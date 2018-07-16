The Denver Flea kicked off its Summer Flea with a “Talking Heads and Tacos” party at the industrial Denver Rock Drill in North Denver last Friday. The venue, located at the intersection of the RiNo and historic Cole neighborhoods, is “a collection of buildings, lanes, and courtyards” that served as the perfect backdrop to showcase dozens of local artisans and vendors selling everything from handmade candles to local honey to outdoor gear. But if cavernous rooms filled with exclusive shopping and gifts weren’t enough to draw you in, the Flea kickoff party delivered plenty of refreshments like Great Divide’s Roadie Grapefruit Radle and street tacos from Dude Bro Taco truck to enjoy while listening to tunes from the talented Talking Heads tribute band, Little Creatures.
With vendors like Seventy West, Love Harper Boutique and She Op in attendance, shoppers came dressed to impress, showcasing their most unique and artisan-worthy pieces.
Jenna Davis rocked a funky Express skirt that she saw on the blog, PaleOMG.
Erin Marcotte was springy in a striped, floral dress.
Glenna Barron, Ali Mack, Alex Kretowicz and Georgia Pritchard enjoyed the music and vendors on Friday evening.
Emily Stockham rocked a casual yet cute and funky skirt and shirt combo from Stitch boutique.
Lindsay Geinert and Karli Alfson sported colorful and eclectic looks while cooling down with some craft cocktails.
Ryan and Jacqueline Scheer embraced their Western roots with a cactus-themed shirt from Bonobos and flowy dress from Free People, complete with boots and matching Stetson hats.
Sylvia Driver originally got her dress for a wedding but has since realized that it makes the perfect Summer Flea attire.
Claire Tonelson loves to mix vintage and new styles with denim cutoffs and a Jonny Was shawl.
Pauline Carpentieri wore a combination of things she’s accumulated, including a dress from her mom and layered necklaces from her friends.
Haley Smith and Courtney Hart enjoyed the music and local tacos on Friday. Courtney usually wears all black but likes to mixes metals with her jewelry. Haley loves Free People and rocks an upscale boho style that is simultaneously girly and edgy.
Meg Wherry and Carly Ross were beachy with nautical stripes and a blue, flowy jumpsuit.
Roxy Pedraza is from West Hollywood and loves to wear SoCal-inspired looks.
Ryan Ross braved the heat in black jeans and leather shoes from Spain.
Angela Finan looked angelic in a flowy tunic from Pinks in Denver.
Chase Campman rocked a retro look with a chevron shirt, skinny jeans and tan loafers.
All photography by Heather Fairchild.
