Take a week to expand your horizons with some artful events that Denver has lined up. Start your week off by sweating it out at Power Vinyasa and end it petting some cute kitties at Kitten Palooza. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to check out this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, July 16

Power Vinyasa

When: July 16, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and bend into a flow at Power Vinyasa. The event features a yoga flow guided by an instructor from The River Yoga. The class will commence on the Great Lawn. Make sure to bring a mat and water to keep hydrated. All levels are welcome.

Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story

When: July 16, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love anything about beauty you need to see the screening of Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story. The film features a look into iconic Kevyn Aucoin’s life, his achievements and his sudden death. You can learn about the mark that Aucoin made in the beauty industry from the director of the film, Tiffany Bartok.

Tuesday, July 17

Deconstructing The Birth of The Beatles

When: July 17, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the famous band at a viewing of Deconstructing The Birth of The Beatles. The film brings to life the journey that John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Richard Starkey (Ringo Starr) took to build the status that they are known for today.

Birdy Social Club

When: July 17, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Birdy Magazine teams up with Ratio Beerworks and Illegal Pete’s for a Birdy Social Club at Alamo Drafthouse. The night features laughs with comedian Janae Burris, music from Colfax Speed Queen and later a special screening of Raising Arizona. You can sip on beer from Ratio and munch on bites from Illegal Pete’s while laughing throughout the night.

Clyfford Still

When: July 17, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Press Club presents Clyfford Still, a look into the famous museum. The event features a talk about the history of the museum, the purpose it serves in the local community and the goals it strives to accomplish from John Eding, a member of the Clyfford Still Museum.

Wednesday, July 18

CinemaQ Film Festival

When: July 18 – 22

Where: Denver Film Society, 1510 York St., Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Film Society presents CinemaQ Film Festival. The festival features films from Colorado’s best LGBTQ+ creators. You can see a multitude of different films presenting stories of the struggles and beauties of being a part of the LGBTQ+ Community.

Ratio Comedy Night

When: July 18, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio presents a Ratio Comedy Night. You can grab a cold brew and laugh to sets from Ian Douglas Terry, Michael Albanese and more. The night is hosted by Andrew Bueno and is free for your entertainment.

Wet ‘N Wild Wednesday

When: July 18, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elight Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elitch Gardens hosts a night to keep you cool at a Wet ‘N Wild Wednesday. The event keeps the water park open an extra two hours. You can chill in the cool water and take a break from the summer heat. Entry is free with park admission fee.

Film For All Seasons

When: July 18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents a special screen of Singin’ in the Rain at a Film For All Seasons. The film features a story of love, happiness and, of course, singing in the rain. The film is one of the best musicals to grace our existence, so if you have not seen it, now is the time. Plus, there’s some killer tap dancing routines.

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: July 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get nerdy at a Sci-Fi Film Series. The series starts with a screening of 2010 The Year We Make Contact. Following the screening, you can learn from Steve Lee, a real space scientist to debunk myths about space and space travel.

Pop-Up Bookstore and Happy Hour

When: July 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Need a midweek recharge? Fort Greene Bar teams up with GoPlay Denver and 50/50 Bookstore to present a three-hour bookapalooza for all us bookworms out there. 50/50 Bookstore will offer a “pay-what-you-can” on a ton of great titles, while Fort Greene Bar will offer happy hour for the extended hours. Plus, 10 percent of the sales from the drinks will go to local teachers.

Thursday, July 19

The Sunshine Boys

When: July 19, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Barth Hotel, 1514 17th St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Vintage Theatre Co. teams up with Senior Housing Options to present The Sunshine Boys. The show benefits Senior Housing Options, an organization that gives senior citizens a secure housing option that keeps many off of the streets and in safe homes.

Miyazaki Movie Madness

When: July 19, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Pop Culture Classroom, 2760 West 5th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pop Culture Classroom presents a Miyazaki Movie Madness night. The event features a viewing of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away — a film about the young Chihiro finding her way back to her parents with magical powers pushing against her. Following the screening, you can participate in a Q&A discussing Miyazaki’s films.

MoJaBlu Concert Series

When: July 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green at Stapleton, E 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Embrace the warm summer nights at MoJaBlu Concert Series. The series continues with a performance from Dotsero. You can snack on food from Em’s Ice Cream, Peak Pops, Dude Bro Taco and more while you jam out to live music.

Science Lounge

When: July 19, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Science Lounge. The event features a look at the science of volcanoes. You can watch a drone video of the best volcano views in the planetarium, sip on “gin and tectonics” and learn more about the different aspects of the fiery mounts.

Friday, July 20

Global Dance Festival

When: July 20 – 21

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $89 – $139 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your weekend with the Global Dance Festival. The festival features two days of art installations, a silent disco and of course stages of music to dance until you drop. You can ride carnival rides, delight in carnival foods and more throughout the weekend.

Helikon Summer Music Series

When: July 20, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios, 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Helikon Gallery & Studio hosts the Helikon Summer Music Series. The series begins with live music from Florea — an Americana rock band that blends darkness with sweet brightness and Brianna Straut.

B-Side Music

When: July 20, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free – $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) continues its B-Side Music series. The event features live music from XRaye and The Masterminds- Molina Speaks + Ill Se7en. The series promotes local up and coming musicians. The first 100 attendees will receive a free Ratio beer to sip on while jamming out.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

When: July 20 – 21, 7:30 p.m. July 22, 1 – 3:45 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $104 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert. The event features a screening of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire with the Colorado Symphony performing Patrick Doyle’s score live to enhance the experience. You can dive into the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter and listen to an amazing score.

Saturday, July 21

Faces of Eve

When: July 21, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: B-Spot Gallery, 2750 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: B-Spot Gallery presents Faces of Eve. The exhibition features stories of Venus in the form of oil on canvas from Ron Hicks. The pieces take a deeper look into her roles in past and present societies through a lens of contemporary womanhood.

Sunday, July 22

303 Magazine Pool Party Series

When: July 22, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Halycon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a dip during the 303 Magazine Pool Party Series. The series continues this Sunday with a party on the pool terrace of Halycon. You can sip on cocktails, nibble on bites and jam out to music from DJ J|ADORE, DJ Walt White and other local DJs. Make sure to wear a sizzling suit to party it out.

Summer Yoga Series

When: July 22, 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: 250 Columbine St. Suite 110, Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 register here

The Lowdown: Arc’teryx Denver partners with She Jumps for a Summer Yoga Series. The series continues with a flow this Sunday. You can get flexible and end your week with a calm mind. The ticket price includes the yoga session, sips from Bhavana Coffee and entry into a raffle. The profits benefit She Jumps Wild Skills program.

Kitten Palooza

When: July 22, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Balefire Goods, 7417 Grandview Ave., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Play with adoptable kittens and shop at a Kitten Palooza. Balefire Goods has teamed up with Cat Care Society to present the adorable event. You can shop beautiful finds at Balefire Goods and maybe even find a furry friend. Balefire Goods will also donate five percent of profits during the month of July to benefit Cat Care Society. RSVP by calling 303-239-9680 extension 19 or emailing [email protected]

Mark Your Calendars

Halycon Yoga Series

When: July 23, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Halycon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Film For All Seasons

When: July 25, 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 tickets available here

The 2018 Underground Music Showcase

When: July 27 – 30

Where: S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $40 – $75 tickets available here

Sci-Fi Film Series

When: August 1, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here