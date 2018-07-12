This is a part of our ongoing ‘We Tried it’ series where we test out weird and wonderful things to do or see in Colorado. Go here to see what else we’ve tried. Comment below and let us know what beauty experience or trend we should try next.

Have you ever found a lipstick you love only to find out it is limited edition or being discontinued? You no longer have to endure that kind of disappointment, as Denver’s Glamour Bar has the solution. Owner Lyndsay Wilson has dedicated her entire life to beauty education, training and helping people feel their best so she designed Glamour Bar as an “ultimate house of beauty” with multiple services under one roof. One of the first services Wilson incorporated into her menu was the Custom Lip Bar. “I thought it was really cool to be able to blend your own lipstick or lip gloss. I’m a big custom person, so if you can customize something for me, I love that,” she said.

The Basics

Wilson trained with Giella, the pioneer behind customizable beauty and creator of New York-based Giella Cosmetics, before Glamour Bar opened to make sure she brought the best technique and options to Denver. Giella is very strict about who manufactures her products which is also important to Wilson. “People are so much more aware of what we’re putting on our skin and our bodies — it’s become a hot topic,” she said. “With Giella Cosmetics’ bases and pure mica pigments, you are able to fully customize the formula, pigmentation, finish, scent and packaging of a lip product of your choice. The custom lip product is great for anyone as they are paraben-free, gluten-free, nut-free, allergy-free and anti-animal testing. They’re also vegan, gluten-free and super safe.”

The Experience

Wilson consults with the client before jumping in to see if they want matte, sheer or pigmented products. She recommends bringing in photos from social media, the runway or of a discontinued color for the consultation. She also has a color wall clients can use for inspiration. In what Wilson describes as a mad scientist process, she mixes and blends color pigments until she reaches your desired shade. I got to try the shades throughout the process, so I didn’t have to wait until it was complete. I also got to choose from a variety of essential oils, glitters and shea butter to create my signature gloss. Once the process was complete, the liquid was poured into the lip gloss container and ready instantly, but the lipstick molder will take about five to ten minutes to set.

The Verdict

I created a somewhat sheer purple-toned lip gloss. It had such a beautiful, non-sticky formula that also smelled great after adding peppermint and lavender essential oils. There were so many glitters to choose from, so I added a thin glitter pigment that showed up sheen rather than sparkly. I love the fact that the product is one of a kind, but the salon can keep records of the formula you chose in case you want to make it again. Knowing the ingredients are safe was an added bonus. Creating a custom lip gloss was so fun and easy. This is a great service for yourself if you are looking to get creative and make your own lip product similar to the one you love with safer ingredients or as a party idea with friends.

Glamour Bar offers various services including hair styling, nails, waxing, eyelash extensions, spray tanning and microblading. To keep Denver beauty lovers up to date on new products and services, Glamour Bar also does a series called Beauty and Bubbles, in which local entrepreneurs and staff discuss beauty trends. The series is posted on Facebook Live every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Glamour Bar is located at 955 Lincoln St., Ste E, Denver

Photography courtesy of Heather Fairchild.