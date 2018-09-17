The first-ever Grandoozy festival, put on by the co-creators of Outside Lands and Bonnaroo, officially came to life at Overland Park last weekend. With headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, Phoenix, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder, it was no surprise the festival was what musical dreams are made of. Experiences included an ’80s ski lodge, South Park-themed arcade games, yoga classes and “Flight School” — a series of five tastings of spirits like whiskey and amaro. Style inspiration was all around, from the musicians and attendees down to the set up of the stages and bars.

As the last glimpse of summer slipped past us, Grandoozy gave attendees the opportunity to celebrate one last weekend of hot weather styles while also looking ahead to fall. Men and women sported a variety of eclectic outfits to initiate the seasonal transition and express their individuality. Wardrobe staples like Doc Martens, jumpsuits and bandanas were mixed with trendy statement pieces such as fishnets, chunky jewelry and even fans to add some flare. Hair was held down with hats or pulled up high with scrunchies to beat the heat. We put together some of our favorite Grandoozy looks to get inspired for your next event, whether it be a festival or a night out with your squad.

All photography by Kyle Cooper and Meg O’Neill.