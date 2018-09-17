The first-ever Grandoozy festival, put on by the co-creators of Outside Lands and Bonnaroo, officially came to life at Overland Park last weekend. With headliners including Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, Phoenix, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder, it was no surprise the festival was what musical dreams are made of. Experiences included an ’80s ski lodge, South Park-themed arcade games, yoga classes and “Flight School” — a series of five tastings of spirits like whiskey and amaro. Style inspiration was all around, from the musicians and attendees down to the set up of the stages and bars.
As the last glimpse of summer slipped past us, Grandoozy gave attendees the opportunity to celebrate one last weekend of hot weather styles while also looking ahead to fall. Men and women sported a variety of eclectic outfits to initiate the seasonal transition and express their individuality. Wardrobe staples like Doc Martens, jumpsuits and bandanas were mixed with trendy statement pieces such as fishnets, chunky jewelry and even fans to add some flare. Hair was held down with hats or pulled up high with scrunchies to beat the heat. We put together some of our favorite Grandoozy looks to get inspired for your next event, whether it be a festival or a night out with your squad.
Peyton Linafeoter wore a plaid skirt, fishnets and Doc Martens.
Peyton Moody paired a Free People skirt with a top from a boutique in Hawaii.
Nick Fairbairn wore a beer-print top from C&B Sports with a white bandana and Vans.
Rachel Roller paired her Lack Of Color hat with a metallic jumpsuit. She was excited to find one of her favorite Australian brands at Midnight Rambler, as she lived in Australia for a while.
TJ Blease wore a Lucky Jean Jacket, Obey Shirt and Converse. Cami Blease was in Free People.
Molly Holsinger went boho with a white floral dress and Stella & Dot earrings from a friend.
RJ Nicks styled an orange floral orange shirt with Persol sunglasses and Vans.
Ana Muray rocked a breezy yellow dress, black Doc Martens and round sunglasses.
Kayla Gravelle found her bolo from an Etsy shop which went perfectly with her floral top.
Ashley Lemieux went for a chambray look while Brie Lasley styled her nude overalls with a fresh white tee.
Mariah Gallegos sported a yellow Kodak top and denim skirt. Madeline Yerks wore a red bandana and a sparkly top which she cut herself.
Betsy Randall went for a red and black look and attached a Grandoozy pin to her fanny pack.
Betsy Randall’s fanny pack with an attached Grandoozy pin.
Christy Martinez’s blue velvet fanny pack was a great transitional piece to pair with a kimono.
Amanda Andrews wore a chic black, red and white romper with a clear and white bag.
Amanda Andrews’ Black Girl Magic heart-shaped earrings were the perfect statement piece to pair with her outfit.
Angie and Matt Sayers wore denim with a laid-back vibe.
Stefania Alimonos wore a black button-down dress with purple Doc Martens.
Alice Beilfuss found her frog-print skirt from Beatnix, a store in Chicago.
Justin Bralish wore a floral shirt from ARC Thrift Store.
Tiffini Randall paired a black leather bustier with a yellow fan from Taiwan.
Shelby Sharpe looked chic in a jumpsuit from The Dyed Poppy Boutique and a white bandana.
Tyler Lucian wore purple sunglasses with clothing from Buffalo Exchange as he was “going for something that flows.”
Kaylena Katz, Sarah Goldstein and Kat Moloney were celebrating “Galzdoozy.” “You can be whoever you want in a wig,” said Katz.
Becky Guimas sparkled in a Claudia Pink jeweled skirt and a bejeweled headpiece by From The Perch Design.
Paige Hansen looked trendy in a snakeskin skirt from ASOS and white boots.
Paige Hansen, Liz Cuseo and Sabrina Young.
Chandler Yunker went for a western look in her nude matching set with a star bandana and cowboy hat.
Leah Zadel was starry-eyed in a Vicki Dolls jumpsuit and space buns.
Elizabeth Zadel rocked the jumpsuit and belt bag trends.
Ashley Wiertzema wore pink satin shorts and a floral mesh top.
Jackie Fitzpatrick went for an all-black ensemble.
Tony Salvino played with colors with a tie-dyed top and rainbow reflective fanny pack.
Lauren Antonoff rocked a sparkly jumpsuit from Endless Rose and bright blue sneakers.
All photography by Kyle Cooper and Meg O’Neill.
