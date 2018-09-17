Even though Denver just finished it’s first ever Grandoozy music festival, the Mile High City music scene isn’t slowing down. This week in Denver concerts includes over 60 shows for you to choose from all compiled at your convenience below. After this week, there is only one full week left in September, which means time is flying by. Now is your chance to get out and explore what the Denver music scene has to offer.

Monday, September 17

Recommended: Punch Brothers + Gilliam Welch @ Red Rocks

On Monday night, Red Rocks is hosting the Punch Brothers and Gilliam Welch. The Punch Brothers are known for their indie-folk and bluegrass sound while Gilliam Welch is known for adding some soft-rock elements to her folk centered sound. Tickets are still on sale for this co-headline Red Rocks concert, so check out the ticket link below and get some while you can.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Nothing But Thieves w/ grandson., Demob Happy @ The Gothic Theatre

Lil Debbie w/ Whitney Peyton, BYZ, Blvck CvSper @ The Marquis Theater

Sports w/ Keith Charles @ Larimer Lounge

The Lagoons w/ Harry Paradise @ Hi-Dive

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

Santoros w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals, Tom Waits For No Man @ Lost Lake

Angel Olsen @ The Paramount Theatre

Tuesday, September 18

Recommended: Nine Inch Nails w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain, Tobacco @ Red Rocks

Moving right along to Tuesday night, the industrial rockers known as Nine Inch Nails are headed to Red Rocks for a two night run starting on Tuesday. Nine Inch Nails have been around since 1989 when they released their first record Pretty Hate Machine. Ever since then, the band has never stopped making moves and releasing content on a regular basis. Joining Nine Inch Nails on Tuesday are fellow artists The Jesus and Mary Chain and Tobacco.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Dodie @ The Bluebird Theater

Wolfmother w/ Love Gang @ The Gothic Theatre

Denver Reggae Social Club ft. members of John Brown’s Body, The Motet, Odesza, Dopapod, Jyemo Club, Euforquestra, Dubskin, Rastasaurus, Mama Magnolia w/ Green Buddha, Collierad (Patio Set), Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Early November w/ The Dangerous Summer, Jetty Bones, Save Face @ The Marquis Theater

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Slaughter Beach + Dog w/ Gladie, Specific Ocean @ Lost Lake

Orgy w/ Motograter, Brand Of Julez, The Crowned, Special @ The Oriental Theater

Donny McCaslin @ Dazzle Jazz

Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Prism w/ Tetrad, Retina, REM, GBP @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night w/ Slex Allen @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott, Special Guests @ Herb’s

AnDré Mali Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Your Smith (FKA Caroline Smith) w/ Baum @ Globe Hall

The Smoking Flowers w/ J.W. Schuller, Garner Sloan @ The Walnut Room

Wednesday, September 19

Recommended: Billy Idol w/ White Reaper @ The Paramount Theatre

If you’re looking for a blast from the ’80s this week, you’re in luck. On Wednesday, ’80s legend Billy Idol is coming to Denver to take over The Paramount Theatre. Idol is known for his raspy voice that perfectly matched the head banging rock sounds of the ’80s. Joining Idol on his Denver tour stop is fellow band White Reaper. Tickets are still available to see this rock star in action, so act now before it’s too late.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators w/ Dirty Honey @ The Fillmore

GZA & Raekwon Da Chef w/ Killah Priest & Young Dirty Bastard w/ DJ Symphony ft. DJ Chonz & E-Turn @ Summit Music Hall

RE:Search ft. Sumthin Sumthin w/ PartyWave, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Miniature Tigers w/ Jasper Bones @ The Marquis Theater

Ohmme w/ Down Time @ Larimer Lounge

The Mattson 2 + Astronauts, Etc. @ Lost Lake

STEAM Wednesdays ft. Kevin Knapp @ Bar Standard

Alestorm w/ Gloryhammer, Oak Ash & Thorn @ The Oriental Theater

GABF Kickoff w/ Turkeyfoot @ Dazzle Jazz

The Joshua Trinidad Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Jessica Jones Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

AYSK (Artists You Should Know) @ Herman’s Hideaway

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam @ Herb’s

WTF! Wednesdays @ Temple Denver

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Lovelytheband w/ Half The Animal, Dialogue @ Globe Hall

Sway Wild ft. Dave McGraw & Mandy Fer w/ Stillhouse Junkies, Julian Peterson @ The Walnut Room

Nine Inch Nails w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain, Tobacco @ Red Rocks

Thursday, September 20

Recommended: Little Big Town w/ Ashley McBryde, The Brummies @ Red Rocks

On Thursday night, country-pop band Little Big Town is taking over Red Rocks. Little Big Town is known for such hits as “Girl Crush” and “Better Man,” but if you’re looking for some deeper tracks, check out their 2005 album The Road To Here for some more recommended listening. Joining Little Big Town at Red Rocks this year are fellow artists Ashley McBryde and The Brummies.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Murder By Death w/ William Elliott Whitmore @ The Ogden Theatre

The Voidz @ The Gothic Theatre

Mingo Fishtrap w/ The Copper Children, Lyle Divinsky (The Motet) + Dane Farnsworth (Mingo Fishtrap) (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Obscura w/ Beyond Creation, Archspire, Inferi, Exist @ The Marquis Theater

The Ballroom Thieves w/ Heavy Diamond Ring (Paul Dehaven & Sarah Anderson of Paper Bird), Halleway @ Larimer Lounge

Trve & Ratio’s GABF Kickoff Party w/ Echo Beds, Space In Time, Slynger, The Corner Girls @ Hi-Dive

The Arturo Complex w/ Mad Pow, Dang’O, Endless, Nameless @ Lost Lake

Propagandhi w/ Iron Chic, Cheap Perfume @ The Oriental Theater

Alex Heffron Group @ Dazzle Jazz

Phishin Thursdays: Phour.O @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

September Mourning w/ Kaleido, Charcoal Tongue, Scarlet Canary, Kayla Douglas @ Herman’s Hideaway

Brothers Gow w/ Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Bike Night Band w/ Cirkus @ The Venue

Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Max Mischief, Kube, Goreteks, Bean, NORSE B2B Stumpy @ The Black Box Lounge

Post Future Takeover (Night One) w/ Otto Von Schirach, FRQ NCY, Mindset, Leet @ The Black Box

Eventually It Will Kill You ft. Many Blessings (Cassette Release) w/ Natural Violence, Prison Glue, Law Of The Night @ The Meadowlark

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

GABF Opening Night w/ The Mighty Pines @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Cigarette Bums w/ Triangle Introverts, Kermit Obert @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

Friday, September 21

Recommended: Greensky Bluegrass @ The Ogden Theatre

On Friday, Greensky Bluegrass is giving Denver an intimate sold-out show at The Ogden Theatre. Greensky Bluegrass is a Colorado favorite and is known to put everything they have into their live performances. Ever since 2004, Greensky Bluegrass has delivered some quality bluegrass tunes over the last 14 years. Their performance at The Ogden comes right before their Red Rocks show on Sunday, which gives Denver two chances to see this band in action.

*sold out.

Also see…

Pallbearer + Tribulation @ The Bluebird Theater

Japanese Breakfast w/ Ought @ The Gothic Theatre

El Ten Eleven w/ Tennis System, Picture The Waves @ Summit Music Hall

Tatanka w/ Project 432, Fayuca, Of Good Nature (Patio Set), Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Gravitas Recordings Showcase ft. Psymbionic and Au5 w/ Supersillyus, Edamame, Bassline Drift @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

War Of Ages w/ Capsize, Ghost Key, Under Auburn Skies, Dead Set @ The Marquis Theater

Aaron Bordas w/ Michael Rosa, Prince.L, Robotic Pirate Monkey @ Larimer Lounge

Supernatural Beings ft. Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee w/ Electric Beethoven, Mike Dillon Band @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Carlton Pride and SolPride w/ Home Fried Boogaloo, Saved by Aliens @ Herman’s Hideaway

Tierro w/ Bridget Law, Banshee Tree, Slightly Overdressed, Rowan Kerrick @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Bang A Gong Presents: The Yarbles, Signs and Signals, Sullen Jacks, Paranoid Image, Marafiki @ The Venue

Martin Flex w/ BreakBeat Mafia, Dirty Rotten, Xstinct Bass, J-Zen, Vertigo Emcee, Slim_r_i, Relyt @ The Black Box Lounge

Post Future Takeover (Night Two) w/ Levitation Jones, Ludge, Rest In Pierce, Grime Theory @ The Black Box

The Solution w/ DJ Low Keyz, DJ Lazy Eyez @ The Meadowlark

Coop & the Chicken Pluckers @ Skylark Lounge

Makeshift Funk Band @ Herb’s

London On Da Track @ Temple Denver

Funk Club w/ DJ Jason Heller @ Syntax Physic Opera

Viva: Un Celebración del Día de Independencia! w/ Vic N’ the Narwhals, Pink Hawks, Los Mocochetes, DJ Polyphoni @ Hi-Dive

Buttered Toast + Daktyl @ Lost Lake

Downlink + Trolley Snatcha @ Beta Nightclub

Mayday ft. D.U.Ivan, 1 Ton @ The Roxy Theatre

Ritual Fridays ft. Darren Styles @ The Church

Wake The Dead @ Milk Bar

Marisela @ The Paramount Theatre

Meat The Beat Manifesto w/ C-Tec, Mondo Obscura, DJ Dave Vendetta @ The Oriental Theater

Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth @ Dazzle Jazz

Mama Roux: Music of Dr. John and Beyond @ Nocturne Jazz

Rodney Atkins @ The Grizzly Rose

The Burroughs w/ Kid Astronaut @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

7th Circle 6-year Anniversary Show Night One w/ Only Echoes, More @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Native Station w/ Poets and Wolves @ Goosetown Tavern

Mad Caddies w/ Younger Than Neil, Jon Gazi @ Globe Hall

Starfuzz w/ John Common, Ryan Countryman @ The Walnut Room

Alex Bugnon @ Soiled Dove Underground

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Galactic w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band @ Red Rocks

Saturday, September 22

Recommended: Authority Zero + In The Whale + No Bueno! @ Levitt Pavilion

On Saturday evening, Levitt Pavilion is hosting a three-band show consisting of Authority Zero, In The Whale and No Bueno! Authority Zero are known for adding a modern sound to classic ’90s punk as exemplified on their track “Bayside.” Denver band In The Whale have a similar sound only a little bit more heavy. The show is rounded out by No Bueno! who have more of a fast-paced punk sound. This event is free to the public, which is all the more reason to head down to Levitt on Saturday night.

More info here.

Also see…

Clozee w/ IHF (Imagined Herbal Flows) Cloudchord @ The Ogden Theatre

The Midnight w/ Ayokay @ The Bluebird Theater

Kool Koncert w/ Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms, Tommy Tutone @ The Pepsi Center

MC Chris w/ Dual Core, Lex The Lexicon Artist @ The Marquis Theater

Pwnage Method w/ Vvierd, Mport, Saltee, Re-Know @ Larimer Lounge

Frankie and The Witch Fingers w/ Stonefield, King Eddie, DJ Ross Taylor @ Hi-Dive

The Moondoggies w/ Neighbor Lady, The Ghost of Joseph Buck @ Lost Lake

Blackgummy @ Beta Nightclub

Supernatural Beings ft. Joel Cummins of Umphrey’s McGee w/ Electric Beethoven @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Core, NothingLion, Black Box Audio @ Herman’s Hideaway

Vicoda w/ The Eldridge, Wyatts, Unpaid Overtime @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tannahill Weavers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Eric Andersen w/ Scarlet Rivera @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Psycho X @ The Venue

Distinctmotive w/ Ishan Sound, Saule, Trisicloplox @ The Black Box

All Vinyl Night w/ Contrast, GHoST, Recon Residents, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box Lounge

Good Health w/ TBA @ The Meadowlark

Blinker Fluid @ Herb’s

Showtek @ Temple Denver

Wild Call, Emerald Siam, Special Guests @ Syntax Physic Opera

Stimming @ Club Vinyl

Iron & Wine w/ Erin Rae @ The Paramount Theatre

Eldren (Album Release) w/ SYCDVK, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

After Midnight (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Liebermonster (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

The Burroughs (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Rowdy Shadehouse w/ Digital Beat Down (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

David Liebe Hart w/ Chip The Black Boy, Whatever Your Heart Desires @ 7th Circle Music Collective

Nine Tenths of The Law @ Globe Hall

Under A Blood Red Sky (U2 Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Greensky Bluegrass w/ The California Honeydrops @ Red Rocks

Authority Zero + In The Whale + No Bueno! @ Levitt Pavilion

Sunday, September 23

Recommended: The Burroughs (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hailing from Greeley, Colorado, The Burroughs are headed down to Denver to perform a morning set at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. The Burroughs is a soul-driven ensemble of musicians armed with a full horn section who never fail to put on a kick-ass show. Their music packs the right kind of punch that will make you dance and feel the groove in the air. The Greeley-based band is performing both on Saturday morning and on Sunday morning, giving you two opportunities to see this band groove.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Lecrae & Andy Mineo w/ Wordsplayed, nobigdyl., WHATUPRG @ The Fillmore

Deep Purple + Judas Priest w/ The Temperance Movement @ The Pepsi Center

Tilian w/ Royal Coda, Sunsleep @ The Marquis Theater

Set It Off w/ Chapel, De’wayne Jackson @ Larimer Lounge

Hank Williams Birthday Bash w/ Jake Penrod, Leslie Tom @ Hi-Dive

Wiegedood w/ Sar Isatum, Boar Worship @ Lost Lake

Shady Gang w/ Obie Trice, Crookid I, Swift @ The Roxy Theatre

Stephen Stills & Judy Collins w/ Kenny White @ The Paramount Theatre

School of Rock Littleton: Soul Revival, Radiohead @ The Oriental Theater

Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern

FLAW + Smile Empty Soul w/ Code Red Riot, Worldwide Panic, Tearing Threads, Subzenith @ Herman’s Hideaway

Sensory Friendly Concert w/ Chris McGarry (Day Set) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Loudon Wainwright III w/ Shannon Ogden (Night Set) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Martha Redbone Roots Project @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Erik Boa @ Herb’s

The Capsouls w/ The Breachers, Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

The Goddamn Gallows w/ Gutter Demons, Bourbon Brawlers @ Globe Hall

Greensky Bluegrass w Turkuas @ Red Rocks

Driftwood Country Festival ft. Chase Rice w/ Michael Ray, Walker Hays, Seth Ennis, More @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Lao Tizer Quartet + Space Orphan @ Levitt Pavilion

