The Denver Flea kicked off its Summer Flea with a “Talking Heads and Tacos” party at the industrial Denver Rock Drill in North Denver last Friday. The venue, located at the intersection of the RiNo and historic Cole neighborhoods, is “a collection of buildings, lanes, and courtyards” that served as the perfect backdrop to showcase dozens of local artisans and vendors selling everything from handmade candles to local honey to outdoor gear. But if cavernous rooms filled with exclusive shopping and gifts weren’t enough to draw you in, the Flea kickoff party delivered plenty of refreshments like Great Divide’s Roadie Grapefruit Radle and street tacos from Dude Bro Taco truck to enjoy while listening to tunes from the talented Talking Heads tribute band, Little Creatures.

With vendors like Seventy West, Love Harper Boutique and She Op in attendance, shoppers came dressed to impress, showcasing their most unique and artisan-worthy pieces.

All photography by Heather Fairchild.