in interactive haunting experiences.

Kidrobot’s Show Me The Munny Exhibition

When: September 21, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: BAIT (Denver), 1962 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: BAIT welcomes a Kidrobot’s Show Me The Munny Exhibition. The exhibition features work from 17 artists including RUMTUM, Mike Graves and Anna Charney. You can sip on a free drink and munch on bites from Roll It Up Sushi while you explore the amazing custom figurines.

DC Comics & Marvel Free Art Exhibition

When: September 21 – 23

Where: Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th St. Ste 1V, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Find the best comic book themed art at the DC Comics & Marvel Art Exhibition. The exhibition features works from Dominic Glover and others. You can sip on free drinks while you peruse and purchase the art as well as receive a free 9-inch by 11-inch print.

Fujifilm Urban Landscape Photo Walk

When: September 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RiNo, River North Art District, 3501 Wazee St. #109, Denver

Cost: $25 register here

The Lowdown: Englewood Camera has teamed up with Fujifilm to present a Fujifilm Urban Landscape Photo Walk. The walk features a chance to try out Fujifilm’s latest camera models, explore the amazing RiNo Art District and learn more about photography with Erin Brinkley-Burgardt.

Saturday, September 22

Midnight Madness

When: September 22 , 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre hosts Midnight Madness. The event features a screening of Akira – an animated film based on a graphic novel by Katsuhiro Otomo. The film presents a story placed in post-apocalyptic Tokyo, packed full of action and award-winning special effects.

Doors Open Denver

When: September 22 – 23

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This weekend, Doors Open Denver will welcome you to explore 70+ locations all across town. Insider tours will lead you around historic and high profile buildings so you can get a look at our city’s great architecture and the stories behind it.

Sunday, September 23

Adventure Fest

When: September 23, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, 8303 E 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love anything outdoorsy you need to check out Adventure Fest. The event features a day of bike demos, rock climbing, vendors and more. You can jam out to live music, sip on local beer and munch on food fare from food trucks while you explore and shop.

Mile High Global Meditation

When: September 23, 5 p.m.

Where: 6359 Airport Rd., Sedalia

Cost: $10 – $500 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meditate at a private ranch during Mile High Global Meditation. The event features an attempt at a Guinness World Record for the largest meditation gathering. You can meditate with the guidance of Michael-Blu and listen to a live DJ play calming sounds.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

The Jerry Maguire Video Experience

When: September 24 – 28

Where: 1432 Market St., Denver

Cost: Register here

Dear Evan Hansen

When: September 25, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $145 get tickets here

Hollywood Favorite

When: September 27 – 29

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here