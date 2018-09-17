Even though Denver just finished it’s first ever Grandoozy music festival, the Mile High City music scene isn’t slowing down. This week in Denver concerts includes over 60 shows for you to choose from all compiled at your convenience below. After this week, there is only one full week left in September, which means time is flying by. Now is your chance to get out and explore what the Denver music scene has to offer.
Monday, September 17
Recommended: Punch Brothers + Gilliam Welch @ Red Rocks
On Monday night, Red Rocks is hosting the Punch Brothers and Gilliam Welch. The Punch Brothers are known for their indie-folk and bluegrass sound while Gilliam Welch is known for adding some soft-rock elements to her folk centered sound. Tickets are still on sale for this co-headline Red Rocks concert, so check out the ticket link below and get some while you can.
Also see…
Nothing But Thieves w/ grandson., Demob Happy @ The Gothic Theatre
Lil Debbie w/ Whitney Peyton, BYZ, Blvck CvSper @ The Marquis Theater
Sports w/ Keith Charles @ Larimer Lounge
The Lagoons w/ Harry Paradise @ Hi-Dive
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s
Santoros w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals, Tom Waits For No Man @ Lost Lake
Angel Olsen @ The Paramount Theatre
Tuesday, September 18
Recommended: Nine Inch Nails w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain, Tobacco @ Red Rocks
Moving right along to Tuesday night, the industrial rockers known as Nine Inch Nails are headed to Red Rocks for a two night run starting on Tuesday. Nine Inch Nails have been around since 1989 when they released their first record Pretty Hate Machine. Ever since then, the band has never stopped making moves and releasing content on a regular basis. Joining Nine Inch Nails on Tuesday are fellow artists The Jesus and Mary Chain and Tobacco.
Also see…
Dodie @ The Bluebird Theater
Wolfmother w/ Love Gang @ The Gothic Theatre
Denver Reggae Social Club ft. members of John Brown’s Body, The Motet, Odesza, Dopapod, Jyemo Club, Euforquestra, Dubskin, Rastasaurus, Mama Magnolia w/ Green Buddha, Collierad (Patio Set), Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Early November w/ The Dangerous Summer, Jetty Bones, Save Face @ The Marquis Theater
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Slaughter Beach + Dog w/ Gladie, Specific Ocean @ Lost Lake
Orgy w/ Motograter, Brand Of Julez, The Crowned, Special @ The Oriental Theater
Donny McCaslin @ Dazzle Jazz
Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Prism w/ Tetrad, Retina, REM, GBP @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night w/ Slex Allen @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s
AnDré Mali Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Your Smith (FKA Caroline Smith) w/ Baum @ Globe Hall
The Smoking Flowers w/ J.W. Schuller, Garner Sloan @ The Walnut Room
Wednesday, September 19
Recommended: Billy Idol w/ White Reaper @ The Paramount Theatre
If you’re looking for a blast from the ’80s this week, you’re in luck. On Wednesday, ’80s legend Billy Idol is coming to Denver to take over The Paramount Theatre. Idol is known for his raspy voice that perfectly matched the head banging rock sounds of the ’80s. Joining Idol on his Denver tour stop is fellow band White Reaper. Tickets are still available to see this rock star in action, so act now before it’s too late.
Also see…
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators w/ Dirty Honey @ The Fillmore
GZA & Raekwon Da Chef w/ Killah Priest & Young Dirty Bastard w/ DJ Symphony ft. DJ Chonz & E-Turn @ Summit Music Hall
RE:Search ft. Sumthin Sumthin w/ PartyWave, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Miniature Tigers w/ Jasper Bones @ The Marquis Theater
Ohmme w/ Down Time @ Larimer Lounge
The Mattson 2 + Astronauts, Etc. @ Lost Lake
STEAM Wednesdays ft. Kevin Knapp @ Bar Standard
Alestorm w/ Gloryhammer, Oak Ash & Thorn @ The Oriental Theater
GABF Kickoff w/ Turkeyfoot @ Dazzle Jazz
The Joshua Trinidad Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Jessica Jones Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
AYSK (Artists You Should Know) @ Herman’s Hideaway
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam @ Herb’s
WTF! Wednesdays @ Temple Denver
Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Lovelytheband w/ Half The Animal, Dialogue @ Globe Hall
Sway Wild ft. Dave McGraw & Mandy Fer w/ Stillhouse Junkies, Julian Peterson @ The Walnut Room
Nine Inch Nails w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain, Tobacco @ Red Rocks
Thursday, September 20
Recommended: Little Big Town w/ Ashley McBryde, The Brummies @ Red Rocks
On Thursday night, country-pop band Little Big Town is taking over Red Rocks. Little Big Town is known for such hits as “Girl Crush” and “Better Man,” but if you’re looking for some deeper tracks, check out their 2005 album The Road To Here for some more recommended listening. Joining Little Big Town at Red Rocks this year are fellow artists Ashley McBryde and The Brummies.
Also see…
Murder By Death w/ William Elliott Whitmore @ The Ogden Theatre
The Voidz @ The Gothic Theatre
Mingo Fishtrap w/ The Copper Children, Lyle Divinsky (The Motet) + Dane Farnsworth (Mingo Fishtrap) (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Obscura w/ Beyond Creation, Archspire, Inferi, Exist @ The Marquis Theater
The Ballroom Thieves w/ Heavy Diamond Ring (Paul Dehaven & Sarah Anderson of Paper Bird), Halleway @ Larimer Lounge
Trve & Ratio’s GABF Kickoff Party w/ Echo Beds, Space In Time, Slynger, The Corner Girls @ Hi-Dive
The Arturo Complex w/ Mad Pow, Dang’O, Endless, Nameless @ Lost Lake
Propagandhi w/ Iron Chic, Cheap Perfume @ The Oriental Theater
Alex Heffron Group @ Dazzle Jazz
Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
September Mourning w/ Kaleido, Charcoal Tongue, Scarlet Canary, Kayla Douglas @ Herman’s Hideaway
Brothers Gow w/ Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Bike Night Band w/ Cirkus @ The Venue
Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Max Mischief, Kube, Goreteks, Bean, NORSE B2B Stumpy @ The Black Box Lounge
Post Future Takeover (Night One) w/ Otto Von Schirach, FRQ NCY, Mindset, Leet @ The Black Box
Eventually It Will Kill You ft. Many Blessings (Cassette Release) w/ Natural Violence, Prison Glue, Law Of The Night @ The Meadowlark
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
GABF Opening Night w/ The Mighty Pines @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Cigarette Bums w/ Triangle Introverts, Kermit Obert @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
Friday, September 21
Recommended: Greensky Bluegrass @ The Ogden Theatre
On Friday, Greensky Bluegrass is giving Denver an intimate sold-out show at The Ogden Theatre. Greensky Bluegrass is a Colorado favorite and is known to put everything they have into their live performances. Ever since 2004, Greensky Bluegrass has delivered some quality bluegrass tunes over the last 14 years. Their performance at The Ogden comes right before their Red Rocks show on Sunday, which gives Denver two chances to see this band in action.
*sold out.
Also see…
Pallbearer + Tribulation @ The Bluebird Theater
Japanese Breakfast w/ Ought @ The Gothic Theatre
El Ten Eleven w/ Tennis System, Picture The Waves @ Summit Music Hall
Tatanka w/ Project 432, Fayuca, Of Good Nature (Patio Set), Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Gravitas Recordings Showcase ft. Psymbionic and Au5 w/ Supersillyus, Edamame, Bassline Drift @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
War Of Ages w/ Capsize, Ghost Key, Under Auburn Skies, Dead Set @ The Marquis Theater
Aaron Bordas w/ Michael Rosa, Prince.L, Robotic Pirate Monkey @ Larimer Lounge
Supernatural Beings ft. Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee w/ Electric Beethoven, Mike Dillon Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Carlton Pride and SolPride w/ Home Fried Boogaloo, Saved by Aliens @ Herman’s Hideaway
Tierro w/ Bridget Law, Banshee Tree, Slightly Overdressed, Rowan Kerrick @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Bang A Gong Presents: The Yarbles, Signs and Signals, Sullen Jacks, Paranoid Image, Marafiki @ The Venue
Martin Flex w/ BreakBeat Mafia, Dirty Rotten, Xstinct Bass, J-Zen, Vertigo Emcee, Slim_r_i, Relyt @ The Black Box Lounge
Post Future Takeover (Night Two) w/ Levitation Jones, Ludge, Rest In Pierce, Grime Theory @ The Black Box
The Solution w/ DJ Low Keyz, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Meadowlark
Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge
Makeshift Funk Band @ Herb’s
London On Da Track @ Temple Denver
Funk Club w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Syntax Physic Opera
Viva: Un Celebración del Día de Independencia! w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals, Pink Hawks, Los Mocochetes, DJ Polyphoni @ Hi-Dive
Buttered Toast + Daktyl @ Lost Lake
Downlink + Trolley Snatcha @ Beta Nightclub
Mayday ft. D.U.Ivan, 1 Ton @ The Roxy Theatre
Ritual Fridays ft. Darren Styles @ The Church
Wake The Dead @ Milk Bar
Marisela @ The Paramount Theatre
Meat The Beat Manifesto w/ C-Tec, Mondo Obscura, DJ Dave Vendetta @ The Oriental Theater
Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth @ Dazzle Jazz
Mama Roux: Music of Dr. John and Beyond @ Nocturne Jazz
Rodney Atkins @ The Grizzly Rose
The Burroughs w/ Kid Astronaut @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
7th Circle 6-year Anniversary Show Night One w/ Only Echoes, More @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Native Station w/ Poets and Wolves @ Goosetown Tavern
Mad Caddies w/ Younger Than Neil, Jon Gazi @ Globe Hall
Starfuzz w/ John Common, Ryan Countryman @ The Walnut Room
Alex Bugnon @ Soiled Dove Underground
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Galactic w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band @ Red Rocks
Saturday, September 22
Recommended: Authority Zero + In The Whale + No Bueno! @ Levitt Pavilion
On Saturday evening, Levitt Pavilion is hosting a three-band show consisting of Authority Zero, In The Whale and No Bueno! Authority Zero are known for adding a modern sound to classic ’90s punk as exemplified on their track “Bayside.” Denver band In The Whale have a similar sound only a little bit more heavy. The show is rounded out by No Bueno! who have more of a fast-paced punk sound. This event is free to the public, which is all the more reason to head down to Levitt on Saturday night.
Also see…
Clozee w/ IHF (Imagined Herbal Flows) Cloudchord @ The Ogden Theatre
The Midnight w/ Ayokay @ The Bluebird Theater
Kool Koncert w/ Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms, Tommy Tutone @ The Pepsi Center
MC Chris w/ Dual Core, Lex The Lexicon Artist @ The Marquis Theater
Pwnage Method w/ Vvierd, Mport, Saltee, Re-Know @ Larimer Lounge
Frankie and The Witch Fingers w/ Stonefield, King Eddie, DJ Ross Taylor @ Hi-Dive
The Moondoggies w/ Neighbor Lady, The Ghost of Joseph Buck @ Lost Lake
Blackgummy @ Beta Nightclub
Supernatural Beings ft. Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee w/ Electric Beethoven @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Core, NothingLion, Black Box Audio @ Herman’s Hideaway
Vicoda w/ The Eldridge, Wyatts, Unpaid Overtime @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tannahill Weavers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Eric Andersen w/ Scarlet Rivera @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Psycho X @ The Venue
Distinctmotive w/ Ishan Sound, Saule, Trisicloplox @ The Black Box
All Vinyl Night w/ Contrast, GHoST, Recon Residents, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box Lounge
Good Health w/ TBA @ The Meadowlark
Blinker Fluid @ Herb’s
Showtek @ Temple Denver
Wild Call, Emerald Siam, Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera
Stimming @ Club Vinyl
Iron & Wine w/ Erin Rae @ The Paramount Theatre
Eldren (Album Release) w/ SYCDVK, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
After Midnight (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Liebermonster (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
The Burroughs (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Digital Beat Down (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
David Liebe Hart w/ Chip The Black Boy, Whatever Your Heart Desires @ 7th Circle Music Collective
Nine Tenths of The Law @ Globe Hall
Under A Blood Red Sky (U2 Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Greensky Bluegrass w/ The California Honeydrops @ Red Rocks
Authority Zero + In The Whale + No Bueno! @ Levitt Pavilion
Sunday, September 23
Recommended: The Burroughs (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hailing from Greeley, Colorado, The Burroughs are headed down to Denver to perform a morning set at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. The Burroughs is a soul-driven ensemble of musicians armed with a full horn section who never fail to put on a kick-ass show. Their music packs the right kind of punch that will make you dance and feel the groove in the air. The Greeley-based band is performing both on Saturday morning and on Sunday morning, giving you two opportunities to see this band groove.
Also see…
Lecrae & Andy Mineo w/ Wordsplayed, nobigdyl., WHATUPRG @ The Fillmore
Deep Purple + Judas Priest w/ The Temperance Movement @ The Pepsi Center
Tilian w/ Royal Coda, Sunsleep @ The Marquis Theater
Set It Off w/ Chapel, De’wayne Jackson @ Larimer Lounge
Hank Williams Birthday Bash w/ Jake Penrod, Leslie Tom @ Hi-Dive
Wiegedood w/ Sar Isatum, Boar Worship @ Lost Lake
Shady Gang w/ Obie Trice, Crookid I, Swift @ The Roxy Theatre
Stephen Stills & Judy Collins w/ Kenny White @ The Paramount Theatre
School of Rock Littleton: Soul Revival, Radiohead @ The Oriental Theater
Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern
FLAW + Smile Empty Soul w/ Code Red Riot, Worldwide Panic, Tearing Threads, Subzenith @ Herman’s Hideaway
Sensory Friendly Concert w/ Chris McGarry (Day Set) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Loudon Wainwright III w/ Shannon Ogden (Night Set) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Martha Redbone Roots Project @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Erik Boa @ Herb’s
The Capsouls w/ The Breachers, Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
The Goddamn Gallows w/ Gutter Demons, Bourbon Brawlers @ Globe Hall
Greensky Bluegrass w Turkuas @ Red Rocks
Driftwood Country Festival ft. Chase Rice w/ Michael Ray, Walker Hays, Seth Ennis, More @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Lao Tizer Quartet + Space Orphan @ Levitt Pavilion
